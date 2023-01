Email

Year(s) of the Hare

1903

1915

1927

1939

1951

1963

1975

1987

1999

2011

2023

…

Wasting Away

By Deborah Williams

Glenwood Springs

I thought there’d be a pearly gate,

and angels to welcome me in.

But lying here bored in this wooden box,

I wish I’d enjoyed more sin!