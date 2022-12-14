Work in Progress – Dec. 15, 2022

Locations: Fiction, Opinion Published Dec. 14, 2022
Winter finds its way
By Just Jim
Glenwood Springs
We’ve been waiting
For you to stick around
Settle on the hills
And pile on the pass
Dogs wear you
On their snouts
As cats hesitate
To skim your surface
Skiers cut through
Like butter
As you bite finger tips
And little toes
So Mothers dress
Little ones in wool
As they bustle to and fro
Hearth to hearth
Still,
With you here
Makes a little more sense
This time of year
Stay dry
Friends bid
For snow
Is finally here
-
