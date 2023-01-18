Work in Progress – Jan. 10, 2023

Email

Hazardous Lunch

By Deborah Holt Williams

Glenwood Springs

I packed myself lunch back on Friday,

but then I bought pizza instead.

My nose just detected

the lunch I neglected.

I sniff toward my locker with dread.

The stench emanates down the hallway.

Even zombies would gag, and then run!

Squid sushi forgotten,

now toxically rotten.

Call it compost, or call 911?