Your community connector

Work in Progress – Dec. 15, 2022

Locations: Fiction, Opinion Published Work in Progress – Dec. 15, 2022 thumbnail Winnie is ready. Photo by Kenna Crampton

Winter finds its way
By Just Jim
Glenwood Springs

We’ve been waiting
For you to stick around
Settle on the hills
And pile on the pass

  • Dave Taylor thumbnail

Dogs wear you 
On their snouts
As cats hesitate 
To skim your surface

Skiers cut through 
Like butter
As you bite finger tips
And little toes 

  • Novus Glass thumbnail

So Mothers dress 
Little ones in wool
As they bustle to and fro
Hearth to hearth

Still,
With you here
Makes a little more sense
This time of year

  • KDNK thumbnail

Stay dry 
Friends bid 
For snow
Is finally here 

Tags: #Just Jim #Kenna Crampton #snow #The Sopris Sun #Work in Progress
▲Top ▲Top