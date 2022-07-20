Scuttlebutt & Community Calendar – July 21, 2022

Email

Film buffs anonymous

Last year, Aspen Film received nearly 3,000 short film submissions for Aspen Shortsfest. This year, even more submissions are expected! You can help narrow down the selection (and earn a full festival pass) by volunteering as a pre-screener. This involves watching between 10 and 25 short films each week for at least five weeks. Sign up at www.bit.ly/prescreenpro

Marijuana in decline

According to a statement released by the Marijuana Industry Group (MIG), sales are down 24% across the state compared to last year. While this can certainly have an impact on the industry, MIG conveyed that in turn there has been a loss in tax revenue. According to the press release, Colorado collected $217 million in sales tax by the end of June 2021. Whereas by the end of June this year, the state accrued $172.3 million.

Magic school bus

Clean Energy Economy for the Region (CLEER) and Drive Clean Colorado have received a $65,000 grant from the World Resources Institute to support school districts with technical training and coaching for school bus electrification. “There has never been a better time for school districts to bring the many benefits of electric school buses to their communities,” said Brittany Barrett with the World Resources Institute.

Call for help

The national suicide and crisis lifeline launched in Colorado on July 16. Persons needing support can now call or text 988 to connect with compassionate and accessible care in multiple languages. “Shortening the number and opening the caller population to people who are experiencing any type of crisis, not limited to suicidal ideation, is groundbreaking,” said Behavioral Health Administration commissioner Dr. Morgan Medlock. “There is no crisis too small to connect with 988.”

Water plan

The 2023 Colorado Water Plan, drafted by the state’s Department of Natural Resources’ Colorado Water Conservation Board, is available for public review through Sept. 30 (www.bit.ly/2023ColoradoWaterPlan). Once the comment period is over, a summary of suggestions will become available. The final draft should be completed by the end of the year and implemented in early 2023.

Glenwood Market closes

On July 19, the city of Glenwood Springs stated that the manager of the Glenwood Downtown Market has unilaterally decided to end the farmers’ market. After an incident on June 28, resulting in the serious injury of a vendor, the market’s permit was revoked by the city. On July 7, the city issued a renewed permit “with terms agreed upon by both parties to address safety concerns” and the market resumed on July 12. In a July 19 post shared on the Glenwood Springs Market’s Facebook page, market manager Cindy Svatos is quoted stating, “The market agreed to the city’s new conditions of the permit in full hopes that the changes would bring back their cooperation. It did not.” In its July 19 statement, the city states that if the market manager officially withdraws the permit, the city will “prepare options for the continuation of a market to present to city council.”

Fire safety tip

Evacuate immediately when told to do so. If you wait, the roads may have heavy traffic and blowing embers and debris from a fire may make it hard to see. If you feel unsafe during an emergency, it is okay to evacuate before you are ordered to do so. To stay informed, sign up to receive local emergency alerts on your home and cell phones and via email. Know and practice two ways to evacuate from your neighborhood and make sure your family knows your meeting place. Keep your car fueled and an emergency supply bag in your car. Back into the garage or facing the direction of escape. For more tips like this, sign up for Carbondale Fire’s newsletter at www.bit.ly/CarbondaleFire/

They say it’s your birthday!

Folks celebrating another trip around the sun this week include: Ernie Kollar, Colleen Weinfurter, Brian Wexler and Bonnie Williams (July 21); Louie Girardot, Jessica Kollar and Elley McBrayer (July 22); Mary Boucher, Rick Burrows, Shelle DeBeque, Ruth Frey, Maria Sabljak and Jeff Wadley (July 23); Michael Banks, Mark Von Hagke, Adele Hause, Greg Jeung, John Masters and John Steuben (July 24); Adrienne Ackerman, Robert Moore and Frank Norwood (July 25); Alison Osius, Fran Page and Jesse Steindler (July 26); Franz Alderfer and Vince Savage (July 27).

COMMUNITY CALENDAR





The Aspen Music Festival and School hosts a Denver-based mariachi group for a free performance on July 27 at 5:30 p.m. Courtesy photo

THURSDAY, JULY 21

CRMPI

The Roaring Fork Valley Regional Planning Commission is scheduled to review the land use application by the Central Rocky Mountain Permaculture Institute at the Eagle County Community Center in El Jebel (20 Eagle Country Road) at 2:30 p.m.

ARTIST RECEPTION

The Ann Korologos Gallery holds a reception for Andy Taylor’s exhibit “The Art of Color” at 5 p.m.

YOUNG MUSICIANS

Aspen Music Festival and School students perform at the Basalt Library at 5:15 p.m.

