Work in Progress – Jan. 10, 2023

Locations: Fiction, Opinion Published Jan. 18, 2023
Hazardous Lunch
By Deborah Holt Williams
Glenwood Springs
I packed myself lunch back on Friday,
but then I bought pizza instead.
My nose just detected
the lunch I neglected.
I sniff toward my locker with dread.
The stench emanates down the hallway.
Even zombies would gag, and then run!
Squid sushi forgotten,
now toxically rotten.
Call it compost, or call 911?
