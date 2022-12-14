Scuttlebutt & Community Calendar – Dec. 15, 2022

Email

The Community Art Center Clay Studio in Glenwood Springs has launched a membership program for experienced potters in the Valley. Full-shelf memberships cost $150 per month and half-shelf memberships are $90 per month, plus $60 for a one-time studio orientation. For more information about memberships, workshops and more, visit www.glenwoodrec.com/307/Community-Art-Center

Aspen Words

The Aspen Words Literary Prize longlist of 2023 honorees was released last week. This $35,000 annual award is granted to “an influential work of fiction that illuminates a vital contemporary issue and demonstrates the transformative power of literature on thought and culture.” Five finalists will be announced on March 6 and the winner will be revealed at a ceremony in New York City on April 19. Review the top 14 titles at www.aspenwords.org

Wolf management

Colorado Parks and Wildlife released its draft Wolf Restoration and Management Plan on Dec. 9. The draft has garnered criticism from proponents and opponents of wolf reintroduction alike. “The state plan skirts the law, departs from the best available science and will not achieve Proposition 114’s goal of restoring a natural balance to Colorado’s public wildlands,” claims WildEarth Guardians, which created its own restoration plan, in a press release. A public comment period is now underway and the official plan is due to be finalized in May. Review the draft at www.bit.ly/CPWwolfdraft

Fourmile logging

The Forest Service continues an aspen tree regeneration project totaling 109 acres to the east and south of Fourmile Park. Aspens will be felled and chipped on-site and delivered to the biomass plant in Gypsum. A spruce-fir regeneration project is also underway further up Four Mile Road in the County Line area. According to a press release, “Small (a half to two acres) patches of spruce-fir will be cut from seven units totalling 823 acres.” The coniferous logs will be trucked to a mill in Montrose with up to 20 large trucks expected daily on the roadway. The snowmobile parking lot is open with an alternative tracked trail so as to avoid the project area.

CD3 recount

On Dec. 12, the Colorado Secretary of State’s office certified the state’s 2022 election results, including for the Third Congressional District (CD3). The mandatory recount in CD3 confirmed that incumbent Republican Lauren Boebert prevailed over Democrat challenger Adam Frisch by a slim margin of 546 votes.

Rankin file

Last week, The Sopris Sun reported that Colorado Senator Bob Rankin announced his resignation effective Jan. 10. Soon after, Joyce Rankin, Bob’s wife, announced her resignation from the State Board of Education which she has served since August 2015. The Rankins reside in Carbondale and no further reason was given for their departure from state politics. There will be an election in November 2023 to fulfill the rest of Joyce’s term, which ends in January 2027. The Republican Party has until Feb. 10 to appoint Bob’s replacement.

Grants galore!

The Aspen Community Foundation announced its 2022 Community Grantmaking recipients last week. This amounted to $729,000 toward programs that support early childhood education, human services and youth development. The funds, augmented by the sale of Ultimate Ski Passes in partnership with Aspen Skiing Company, were spread across 48 nonprofit organizations from Parachute to Aspen.

Photographer Tommy Sands captured this photo of Mt. Sopris against a cloudless sky on the first day of meteorological winter, Dec. 1. Astronomical winter, marked by the winter solstice, begins in earnest Dec. 21. No matter your preference, it certainly is cold.

COMMUNITY CALENDAR

THURSDAY, DEC. 15

EV CHARGING GRANT

Clean Energy Economy for the Region holds a webinar regarding Colorado Energy Office’s “Charge Ahead” grant program at 12:30 p.m. The program will help cover electric vehicle charging station costs at housing and workforce complexes. Visit www.bit.ly/EVchargingweb to register.

BOOK CLUB

Carbondale Library hosts a lively book discussion at 2 p.m. This month’s topic is “a biography or memoir of your choice.”

NEUROSCIENCE

Aspen Science Center leads neuroscience activity for kids ages four to 12 at the Basalt Library from 4 to 5 p.m. Visit basaltlibrary.org for more info.

SIP SHOP + CONNECT

True Nature opens its boutique from 4 to 7 p.m. on Thursdays through Dec. 22 with live music, special deals and local book signings.

PLANT DYES

Katie Browne of Box Eleven hosts a natural dye workshop at Botany in Carbondale (586 CO-133) from 5 to 7 p.m. RSVP by emailing boxeleven@hotmail.com

HOLIDAY CONCERT

John and Kathryn Gracey perform Celtic folk holiday music at the Glenwood Springs Library at 5 p.m.

