Scuttlebutt/Community Calendar – Nov. 9, 2023

Email

VVAS deadline

Carbondale Arts is accepting applications for the Valley Visual Art Show (VVAS), which will be on display at the Launchpad Jan. 19 through Feb. 22. VVAS is one of the longest-standing community art shows committed to showing the work of local artists. Fifty pieces of art from 50 artists will be displayed. Applicants must reside within a zip code beginning with 816. The deadline to submit an application is Dec. 1. Visit www.carbondalearts.org to apply and for more information.

Animal crossing

The end of daylight saving time means people have set their clocks back an hour, see dusk earlier and see more wild animals migrating to their wintering habitats during rush-hour traffic. Colorado Parks and Wildlife and the Colorado Department of Transportation remind motorists to stay vigilant, drive cautiously and slow down as winter storms often push wildlife from the high country into lower elevations. Visit www.coloradowta.com for more information.

Where there’s smoke

Fire managers with the Upper Colorado River Interagency Fire Management Unit are planning to begin burning slash piles, the result of multiple fuel reduction and hazardous tree removal projects across White River National Forest. The closest piles are located near the Sunlight Mountain Communication Site, southwest of Glenwood Springs. Crews may burn tens to hundreds of piles per day depending on locations and conditions. Most of the smoke will dissipate during the day but some could remain in valley bottoms and drainages at night. Visit www.colorado.gov/airquality/wildfire.aspx for health information.

Deck the walls

Every holiday season, Carbondale Arts transforms the gallery space at 76 S. Fourth Street into a shop filled with artisan goods created by local and regional artists. Goods typically include handmade candles and cards, jewelry, chocolates, ceramics, art prints, soaps and more! Members can get a special sneak preview from 4-7pm on Nov. 16, ahead of the public opening from noon to 7pm on Nov. 17. After that, it’ll be open through Christmas Eve from 10am to 5pm weekdays, 10am to 4pm Saturdays and 11am to 4pm Sundays in December.

Glenwood hires city manager

The Glenwood Springs city council selected Steve Boyd as the new city manager during their regular meeting on Nov. 2. Boyd has 25 years of finance experience in the public and private sectors and has been with the city as chief operating officer since 2017. He signed on for a two-year contract and will be responsible for the day-to-day operations and administration of the city while working to implement decisions, policies and priorities adopted by city council.

Work for SANA

The Garfield, Pitkin and Western Eagle County Safe and Abundant Nutrition Alliance is looking for a passionate and committed bilingual individual to join their team. The right person would be ready to lead efforts to enroll our neighbors in assistance programs, design innovative outreach campaigns and collaborate with partners. The full-time position pays $27-30/hour with flexibility for time off and access to leadership training and development. Call 970-989-3513 for more information.

Two men arrested for assault

At 1:10am on Nov. 4, Carbondale Police were dispatched to a report of two men covered in blood and found one man slashed in the hand and another tending to him. Officers located a suspect’s vehicle in the City Market parking lot and commanded everyone inside of it to get out. While investigating the scene, they found a box cutter style knife with blood on it. According to witnesses, the original incident had occurred at the Red Hill parking lot. The suspect and the injured man reportedly got into an altercation with broken glass bottles before one of them pulled a knife, slashed the other and left the scene. Both parties were ultimately booked into Garfield County Jail, the suspected knife wielder for second degree assault, felony menacing, and criminal mischief and the injured man — after receiving medical attention — for second degree assault.

They say it’s your birthday!

Folks celebrating another trip around the sun this week include: Wolfy Draper and Stephen Molloy (Nov. 9); Natalie Rae Fuller and Tim Ireland (Nov. 10); Jacquelinne Castro (Nov. 11); Alex Achterhoff, Kelsey Freeman, Estefania Montoya and Lance Quint (Nov. 12); Bob Ezra, Maria Flores, Pola Oginska and Riley Skinner (Nov. 13); Amy Fulstone, Ron Leach, Sue Rollyson and Morgan Williams (Nov. 14); Rachel Baiyor and Joyce Leeman (Nov. 15).

COMMUNITY CALENDAR



The Farm Collaborative hosts its 16th annual Community Meal Share Giveaway on Nov. 14, from 2-5:30pm. At this year’s event, known as “Farm-to-Fridge,” the collaborative gives away CSA-style ingredient-hearty bags filled with local produce. To register to pick up a bag, visit www.thefarmcollaborative.org Supply is limited. Call (970) 379-2323 for more info. Art by Sofie Koski

THURSDAY, NOVEMBER 9

MOUNTAIN PITCHES

COVENTURE hosts its annual Mountain Pitch Event at the Third Street Center from 11am to 7pm. Visit www.coventure.io for more info.