CHAKRA COLORS

Learn about the color orange with an Aura Soma workshop at True Nature from 6 to 8 p.m. Tickets at truenaturehealingarts.com

FRIDAY, JULY 22

REI OPENING

The REI Co-op in Glenwood Springs opens its doors (3216 South Glen Avenue) at 9 a.m. with an outdoor social with music and giveaways every afternoon this weekend from 1 to 5 p.m.

CLIMATE TALK

The Aspen Center for Environmental Studies and Aspen Journalism partner to bring New York Times op-ed columnist and Pulitzer Prize winner Thomas L. Friedman to Aspen to talk about climate, democracy and geopolitics at the Hotel Jerome at 5 p.m. The event will also be live streamed on the “Aspen Center for Environmental Studies” YouTube channel.

ALC CONCERT

The Anna Lynn Cunningham Foundation Benefit Concert kicks off at the River Valley Ranch driving range at 5:30 p.m. Big Head Todd and the Monsters are the evening’s headliners. All proceeds go toward children and families fighting pediatric cancer.

DOCUMENTARY FILM

“A Decent Home”, a documentary about mobile home parks and the wealth gap, will be screened for free outside at the Third Street Center at 7 p.m.

SOUND JOURNEY

Dr. Zachary Cashin leads a vibrational sound healing journey at the Third Street Center from 7 to 8:30 p.m. Tickets at www.thecenterforhumanflourishing.org

CORINNE BAILEY RAE

Grammy-award winner Corinne Bailey Rae performs at the Wheeler Opera House at 7:30 p.m. Tickets at aspenshowtix.com

CRYSTAL THEATRE

“Where the Crawdads Sing” continues at the Crystal Theatre through July 28 with showings at 7:30 p.m. except on Sunday at 5 p.m. (and captioned); the theater is closed on Monday and Tuesday.

SATURDAY, JULY 23

PHOTOSHOP 101

The Art Base offers a workshop for artists, designers and creatives seeking to understand the fundamentals of Adobe Photoshop from 9 a.m. to noon. To register, visit www.theartbase.org

PLANT SWAP

New Castle Gardens (6501 Co Rd 214) hosts a free plan swap at 10 a.m.

LATINO CONSERVATION WEEK

Join Wilderness Workshop for “¡Celebremos al aire libre!” — a bilingual, family-friendly event at Two Rivers Park in Glenwood Springs from 1 to 5 p.m. Details at www.bit.ly/DefiendeGWS

PUMPS AND TURBINES

Water resource engineer Tyler Desiderio teaches the basics of water pumps and hydropower turbines at the Glenwood Springs Library from 1 to 3 p.m. Bring a swimsuit! More info at www.gcpld.org

ART FOR ALL

The Basalt Library brings artists of all ages together to create from 2 to 3 p.m.

FARM TOUR

Seed Peace leads a tour of its farm at Sunfire Ranch from 4:30 to 7:30 p.m. Attendees will learn how Seed Peace aims to strengthen the regional food system, develop new plant breeds and teach the next generation of farmers. Register at www.bit.ly/SeedPeace

COMEDY

Comedian Sam Tallent performs at The Arts Campus at Willits at 8 p.m.

SUNDAY, JULY 24

COAL BASIN WORK DAY

Roaring Fork Outdoor Volunteers leads a family-friendly volunteer work day at Coal Basin Ranch from 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. The day will conclude with a celebratory meal after planting native grasses, willows and shrubs. RSVP at rfov.org/calendar

WALK TO HEAL

Join your neighbors for a community gathering of balance, healing and respect at True Nature at 6:30 p.m. No registration is necessary. Participants are asked to bring a chair, a gift from nature for the altar and a voluntary donation for musician Pam Rosenthal.

THE DEER

The Deer performs at Steve’s Guitars at 8 p.m.

MONDAY, JULY 25

CHURCH AND STATE

The Aspen Institute welcomes Rev. Jim Wallis, chair of the Center on Faith and Justice at the Georgetown University McCourt School of Public Policy, and Elaine Pagels, Harrington Spear Paine Professor of Religion at Princeton University, for a 6 p.m. conversation on the role of faith in today’s America. Tickets at www.aspeninstitute.org/events/

WHOLE FOODS POTLUCK

The Center for Human Flourishing invites fully-vaccinated people to attend an in-person potluck at the Third Street Center at 6:30 p.m.

ASPEN FILM

Aspen Film screens “Subject” at the Isis Theatre in Aspen at 7:30 p.m.

TUESDAY, JULY 26

ALL ABOUT SNAKES

Get close and personal with snakes at the Basalt Library from 10 to 11 a.m.

