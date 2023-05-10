Spring Gulch to get new parking lot

Email

Construction could begin as soon as this summer on a new parking lot for the Spring Gulch Trail System outside Carbondale. After what Commissioner Mike Samson called “the most prepared parking lot presentation” he’d ever seen, the Garfield County Commissioners (BOCC) made a motion, called the question and unanimously approved the land use change permit that greenlights the new lot. The approval comes with a few conditions but, basically, the lot will take up about a quarter of an acre near the intersection of Marion Cemetery Road and Marion Mine Road, with access to the Lariat Trail at Spring Gulch and serving skiers who use the higher elevation trails.

Matt Annabel, Mount Sopris Nordic Council (MSNC) board member, made part of the presentation, talking about the history of MSNC and Spring Gulch, and stating that use of the area has increased exponentially. “The current parking lot is capped at 75 cars,” he said, adding that in the past few years, parking has overflowed onto County Road 123. Annabel also attributes the need for a new lot to climate change and shorter winters. With the exception of this past winter’s snowpack, he said that the Spring Gulch nordic ski season has been shorter for the past eight to 10 years.

“In 2020 and 2021, we opened on New Year’s Day and closed in March,” he recounted. “The shoulder seasons are closing in on us.” This means fewer ski days on the lower elevation trails, while the snow sticks around higher up. The new, 60-space lot would help people safely access the high trails.

Jen Dicuollo with DHM Design told the BOCC that the new lot will serve only cross-country skiers using Spring Gulch and will be closed during the off seasons. She added that the lot will be gravel with native plant revegetation to satisfy the ranchers who graze cattle in the area. Water will not be available, but a porta-potty will be onsite throughout the winter. One of the conditions for the lot’s approval is that the chemical toilet be cleaned weekly. The parking lot will be gated and closed during the summer and the potty mothballed until the next winter.

Carbondale rancher Bill Fales was on hand Monday, representing the North Thompson Cattlemen’s Association (NTCA), which has partnered with MSNC since 1986. Fales said that his father-in-law, Bob Perry, was president of NTCA when MSNC was founded.

“He was an avid skier,” said Fales. “He also thought, in the mid- to late-80s, that the cattlemen could use a little good will to diffuse the ‘Cattle-Free by ‘93’ mantra, which was gaining steam.” (Public lands advocacy groups and animal activists started the now well-documented “Cattle-Free by ‘93” campaign in response to the Clinton administration’s failure to bring about rangeland management reform.) Spring Gulch is on land owned by the NTCA, which has allowed the MSNC to use the property for 30 winters.

The NTCA and CPW are okay with the new parking lot, but CPW says it cannot open before Dec. 1 and construction must occur between July and October. The BOCC was so happy with the presentation that they did not question the civil design engineers. “It’ll get a lot of use and it’ll be a great blessing and joy to a lot of people,” said Samson.

Earlier in the meeting, the BOCC approved grant requests from the Grand Valley Parks Association, the New Ute Theatre Society and the Roaring Fork Youth Orchestra for $5,000 each; the Roaring Fork Conservancy for $1,000; and Glenwood Springs Youth Hockey for $2,000. The BOCC did not fulfill requests from two summer STEM camps and the Suicide Prevention Coalition of Garfield County.

The Board approved purchase of vehicles for the county fleet, supplemental overtime for county airport employees due to heavy snow removal over the winter, and fee waivers for Rocky Mountain Baptist Church and the Flat Tops Cowboy Church for upcoming events at the Garfield County Fairgrounds.

Last but not least, congratulations to interim county financial director Jamaica Watts and her team for two awards from the Chicago-based Government Finance Officers Association. The county comprehensive financial report for fiscal year ending Dec. 2021 received a Certificate of Achievement which, according to the award letter, is “the highest form of recognition in governmental accounting and financial reporting.” Watt’s team received an Award of Financial Reporting Achievement for their efforts.