LIBRARY BOARD

The Basalt Library board hosts a recruitment event and meet and greet at noon. More info at www.basaltlibrary.org

LEGAL CLINIC

Volunteer attorneys offer free legal consultations for civil cases at the Basalt Library, 2-5pm. Call 970-927-4311 or email info@basaltlibrary.org to make an appointment.

IMAGE TRANSFER

Valeria Fiala teaches a variety of image transfer techniques at The ArtBase at 2pm. Register at www.theartbase.org

CODING CLUB

Seventh through 10th graders are invited to the Aspen Science Center’s Coding Club, hosted at the Carbondale Library today and Thursday, Nov. 16 at 3:45pm. More info at www.aspensciencecenter.org

PT OPENING

Valley View invites the community to a grand opening and ribbon cutting for the new Valley View Physical Therapy facility at City Market Plaza in Carbondale at 4pm.

FOCUSEDKIDS’ FALL FLING

FocusedKids hosts its Fall Fling, an evening of wine, dinner, live music and a check-in on the program at the Old Thompson Barn at 5:30pm. More info at www.focusedkids.org

JEFF HURD

The Garfield County Republicans (GCR) host a meet and greet with CD3 Republican candidate Jeff Hurd at the Hotel Colorado from 5:30-7pm. Concurrently, GCR hosts its Glenwood Springs Social, with guest speaker State Senator Perry Will, at the same site from 6-8pm.

GONG BATH

Imbibe in the sound healing vibrations from gong master Richard Rudis at the Aspen Chapel at 6pm. Visit www.bit.ly/GongBathAC for tickets and more info.

TRANSFORM

Michelle Hyken, Master Energy Practitioner, leads an evening of energy release and vibrational enhancement at the Third Street Center at 6:30pm. Register at www.thecenterforhumanflourishing.org

‘SPAMALOT’

Theatre Aspen Education presents the 7th-12th grade production of Monty Python’s “SPAMALOT,” opening tonight at 7pm at the Aspen District Theater. The show continues tomorrow and Saturday night, also at 7pm, and closes with a Sunday, Nov. 12 matinee at 2pm. Visit www.theatreaspen.org for tickets and more info.

CRYSTAL VALLEY CAUCUS

The Crystal Valley Caucus hosts its annual meeting at the Church at Redstone at 7 PM.

FRIDAY, NOVEMBER 10

VETERANS DAY

Various government and public services offices will be closed in observance of the federal holiday. Admission to all State Parks is free to Veterans and military members today. Thank you to those who have served.

ENGLISH CLASS

Valley Settlement offers a free ESL class at the Basalt Library from 9am to 12:30pm every Friday. More info at www.valleysettlement.org or by calling 970-963-0851.

BOOK TALK

Jillian Gibbs, Carbondale resident and founder of Advertising Production Resources, discusses her book, “The Marketer’s Guide to Creative Production,” at Explore Booksellers in Aspen at 4:30pm.

CRYSTAL THEATRE

The Crystal Theatre shows “Killers of the Flower Moon” tonight through Sunday, Nov. 12 at 5:30pm, and again on Thursday, Nov. 16 at 5:30pm.

CLAY OPENING

Carbondale Clay Center hosts an opening reception for its “Holiday Invitational Cash & Carry Exhibition” at 6pm. Browse unique handmade gifts and support artists. More info at www.carbondaleclay.org

SOUND JOURNEY

Zachary Cashin leads a vibrational sound journey at the Third Street Center’s Round room at 7pm. More info at www.thecenterforhumanflourishing.org

‘THE MINUTES’

Thunder River Theatre premiers “The Minutes” by Tracy Letts at 7:30pm. The show runs each weekend through Nov. 26 with Friday and Saturday night showings at 7:30pm, and Sunday matinees at 2pm. There is a showing on Thursday, Nov. 16 at 7:30pm. Tickets at www.thunderrivertheatre.com

SATURDAY, NOVEMBER 11

CHRISTMAS BOUTIQUE

The annual Carbondale Christmas Boutique, where local artisans offer handmade gift items and treats, takes place at the Carbondale Firehouse from 8am to 3pm. Visit “Carbondale, Colorado Christmas Boutique” on Facebook for a preview of this year’s goodies.