MUSIC FOR KIDS

Families are invited to enjoy an interactive musical journey around the world at the Glenwood Springs Library at 11 a.m. and the Carbondale Library at 1:30 p.m.

CREATIONS + LIBRATIONS

AspenOUT and The Art Base teach building terrariums from 6 to 8 p.m. For tickets, visit www.theartbase.org

EQUITY

MANAUS’ Equity Speaker Series continues with Dr. Adriana Alvarez presenting on trust and distrust in schools at The Arts Campus at Willits at 6:30 p.m. RSVP at www.tacaw.org

WEDNESDAY, JULY 27

MARIACHI MUSIC

Sol de mi Tierra, a Denver-based mariachi group performs with Aspen Santa Fe Ballet’s Baile Folklórico at the Benedict Music Tent at 5:30 p.m. The Aspen Music Festival and School will host a pre-concert fiesta with the Taquería El Yaqui food truck and mezcal tasting.

FURTHER OUT

THURSDAY, JULY 28

LANDSCAPE CARVING

Artist in residence Leon Loughridge carves local landscapes into wood blocks to later create colorful prints. See the process take place from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily, July 28 through July 30, at the Ann Korologos Gallery.

ARTIST TALK

Ceramicist Michael Wisner speaks at the Ann Korologos Gallery from 5 to 7 p.m. More info at www.korologosgallery.com

NEW MOON CEREMONY

Sheridan Semple leads a new moon ceremony incorporating essential oils for aromatherapy at True Nature from 6 to 7:30 p.m. Tickets at truenaturehealingarts.com

HEISENBERG

Aspen Fringe presents “Heisenberg” by Simon Stephens at the Thunder River Theatre at 7:30 p.m. through Saturday with a Sunday matinee at 2 p.m. Find tickets at www.thunderrivertheatre.com

BLUES GUITAR

Chris Smither performs at The Arts Campus at Willits at 7 p.m. Tickets at www.tacaw.org

FRIDAY, JULY 29

NEW MOON MAGIC

The 51st Mountain Fair begins with a procession from The Launchpad at 3:45 to Sopris Park for the opening blessings and drum circle at 4 p.m. The Red Hill Rollers play at 5:15 p.m. followed by Death by Dub at 7:45 p.m.

FASHION

Artisanal designers Isa Catto and Mi Jong Lee join local trader Betsy Fisher for a free panel conversation at The Arts Campus at Willits at 7 p.m. RSVP at www.tacaw.org

STEVE’S GUITARS

Katy Guillen and the Drive perform at Steve’s Guitars at 9 p.m.

SATURDAY, JULY 30

MOUNT SOPRIS RUNOFF

The annual 4-mile race Prince Creek to Sopris Park (or 14-mile option from Emma Schoolhouse) begins at 7 a.m. Sign up at www.bit.ly/2022runoff

MOUNTAIN FAIR

The booths open and the music begins at Sopris Park at 10 a.m. For the (extensive) schedule of events, visit www.carbondalearts.com and keep an eye out for the official program in next week’s edition of The Sopris Sun.

EMPOWERED BIRTH

True Nature hosts a workshop for pregnant folks, their partners and community, as well as (aspiring) birthworkers from noon to 3 p.m. Tickets at truenaturehealingarts.com

DOUBLE FEATURE

As part of the “Mountain / Time” exhibit at the Aspen Art Museum, The Arts Campus at Willits screens two films by Thai filmmaker Apuchatpong Weerasethakul with an optional three-course dinner by Epicure Catering. The first film, “Uncle Boonmee Who Can Recall His Past Lives”, begins at 3 p.m. “Memoria” shows at 7 p.m. Tickets for either movie or both are at www.tacaw.org

ASPEN MUSIC FESTIVAL

The Aspen Music Festival and School brings a free piano recital to the Carbondale Library on July 30 at 6 p.m. For more info, call 970-963-2889.

UNCOMMON RITUAL

Bluegrass banjoist Béla Fleck, mandolin player Mike Marshall and bassist Edgar Meyer revisit their 1997 album “Uncommon Ritual” at the Benedict Music Tent at 7:30 p.m. Tickets at www.aspenmusicfestival.com

SUNDAY, JULY 31

FLORENTINE FILMMAKERS

The Aspen Institute hosts documentarians Lynn Novick and Sarah Botstein on “how the American people grappled with one of the greatest humanitarian crises of the 20th century” from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. Tickets at www.aspeninstitute.org

OLD SOUL ORCHESTRA

Steve’s Guitars presents Marty O’Reilly and the Old Soul Orchestra at 8:30 p.m.