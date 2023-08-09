Underpass project underway in Glenwood Springs

Email

Recently, commuters to and from Glenwood Springs have experienced traffic stops, slowdowns and detours around the intersection of Highway 82 and the Roaring Fork Transportation Authority (RFTA) 27th Street Station. The uptick in traffic delays is due to the 27th Street Underpass project, which has been underway since April but became more disruptive in July with southbound traffic shifting onto a detour route.

The project, contracted out to Myers & Sons Construction, will create two underpasses for pedestrians: one under 27th Street and another under Highway 82. Eventually, these will provide a safe and convenient connection between the Rio Grande Trail and the bus station. The project also includes drainage/sewage infrastructure improvements, like updating sewer lines and relocating the 27th Street storm drain.

Phase one of the project will continue until October. This current round of construction focuses on the east half of Highway 82. From there, phase two, scheduled from October 2023 to May 2024, will focus on the west half of the highway underpass along with the south half of the 27th Street sidewalk efforts. Phase three, from May 2024 to October 2024, will tie the project together with steps on the north portion of the Rio Grande Trail, as well as the north side of 27th Street.

“This is a safety improvement project, a pedestrian safety improvement project,” Tracy Trulove, public information officer for the project, stated. “RFTA has built these kinds of underpasses all along the Highway 82 corridor before.”

The goal is to create less pedestrian traffic on Highway 82 to ensure the safety of both motorists and pedestrians traveling by bicycle or on foot. Trulove explained that it represents an incredible safety improvement whenever pedestrians can be separated from areas where vehicles travel.

“In particular, this intersection stays busy, having the number of [bus] riders that RFTA gets from that BRT station. It’s always a busy location. The safety improvement happening at this location is a long-term, wonderful addition to the very bike and pedestrian-friendly place that Glenwood Springs is,” she said.

Glenwood Springs City Engineer Ryan Gordon said that this intersection was identified as a dangerous crossing after several accidents and one fatality in the summer of 2018 (with a cyclist hit by an intoxicated driver).

“There is also going to be a fairly large benefit to our motorists, in addition to providing cyclists and pedestrians a safer way to pass across Highway 82,” Gordon stated. “Those who are driving vehicles won’t have to deal with pedestrians trying to cross the intersection as well.”

Gordon, who has been employed with the City for about four months now, plays a crucial role with this project. His responsibilities involve supporting RFTA’s lead on funding and design and professional services, such as overseeing construction and inspection procedures.

Although he and Trulove are confident that the project will be completed promptly per the scheduled phases, they are also aware that the impacts of the traffic are inconvenient to motorists. They encourage travelers to be cautious and attentive to their travel patterns.

“This is a very active construction zone,” Trulove stated. “There are [signaled] pedestrian detours in the area, and we encourage people to refrain from trying to cut corners.”

“My recommendation is to provide more time in your day while traveling through the area,” Gordon added. “We recognize that the upcoming school season, starting Aug. 17, will cause significant delays and challenges for folks dropping kids off at Sopris Elementary School, and for our commuters traveling all around the Valley.”

He said that everyone on the project is working toward creating a “static pattern” as the construction progresses, where motorists, locals and visitors can understand and predict the flow of traffic. He elaborated that efforts are being made daily to increase communication with the public about the project, with alerts available through the project’s official website.

For more information, detour routes or to sign up for updates, visit www.27thstreetproject.com