PRINTMAKING CLASS

Pam Porter teaches printmaking at her studio at the Third Street Center (Room 6) from 9:30am to 3pm. More info and registration at www.thecreativeflowstudio.com

HEALING ART

Sheri Gaynor shares how the power of visual journaling can empower your life.This creative process is designed to heal and alleviate stress. There are two sessions at The ArtBase, this morning from 9:30-11:30am, and this afternoon from 1-3pm. Register at www.theartbase.org

CACAO CEREMONY

Nicole Lindstrom leads a cacao ceremony at True Nature. Register at www.truenaturehealingarts.com

TRUE COLORS

Celebrate the creativity and resiliency of local youth, and join in a community discussion around resources for local youth and their families at TACAW at 3pm. “True Colors: Free Community Engagement Event” is the result of a collaboration between YouthZone, TACAW, Anderson Ranch Arts Center, Tom Karrell Coaching and Aspen Santa Fe Ballet. Visit www.youthzone.com/truecolors for more info.

BOOK TALK

Susan Leydecker speaks about her book, “A Woman on Top: My Journey of Self-Discovery Through Love and Money,” at Explorer Books in Aspen at 4:30pm.

CRYSTAL THEATRE

The Crystal Theatre screens “Stop Making Sense” tonight at 7pm. “Killers of the Flower Moon” screens tomorrow through Sunday at 5:30pm, and again on Thursday, Nov. 16 at 5:30pm.

CONTRA DANCE

The Roaring Fork Contra community hosts a dance at the Carbondale Community School at 7:30pm.

SUNDAY, NOVEMBER 12

MOTHERHOOD RETREAT

Kerrie Schur guides “HELD: Prenatal and Postpartum Wellness Retreat” at True Nature from 10am to 4pm. Register at www.truenaturehealingarts.com

disABILITY FILM FEST

Glenwood Springs High School hosts the “disABILITY Film Festival” at 2pm. Register at www.bit.ly/disabilityfilmfestival

KDNK AT EL DORADO

KDNK Music Director Cody Lee DJs a live set at El Dorado in Carbondale from 3-6pm. Check it out in-person or turn your radio on.

RANDOM CONVERSATIONS

The Carbondale Library hosts the “Lost Art of Random Conversations” community building event at 6pm.

NEW MOON CEREMONY

Sheridan Semple leads a “New Moon Ceremony and Sacred Aromatherapy” session at True Nature at 6pm. Register at www.truenaturehealingarts.com

MONDAY, NOVEMBER 13

HEALTH CARE LUNCHEON

Valley Health Alliance hosts a Power Hour Luncheon and covers health care options available for small businesses and community members at Third Street Center at noon. Register at www.bit.ly/OpenEnrollmentLuncheon

TUESDAY, NOVEMBER 14

COLLEGE PREP

Roaring Fork College and Consulting offers high school seniors guidance in writing college application essays at the Basalt Library at 5:30pm. More info at www.basaltlibrary.rog

‘COVENANT OF WATER’

For this month’s Book Talk, the Basalt Library hosts a discussion of Abraham Vergese’s “The Covenant of Water” at 5:30pm.

DRAWING CLUB

The Roaring Fork Drawing Club celebrates its sixth anniversary at Carbondale Beer Works at 6pm.

ASPEN WORDS

Aspen Words presents its “Spoken Word Poetry Showcase” at TACAW at 6pm. Register at www.tacaw.org

WEDNESDAY, NOVEMBER 15

GIS DAY

The Pitkin County GIS (Geographic Information System) team hosts a community GIS open house at the Pitkin County Library at 11am. For more info, email gis@pitkincounty.com

SOLAR SYSTEM

Families learn about the planets as they make a model of the solar system and engage in other hands-on exploration with Aspen Science Center at the Basalt Library at 2:30pm. More info at www.basaltlibrary.org

SMALL WONDERS

The Aspen Chapel Gallery celebrates the opening of its 16th annual “Small Wonders” exhibit, a show of original and affordable art no larger than 12” by 12” at 4pm. Thirty-six artists are participating.

BOOK TALK

Brooke Lockyer speaks about her book, “Burr,” a ’90s-era Southern Ontario Gothic at Explorer Books in Aspen at 4:30pm.

COMMERCE CONVERGENCE

The Carbondale and Basalt chambers host a “Winter Wonderland” themed Business After Hours event at Eagle Crest Nursery in El Jebel at 5pm. Register at www.bit.ly/WinterWonderlandCommerce

FIGURE DRAWING

Shawna Miller teaches the basics of figure drawing at The ArtBase at 6pm. Register at www.theartbase.org

GOLDEN LIGHT MEDITATION

A livestream of meditation with Gary Springfield, author of “Source Dialogues,” begins at 6:30pm. Register at www.thecenterforhumanflourishing.org Email lmckenzie1light@gmail.com with questions.

THURSDAY, NOVEMBER 16

BOOK CLUB

The Third Thursday Book Club discusses “The Perfect Wife” by J.P. Delaney at 2pm at the Carbondale Library.