FRIDAY, DEC. 16

COFFEE WITH THE MAYOR

Carbondale Mayor Ben Bohmfalk posts up at Bonfire every Friday from 8 to 9 a.m. and anyone is welcome to stop by to chat.

KIDS SALE

The Carbondale Clay Center hosts its annual Kids Holiday Sale where youngsters can purchase items from $2 to $10 at 4 p.m.

CRYSTAL THEATRE

The Crystal Theatre shows “Matilda” on Dec. 16, 17 at 4:30 p.m. and Dec. 18 at 2:30 p.m. “She Said” screens Dec. 16, 17, 22 at 7 p.m. and Dec. 18 at 5 p.m.

OBADIAH JONES

Obadiah Jones performs at Glenwood Caverns Adventure Park during Friday Afternoon Club at 5 p.m.

TRUCK-MAS TRIP

Santa’s “holly jolly truck-mas trip” returns tonight and tomorrow beginning at 5 p.m. With help from the Carbondale & Rural Fire Protection District, Mr. Claus will travel Carbondale and the surrounding neighborhoods in style, riding atop a decorated fire truck. Find route details at www.carbondalefire.org

RADIO PLAY

Tune in for a live performance of “A Christmas Carol” by Defiance Community Theater Company on KMTS radio (99.5 FM) at 7 p.m. Or see the actors acting at St. Barnabas Epsicopal Church in Glenwood Springs at the same time with complimentary admission.

HOLIDAY JAZZ

TACAW presents an evening of holiday jazz with the Josefina Mendez Quintet at 8 p.m. Tickets at www.tacaw.org

SATURDAY, DEC. 17

XMAS BIRD COUNT

The Roaring Fork Audubon Society invites Valley residents to participate in this year’s Christmas Bird Count; data gathered will help estimate bird health in the region. Email kjcchickadee53@gmail.com for more info.

CHANUKAH GATHERING

Down Valley Jewish Families and Friends will host a family-friendly potluck to welcome Chanukah with menorahs, authentic potato latkes and the dreidel game. For more information, contact DVJ@delko.net

IPHONE PHOTOGRAPHY

From 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at The Art Base, Deb Shannan teaches students how to enhance images taken on their iPhone with the free photo editing app Snapseed. To register, visit www.theartbase.org

FARMERS MARKET

Carbondale Arts compliments its Deck the Walls Holiday Market with a pop-up farmers market from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. today and 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. tomorrow.

HEALING WITH ANCESTORS

Carol Shure leads a systemic and family constellation workshop at the Third Street Center from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. For more info, visit carolshure.com/events

KINDRED SPIRITS

Kindred Spirits, a female vocal and instrumental trio consisting of Molly Child, Lorraine Curry and Julie Paxton, performs at The Launchpad from 12:30 to 1:15 p.m.

SANTA

Santa returns to Glenwood Caverns Adventure Park from 4 to 7 p.m. He’ll be back again tomorrow from 2 to 5 p.m.

MOVIE NIGHT

The Basalt Library surprises viewers with a holiday classic at 5 p.m.

APRÈS PARTY

Aspen Art Museum hosts a rooftop après party from 5 to 9 p.m. every Saturday, all winter.

COMEDY NIGHT

Comedian Becky Robinson brings her Heavy Pour Tour to the Wheeler Opera House for a performance at 7:30 p.m. Tickets at aspenshowtix.com

MEZCLA SOCIALS

TACAW hosts salsa night with Mezcla Socials beginning at 8 p.m. Tickets at www.tacaw.org

SUNDAY, DEC. 18

ACES BIRD COUNT

The Aspen Center for Environmental Studies joins the 123rd Audubon Christmas Bird Count with eyes on Aspen from 7:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. To volunteer, visit www.bit.ly/ACESbirds

SNOWSHOE SHUFFLE 8K

Colorado Animal Rescue holds its annual snowshoeing fundraiser at Sunlight Mountain Resort. In-person registration starts at 9 a.m. and the racers are off at 10 a.m. For more info, visit www.coloradoanimalrescue.org

TRUU SOLSTICE

The Two Rivers Unitarian Universalist congregation celebrates the winter solstice with a circle dance and service beginning at 10 a.m. at the Third Street Center.

