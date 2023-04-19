Turning ‘power into pain’

Email

From a young age, Jack Holden Raife wanted to learn to fly airplanes. Sadly, he was just 18-years-old when he passed away unexpectedly on Sunday, April 2, explained his obituary, found on the opening page of the leaflet passed out at the young man’s memorial on Saturday, April 15.

The memorial was held on the beautiful back patio and lawn of the Aspen Glen Clubhouse, with friends and family facing the majestic Mt. Sopris. There was an immeasurable amount of support and love present for Jack, and not nearly enough seats.

His mother, Kathy Potter, spoke poignantly of watching her son struggle with mental health, and his family doing everything in their power to ease his strife. Heartbreakingly, in the end, Jack took his own life.

“When he was good, he was great. When he wasn’t well, he could be very unwell,” Potter stated. “We, his family, did everything we possibly could to support and help him. We literally did not leave a single stone unturned.”

Jack came out as gay to his family when he was in the seventh grade, according to his sister, Makena Raife. The siblings were less than two years apart, and Makena added that they were best friends.

In fact, there’s a chance you’ve seen the two perform together, as they were in a band with a couple of friends growing up. They even played at Belly Up Aspen in January 2020. Makena referred to her brother as a piano prodigy, a sentiment echoed by others during the memorial.

Though he was struggling himself, Jack took other young members of the LGBTQ+ community under his wing, lending them emotional support and advice, Potter proudly pointed out.

His mother shared that while recently grieving with loved ones it occurred to her, and she let the group know, “We are going to turn our collective pain into power. That’s what Jack would want,” she repeated to the mourners during the memorial. “Turn our pain into power; that has become my personal mission.” It’s a mission her daughter is committed to as well.

From there, the duo set out to create a memorial fund in Jack’s name to benefit LGBTQ+ youth.

“In 2022, Jack graduated from Telos Academy a semester early. He then started an accelerated college career at the University of Colorado Boulder,” the fundraising webpage reads. Jack had a bright future by the looks of things. “His witty and creative mind will forever be remembered,” it continues, “but his impact on the world is just beginning.”

As of press time, the Jack Raife Memorial Fund at AspenOUT had raised more than $90,000. Donations will be used to fund long-term mental health services for queer youth.

The webpage also references a 2022 national survey conducted by the Trevor Project which indicated that 45% of LGBTQ+ youth considered attempting suicide in the past year.

People who wish to contribute to Jack’s memorial fund, can visit www.givebutter.com/JackRaife

PFlag Roaring Fork Valley provides a plethora of resources, including counseling and crisis lines, for LGBTQ+ youth and adults experiencing mental health struggles. Visit www.pflagrfv.org for more information.

“I believe he was just too good for this world,” Jack’s sister shared. And, perhaps she’s right. After all, he did get his wings.