“Swatting” incident

Email

On Wednesday, Feb. 22, RFSD placed schools on “secure action” status, with the exception of Glenwood Springs High School, which was temporarily placed on lockdown. The Valley-wide situation arose due to an unconfirmed report of a shooting at Aspen Elementary School.

Aspen schools were placed on lockdown, and law enforcement went through each school and determined there was no real threat.

“‘Secure action’ is called when there is a threat or hazard outside of the school building,” explains a press release from RFSD. “During ‘secure,’ all students and staff are brought into the secure building and all exterior doors are locked.”

Multiple school districts in Colorado also reported that “swatting” calls were made to their schools the same morning. A “swatting” call is when a false report is made to police with the intention of bringing a large police presence to a specified area.