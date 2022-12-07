Work in Progress – Dec. 8, 2022

Email

The last Christmas

By Shelly Merriam

Dec. 25, 2009

The square table was set for four

A homespun family cloth and folded napkins

Cobalt blue heirloom dinnerware and goblets

It all came from another table in another time

The small tree, unpacked from its box

stood taller than its three-foot reach

Illuminated, the branches gently held glass balls,

velvet poinsettias and bows.

A “boombox” played cassette tapes

of Christmas music past

With Santa’s help,

beneath the tree were wrapped gifts

From her, a sweater for him

always blue, to match his eyes

From him, silk pajamas for her

Gifts they would have chosen for each other

if they could have

There were large glittering cards

with sentimental scenes

and endearing words of love

for eternity…

They would have read and spoken to each other

if they could have

He with macular degeneration

and she, dementia

Under the tree, Christmas stockings

I had made decades ago

each with their image.

He with Brillo silver hair

a cigarette loose in his mouth

and a salesman’s tie

She with white-looped yarn hair

chocolate button eyes

and holding a large kitchen spoon

In her stocking was a fresh orange

a treasure in every stocking of her 91 years

And a dark chocolate bar

like her father would bring

from Dilbert’s Candy Store

in Atchison, Kansas

Christmas dinner was tupper-toted

prime rib, rare, seasoned to perfection

plated with crisp-skinned baked potatoes

with a buttery heart

His favorite

A salad of garden greens, orange disks

avocado slices, toasted slivered almonds

and orange vinaigrette

For dessert, dark chocolate mousse cake

and flutes of champagne

Her favorites

We sang

the old familiar grace

Told stories of Christmas past

and memories

flickered in the candlelight

The small room for four

at the nursing home

was becoming a precious Christmas memory

just when we thought it

impossible