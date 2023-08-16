Scuttlebutt & Community Calendar – Aug. 17, 2023

Email

Update

Cesar Herrera-Romero, 20, was arrested on June 7, 2023, on a warrant for two charges of sexual assault on a child. Although initially reported that Herrera-Romero was part of the Roaring Fork United Soccer Club (RFUSC) coaching staff, RFUSC President Kevin Jardine released a statement explaining that he had only expressed interest in coaching and was not an official league employee. On Aug. 10, Herrera-Romero appeared before Ninth Judicial District Court Judge John Neiley, where a continuance for Sept. 21 was granted for the accused’s lawyer and District Attorney Jefferson J. Cheney to discuss mitigation. Anyone with information regarding this case is encouraged to contact the Carbondale Police Department at 970-625-8095.

Senate District 5

On Aug. 15, Fifth-generation West Slope resident Cole Buerger announced his campaign for Colorado’s Senate District 5 in the 2024 election. The District (which includes the Crystal and Roaring Fork valleys) is currently represented by Republican Perry Will, who was appointed to fill the vacancy left by Bob Rankin’s resignation in late 2022. Buerger is running as a Democrat. For more details, visit www.coleforcolorado.org

Green tech

The Community Office for Resource Efficiency is hosting the Green Electronics Showcase on Aug. 23 at TACAW from 5 to 7:30pm. This free event will feature industry experts sharing innovations in green technology, including electric vehicles and mowers, heating and cooling systems, cooking innovations and more. To RSVP, visit www.AspenCORE.org/climate-action-series/

Administrative leave

Following a special city council meeting on Aug. 10, Glenwood Springs City Manager Dr. Beverli Marshall went on administrative leave with no timeline announced for her return. The special meeting was an executive session related to the city manager’s review and contract and no action was taken. “It is the City’s policy not to discuss personnel matters,” announced a press release.

Family medical leave

Roaring Fork School Superintendent Dr. Jesús Rodríguez took Family Medical Leave Act time-off beginning Monday, Aug. 14. The Board of Education was aware that Rodríguez planned to take leave this fall in anticipation of his wife giving birth. Dr. Anna Cole, chief of student and family services, will serve as acting superintendent through Oct. 20. “I am committed to our district and I am honored to take on these additional responsibilities while Dr. Rodríguez is with his family,” she stated.

Curtain call

Aspen Community Theatre is hosting auditions for “Once Upon a Mattress,” a comedic retelling of “The Princess and the Pea” to be performed at the Wheeler Opera House on Oct. 27-29 and Nov. 3-5. Auditions will be held Aug. 25-26 with callbacks on Aug. 27. To sign up, visit www.aspencommunitytheatre.org/auditions

Sopris Lodge

Carbondale’s newest retirement community for seniors is now offering a day retreat service that allows family members and caregivers to take time off from caring for their loved ones. Day Retreat at the Lodge includes chef-prepared meals, shared amenities, wellness programs, social activities and possibilities for older adults living with Alzheimer’s or other forms of dementia. The service is available from 7am to 7pm on weekdays. For more information, call 970-251-1635.

John Fielder

Colorado photographer John Fielder passed away on Aug. 11 at the age of 73 after battling pancreatic cancer. Fielder recently donated more than 5,000 photos to the History Colorado museum (1200 Broadway, Denver) which is currently hosting an exhibition called “REVEALED: John Fielder’s Favorite Place” and plans to open The John Fielder Mezzanine Gallery in January 2024. View the full collection online at www.historycolorado.org

Platinum achievement

Valley View is among 262 hospitals nationwide to receive the highest-ranking Performance Achievement Award (Platinum) from the American College of Cardiology for its Heart & Vascular Center team. Learn more at www.vvheartcare.org

Glenwood history

The Glenwood Springs Historical Society is seeking to raise $20,000 by Dec. 31 in order to receive matching funds from the City of Glenwood Springs. Already, more than $12,000 has been raised. Go to www.glenwoodhistory.com to help out.

