Work in Progress – Dec. 15, 2022

Winter finds its way

By Just Jim

Glenwood Springs

We’ve been waiting

For you to stick around

Settle on the hills

And pile on the pass

Dogs wear you

On their snouts

As cats hesitate

To skim your surface

Skiers cut through

Like butter

As you bite finger tips

And little toes

So Mothers dress

Little ones in wool

As they bustle to and fro

Hearth to hearth

Still,

With you here

Makes a little more sense

This time of year

Stay dry

Friends bid

For snow

Is finally here