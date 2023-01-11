Your community connector

Work in Progress – Jan. 12, 2023

Locations: Fiction, Opinion Published Work in Progress – Jan. 12, 2023 thumbnail Photo by Tommy Sands

Light at night
By Just Jim
Glenwood Springs

Carbondale is lit 
Just take a stroll
But, first let the moon sit
Then imbibe Main Street’s soul

  • KDNK thumbnail

Chandeliers gleam 
Bringing saloons to life
As conversations stream
A moment to set aside strife

For many, the long drive
From Aspen to home
Lights scream by as sight deprived 
But, KDNK soothes with a poem

  • RJ PADDY thumbnail

At the end of the Fork
Clouds hang low, but still darkness evades
An amusement park sparks the horizon
As city lights hover below those caves

Outside of society
Patti Smith rings
Comfort from anxiety 
The natural world brings

  • Aspen Hope Center thumbnail

Legends narrated by starlight
As the moon fills the forest floor
These are the most precious to night
Lumination knocking at the door

Tags: #Just Jim #The Sopris Sun #Tommy Sands #Work in Progress
▲Top ▲Top