CLAY PLAY

Relieve your worried mind by throwing clay with Matthew Eames at the Carbondale Clay Center from 10 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Space is limited. Visit carbondaleclay.org for more details.

JINGLE BELL 5K

The 13th Annual Independence Run & Hike Jingle Bell 5k Run (and ugly sweater contest) begins at FirstBank in Carbondale at 11 a.m. Proceeds benefit the Basalt Cross County Team. For more information, call 970-704-0909.

MEDITATION WORKSHOP

Marie Schuppan leads a 75-minute meditation workshop at Kula Yoga at 4 p.m. Sign up at www.kulayogaonmain.com

“THE GREATEST GIFT”

Basalt Library hosts a special reading of “The Greatest Gift” by Phillip Van Doren at 4 p.m.

MONDAY, DEC. 19

ACADEMY SCREENINGS

Aspen Film’s 30th Annual Academy Screenings kicks off with “Puss in Boots: The Last Wish” at the Isis Theatre at 2 p.m. “Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery” shows at the Wheeler Opera House at 6 p.m. followed by a Q&A with Kate Hudson. The fun continues all week, find tickets and details at www.aspenfilm.org

AIKIDO

Ann O’Brien hosts Aikido training circles at 13 Moons Ranch (6334 Highway 133) from 5:15 to 6:15 p.m. on Mondays (beginners), as well as a training circle on Thursdays from noon to 1 p.m. Kids classes are on Mondays and Wednesdays from 4 to 5 p.m. For details, call 970-425-3759 or visit www.AnnOBrienLiving.com/Aikido

LODGE SOARERS

Sopris Lodge hosts the Sopris Soarers for an aerial rendition of the classic Christmas poem “‘Twas the Night Before Christmas” at 6 p.m. The event is free and open to the public, but an RSVP is requested at www.soprislodge.com

ASPEN CABARET

Through Dec. 23, Theatre Aspen will perform a holiday cabaret at the Hotel Jerome with dinner at 6:30 and a performance at 8 p.m. For details, visit www.theatreaspen.org or call 970-300-4474.

TUESDAY, DEC. 20

FUNGI FILM FEST

Hamilton’s Mushrooms and Toadstool Traditions presents 16 short films, including Hamilton Pevec’s latest — “Azurescens: Through a Blue Lens” — at The Launchpad at 7:30 p.m. Learn more at hamiltonsmushrooms.com

YARN CLUB

Yarn enthusiasts convene at the Basalt Library at 5 p.m.

WEDNESDAY, DEC. 21

SANGHA SOLSTICE

Roaring Fork Insight leads a community ritual, open to all and by donation, at St. Peter’s of the Valley in Basalt from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. RSVP at www.bit.ly/RFInsightSolstice

BRIDGE CLUB

Play bridge, or learn how, at the Basalt Library on the first and third Wednesdays of each month at 4 p.m.

SOLSTICE CELEBRATION

The Center for Human Flourishing hosts a winter solstice fundraiser with a cacao ceremony, ecstatic dance and sound journey at the Third Street Center from 6:30 to 9 p.m. Tickets at www.bit.ly/TCfHFsolstice

THURSDAY, DEC. 22

JINGLE JAM

Rocky Mountain Kid C.L.U.B.S. offers winter activities for children ages four and up on Dec. 22, 23, 27-30 and Jan. 2-6, 9 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Find details at www.rockymtnkidclubs.org

PUPPET SHOW

Rocky Mountain Puppets performs at the Carbondale Library at 10:30 a.m. and in Glenwood Springs at 2 p.m. This event is free and open to all children and families.

BEAUTY AND BLOODSHED

Aspen Art Museum partners with Aspen Film to present “All the Beauty and the Bloodshed”, a documentary about activist Nan Goldin, the Sackler family and America’s opioid crisis, at the Wheeler Opera House at 5 p.m. More info at www.aspenfilm.org

FRIDAY, DEC. 23

STONE KITCHEN

Stone Kitchen performs at Glenwood Caverns Adventure Park during Friday Afternoon Club at 5 p.m.

SATURDAY, DEC. 24

LIBRARIES CLOSURE

Local libraries will be closed today and tomorrow in observance of Christmas. You may still browse and request materials and even stream movies at www.gcpld.org

DECK THE WALLS

Carbondale Arts’ holiday market closes for the season at 2 p.m.