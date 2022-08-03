Trail Notes: Know what you like

Email

By Roaring Fork Outdoor Volunteers

Special to The Sopris Sun

Nature Note: Finding the new in the familiar

Even in a place as beautiful and varied as the Roaring Fork Valley, even in the height of summer, it’s easy to fall into habits that tug us back to the same places in the same way. Routine isn’t bad, but it can prevent us from recognizing the true splendor of the place we call home.

How can we see the same place from a different perspective? If it’s a particular park, try visiting at a different time of day and you might even meet a new crowd of people… or dogs! A sunrise or sunset hike will unfold our local scenery into unexpected shapes (and keep away the heat).

Some other simple tricks include: going in the opposite direction on a favorite trail, using a different trail or purposefully moving more quickly or slowly than your typical speed. After all, it’s good to know what you like, but to truly enjoy our shared outdoors, you shouldn’t only like what you know!

Recent stewardship success

As more people utilize trails and open spaces in the Crystal River Valley, Roaring Fork Outdoor Volunteers (RFOV) is dedicating more resources to stewardship projects along the Crystal River, in the Redstone area and within and above the town of Marble. We very much appreciate all the volunteers that joined us for two recent community projects.

Two weeks ago, community members helped RFOV and Aspen Valley Land Trust rebuild trails, remove dead trees and install new tents to prepare the Marble Basecamp for middle school outdoor education.

Then, dozens of volunteers joined RFOV, Roaring Fork Conservancy, Wilderness Workshop and Roaring Fork Mountain Bike Association at the Coal Basin Ranch to repair and replant riparian zones within the new bike park. Thanks everyone!

Coming up!

Making trail use sustainable sometimes requires building short, new trails. Earlier this summer, we built the C-Line Trail at Red Hill to create a directional mountain bike trail. In two weeks, we’ll begin a similar project at Sky Mountain Park — making a directional trail for the ever-popular Airline Trail. Join us!

Learn more and register for all RFOV projects online at: rfov.org/calendar