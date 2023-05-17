Small town rodeo, big time changes this season

Email

After being closed down in 2020 due to the pandemic, the folks at Carbondale’s rodeo expected the 2021 season to be big, and it didn’t disappoint. Fans, participants, tourists, and volunteers came out in droves to celebrate the western way of life at this local rodeo. What was unexpected was how popular the rodeo would remain the following summer. In 2022, with attendance up 25%, it continued breaking box office numbers.

Carbondale Wild West Rodeo (CWWR) is a nonprofit, donating its proceeds to scholarships and the community. Last summer, CWWR donated $7,000 to the Calaway-Young Cancer Center, the largest donation they have made to date. They also awarded a $2,000 student scholarship, the largest sum awarded in a scholarship to date. The CWWR board of directors and broader family is proud of these accomplishments.

However, the increased popularity has necessitated a few updates for this summer’s 18th season. While embracing change can be hard, without it, the rodeo might go the way of the International Harvester, open ranges and family suppers. The CWWR board, Town of Carbondale, police chief and Garfield County sheriff met throughout the winter to tackle the major issues of public safety, parking and alcohol.

Along with eggs and pine nuts, the cost of doing rodeo business has skyrocketed. For the first time in 12 years, the individual ticket price will increase. Expect $15 per person, and the on-site parking fee will be $10 per vehicle.

Parking availability near the arena will be significantly limited. To counter this, free shuttle buses will run between The Orchard at 110 Snowmass Drive and Gus Darien Arena from 6 to 10pm, and later if needed.

By order of the sheriff’s department, no parking is allowed on County Road 100, and new signage is in place on Willow, Daisy and Rose lanes, indicating parking on only one side of these roads. “We need to maintain proper access for emergency vehicles in the neighborhood and not block private driveways,” stated director Mike Kennedy.

In years past, you have been able to BYOB. Per the sheriff’s department and police department, this is no longer allowed, and alcohol must now be served on-site due to liability and underage drinking. With a wristband indicating 21+, attendees will be able to move around the entire rodeo grounds with alcohol purchased from Aspen Bartending Company, who has been hired for alcohol sales. They will be serving an assortment of beer and cocktails in a can from under a new tent near Slow Groovin BBQ’s food truck. Families may still bring coolers with non-alcoholic beverages and food to consume.

CWWR is joining the modern age and will now offer credit card processing at the fairgrounds. And… drumroll please… you know those coveted parking spaces around the arena that have people sleeping in their trucks Wednesday night to procure? You will now be able to sign up online starting Wednesday at noon for these numbered spots.

For more details on all of this information plus more, visit: www.carbondalerodeo.com and check under the “Latest News” tab.