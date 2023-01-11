Work in Progress – Jan. 12, 2023

Email

Light at night

By Just Jim

Glenwood Springs

Carbondale is lit

Just take a stroll

But, first let the moon sit

Then imbibe Main Street’s soul

Chandeliers gleam

Bringing saloons to life

As conversations stream

A moment to set aside strife

For many, the long drive

From Aspen to home

Lights scream by as sight deprived

But, KDNK soothes with a poem

At the end of the Fork

Clouds hang low, but still darkness evades

An amusement park sparks the horizon

As city lights hover below those caves

Outside of society

Patti Smith rings

Comfort from anxiety

The natural world brings

Legends narrated by starlight

As the moon fills the forest floor

These are the most precious to night

Lumination knocking at the door