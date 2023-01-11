Work in Progress – Jan. 12, 2023

Light at night
By Just Jim
Glenwood Springs
Carbondale is lit
Just take a stroll
But, first let the moon sit
Then imbibe Main Street’s soul
Chandeliers gleam
Bringing saloons to life
As conversations stream
A moment to set aside strife
For many, the long drive
From Aspen to home
Lights scream by as sight deprived
But, KDNK soothes with a poem
At the end of the Fork
Clouds hang low, but still darkness evades
An amusement park sparks the horizon
As city lights hover below those caves
Outside of society
Patti Smith rings
Comfort from anxiety
The natural world brings
Legends narrated by starlight
As the moon fills the forest floor
These are the most precious to night
Lumination knocking at the door