They say it’s your birthday!

Folks celebrating another trip around the sun this week include: James Leonard and Jake and Heather Marine (Aug. 17); Rebecca Binion, Emily Good, Lindsay Gurley and Jonathan Shamis (Aug. 18); Kyle Bruna and Lance Norton (Aug. 19); Kirsten Keenan, Eric Skalac, Sid Smock, Sarah Tory, Torrey Udall and Katherine Whitney (Aug. 20); Jan Edwards, Rick Norman and Kevin Schorzman (Aug. 21); Raine Beau, Chris Hassig, Ryan Honey, Kathy McCann and Jeannie Perry (Aug. 22); Susan Brady, Brett Haynes, Chrissy Leonard and Sarah Mac (Aug. 23).

~ C A L E N D A R ~

The Aspen Chapel Gallery presents a mixed-media exhibition featuring works by 10 artists celebrating Independence Pass. The show begins Aug. 23 with a reception from 4 to 7pm and continues through Sept. 30. Ten percent of all sales will benefit the Independence Pass Foundation. “Single Lane” by Linda Loeschen, courtesy art

THURSDAY, AUGUST 17

CERAMICS CONVERSATION

Anderson Ranch Arts Center Snowmass) hosts a conversation between acclaimed ceramic artists Brad Miller and Jolie Ngo from 12:30 to 1:30pm. RSVP at www.andersonranch.org

BOOK CLUB

Carbondale Library’s Third Thursday Book Club will discuss “Paper Palace” by Miranda Cowley-Heller at 2pm. For more info, call 970-963-2889.

RENT

Theatre Aspen’s production of “Rent” continues with shows at 2pm and 7:30pm today. Performances continue through Aug. 26, Monday through Friday at 7:30pm and Saturdays at 8pm. There are also 4pm Saturday matinees. Find tickets at www.theatreaspen.org

BRIDGE

Bridge players are invited to practice with Courtney Keller at the Basalt Library from 4 to 6pm.

LAST RODEO

The final Carbondale Wild West Rodeo of the season kicks off at 5:30pm at the Gus Darien Riding Arena (County Road 100). Tickets can be purchased in advance at the Roaring Fork Valley Coop. A free shuttle runs from 6 to 10pm between the rodeo and The Orchard (110 Snowmass Drive).

PIZZA BAKE

The Carbondale Community Bread Oven behind the Third Street Center hosts a pizza picnic at 6pm. Bring your favorite pizza toppings.

SCIENCE OF WONDER

Dacher Keltner, professor of psychology at the University of California, Berkeley, converses with Carolyn Heldman, producer and host of “Behind the Lens” podcast, about her new book, “Awe: The New Science of Everyday Wonder and How it Can Transform Your Life,” at the Aspen Institute’s Paepcke Auditorium at 6pm.

‘CONTEMPT’

Aspen Film shows “Contempt” by Jean-Luc Godard at the Isis Theater at 7:30pm. Enjoy a meal prepared by French Alpine Bistro before or after the show. Tickets at www.aspenfilm.org

FRIDAY, AUGUST 18

R2 GALLERY

Carbondale Arts hosts an opening reception from 5 to 7pm for “Tiny Shiny Guild,” by Natasha Seedorf and students, and “Seen/Unseen: An Invitation to Presence” by Staci Dickerson, Shelley Franklin and Brenda Peters. The show will remain on display at The Launchpad through Sept. 21.

DINNER AND A PLAY

The Basalt Library hosts “Date Night” featuring a performance by Hudson Reed Ensemble of “Subtera, Episode One: Below the Ocean,” a pilot for a sci-fi series written by local Todd Hartley. The fun starts at 5:30pm.

BACH TO BLUEGRASS

Roaring Fork Youth Orchestra (RFYO) hosts a classical performance by the program’s directors followed by The Sopris Mountain Boys at the Old Thompson Barn at 6pm. All proceeds will benefit RFYO. Visit www.bit.ly/RFYOfundraiser for tickets.

