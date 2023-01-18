Your community connector

Work in Progress – Jan. 10, 2023

Locations: Fiction, Opinion Published Work in Progress – Jan. 10, 2023 thumbnail Marble, as seen on Martin Luther King Day around one o'clock in the afternoon. The snow cover there is about the same as last year, says photographer Lynn "Jake" Burton.

Hazardous Lunch
By Deborah Holt Williams
Glenwood Springs

I packed myself lunch back on Friday,
but then I bought pizza instead.

My nose just detected
the lunch I neglected.

I sniff toward my locker with dread.
The stench emanates down the hallway.
Even zombies would gag, and then run!

Squid sushi forgotten, 
now toxically rotten.

 Call it compost, or call 911?

Tags: #Deborah Holt Williams #Lynn "Jake" Burton #Marble Colorado #The Sopris Sun