MUGSY FAY

Join High Rockies Harm Reduction at The Cocoa Club for pizza and a dance party with music by Mugsy Fay and Basick VVitch from 6pm to midnight.

OPPENHEIMER

The Crystal Theatre shows “Oppenheimer” at 7pm tonight, tomorrow and Aug. 23-24. There will be a captioned show on Sunday at 5pm.

GOLDEN OAK

Steve’s Guitars presents Golden Oak at 8pm. Tickets at www.stevesguitars.net

WILDERMISS

Wildermiss performs at TACAW at 8pm. Tickets at www.tacaw.org

SATURDAY, AUGUST 19

HUNTER CREEK

Join the Aspen Historical Society for a tour of Hunter Creek from 9am to noon. RSVP at www.aspenhistory.org

YARN CLUB

The Roaring Fork Yarn Club knits up a storm at Sopris Park at 9am.

DOG DAY 5K

Colorado Animal Rescue (CARE) hosts its Dog Day 5K fundraiser, starting at Two Rivers Park, Glenwood Springs, at 9am. Visit www.coloradoanimalrescue.org for more info and to register.

COMPLETE PRACTICE

True Nature Co-founder Deva Shantay guides a complete yoga practice from 11am to 12:30pm. Sign up at www.truenaturehealingarts.com

ART FOR ALL AGES

People of all ages create art together at the Basalt Library at 2pm. This month, celebrate self empowerment by turning your name into an art piece with a positive message.

MUSIC ON THE MOUNTAIN

After Midnight sextet performs at the Glenwood Caverns Adventure Park at 6pm. Gondola proceeds will benefit Valley Meals and More.

OUTDOOR MOVIE NIGHT

A Way Out and the Basalt Library screen “Fantastic Mr. Fox” outside of the library at 8pm.

SUNDAY, AUGUST 20

DEFIENDE

Join Wilderness Workshop and Defiende Nuestra Tierra for a group hike above the Colorado River Valley north of Dotsero beginning at 9am. Register online at www.wildernessworkshop.org

LIONHEART DRUMS

The whole family is invited to a drumming workshop with Lionheart Drums from 2 to 3pm at TACAW. Tickets at www.tacaw.org

ENERGETICS MINI-RETREAT

The Center for Human Flourishing presents “Energetics Mini-Retreat” with Candice Claire Oksenhorn and Conor Johnson at the Third Street Center from 3:30 to 6:30pm, including a cacao ceremony. Visit www.tcfhf.org for more info and to register.

MUSIC ON THE MOUNTAIN

Buckle in for a second day this week of Music on the Mountain at Glenwood Caverns Adventure Park featuring Zin Zin, a Cajun-style band, at 4pm. Gondola proceeds will benefit Lift-Up.

OUR TOWN ONE TABLE

Carbondale’s annual community-wide picnic gathers at 4th Street from 5 to 7pm.

MARC BERGER

New York-based talent Marc Berger performs “Ride” (a dusty tour of the Great American Frontier) at the Glenwood Springs Library at 6pm. The show repeats at the Carbondale Library on Aug. 21 at 6pm.

RUPERT WATES

Rupert Wates performs at Steve’s Guitars at 8pm. Tickets at www.stevesguitars.net

MONDAY, AUGUST 21

WILD FOOD LAB

Kairos Futura and Stick & Bundle forage for wild foods and cook in Aspen. Tickets at www.bit.ly/Aug21Food

IN STITCHES

Join fellow knitters and crocheters at the Carbondale Library on Mondays at 2pm. All levels are welcome.

DIRTY GRASS

Steve’s Guitars presents The Dirty Grass Players at 8pm. Tickets at www.stevesguitars.net

GOOD WILL HUNTING

Aspen Film shows “Good Will Hunting” outdoors on The Little Nell’s lawn in Aspen at 8:30pm.

TUESDAY, AUGUST 22

MEDICARE 101

Aurora McCarroll of Bridlewood Insurance presents an introduction to Medicare parts A,B,C and D and supplements at the Carbondale Library at 4pm. This presentation is for anyone turning 65, retiring and coming off group health insurance or interested in finding out about going on Medicare while still working. RSVP to aurora@passageinsurance.com or by calling 970-355-3505.

WEDNESDAY, AUGUST 23

ART FOR THE PASS

The Aspen Chapel Gallery presents a mixed-media exhibition celebrating Independence Pass with a reception today from 4 to 7pm. The show continues through Sept. 30.

GREEN TECH

The Community Office for Resource Efficiency hosts the Green Electronics Showcase at TACAW from 5 to 7:30pm. RSVP at www.AspenCORE.org/climate-action-series

BIRD PHOTOGRAPHY

Join Matt Shetzer, a professional photographer, for tips and techniques focused on photographing birds at the Carbondale Library at 5:30pm.

ELK MANAGEMENT

Colorado Parks and Wildlife seeks input on elk management with a public open house at the Eagle County Community Center (20 Eagle County Drive, El Jebel) from 6 to 8pm.

ASPEN FILM

“Jews of the Wild West,” a feature-length documentary, shows at the Isis Theater at 7pm. For tickets, visit www.aspenfilm.org

THURSDAY, AUGUST 24

TALK ABOUT IT

Attorney Elizabeth N. Siegel discusses recent Supreme Court decisions at Basalt Library at 5:30pm.

CULTURAL CRISIS

Rev. Dr. Dia Lynn presents “Our Cultural Crisis as a Death/Rebirth Opportunity” at the Third Street Center from 7 to 8:30pm. Send an email to info@tcfhf to RSVP.

FRIDAY, AUGUST 25

TRAVELING SHAMANS

The Traveling Shamans Camp returns to Hotchkiss for a weekend of ceremony, art and music. Details at www.shamanscamp.com

NATURAL DYE

Katie Browne of BOX ELEVEN hosts an evening of botanical dyeing at Two Roots Farm from 6 to 8pm using florals grown onsite by Juniper Flowers. Tickets at www.box-eleven.com

SOUND JOURNEY

Join Zachary Cashin for a “vibrational sound healing journey” at the Third Street Center from 7 to 8:45pm. Tickets at www.tcfhf.org

SOLSTICE

DanceAspen’s summer showcase, “Solstice,” is performed tonight and tomorrow at the Wheeler Opera House at 7:30pm. Tickets at www.aspenshowtix.com

TANZANIA TOOTH FAIRY

The Cocoa Club hosts a fundraising event with sweet delights, live entertainment, an auction and more from 7:30 to 9:30pm. For tickets, visit www.pollinatorchocolate.com

BIRDS OF PLAY

TACAW hosts an album release show for Birds of Play at 8pm, with Shafer Welch opening. Tickets at www.tacaw.org

SATURDAY, AUGUST 26

SANA RACE

“Hunger doesn’t have to be a secret!” Join the Safe and Abundant Nutrition Alliance (SANA) for a free walk/run to raise awareness about food justice. The race begins at 8am at Burning Mountain Park in New Castle. Register online at www.bit.ly/SANA2023

THOMPSON DIVIDE

Join Wilderness Workshop for an off-trail hike through a canceled oil and gas lease in the Thompson Divide, meeting at the Babbish Gulch parking lot at 9am. Register online at www.wildernessworkshop.org/events

REDSTONE ART SHOW

The 27th annual Redstone Art Show opens today and continues tomorrow from 10am to 5pm outside the Redstone Inn. Artists interested in joining the Plein Air Paint Out can stop by today to register and have their materials stamped.

NARCAN TRAINING

Garfield County Public Health hosts High Rockies Harm Reduction in Glenwood Springs for a Narcan training to reverse an opioid overdose from 10am to 2pm. Register at www.highrockiesharmreduction.com