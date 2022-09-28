Scuttlebutt / Calendar – Sept. 29, 2022

Email

Sculpt a spud

The 113th Potato Day, themed “Marble Mash” in honor of the 100th anniversary of the Lincoln Memorial, kicks off Friday, Sept. 30, with a Community Contra Dance at the Third Street Center. See this week’s community calendar for a schedule of additional Potato Day events. Care to participate in advance? Enter into any of the four potato sculpting contest categories — Lincoln Memorial, most representative of Carbondale, most representative of Marble and/or most creative — by sharing a picture of your sculpted potato on the “Carbondale Annual Potato Day” Facebook page by 8 p.m. on Thursday, Sept. 29.

Potato history

There are some who may still wonder why Carbondale celebrates Potato Day. Well, those folks can get the story straight from the experts at the Carbondale Historical Society, by visiting its website (www.carbondalehistory.org) and clicking “Potato Day History” at the top of the page. There, they’ll find a concise and enlightening slide-show, narrated by Sue Gray, all about Carbondale’s love for potatoes. Have a spud-tacular (and informed) Potato Day!

Dream big

5Point Film Festival has launched the 2023 Dream Project, inviting high school students from throughout the Valley to apply for the chance to receive funding to develop a community impact project. In its 13th year, the Dream Project will select seven students to receive $2,000 each toward pushing their personal boundaries while living their own best adventures. The deadline to apply is Oct. 31; learn more at www.5pointfilm.org/about-5point/dream-project/

I-70 rock work

Traffic holds are scheduled in the Glenwood Canyon Oct. 4-6 for rock scaling and helicopter operations. Holding traffic for 20-30 minutes in both directions incrementally between 9 a.m. and 3 p.m. will help crews to complete their work safely. Additionally, the Glenwood Canyon recreation path between the Shoshone Power Plant (exit 123) and the Hanging Lake Rest Area (exit 125) will be closed during the operations.

Historic commission

The Colorado Division of Motor Vehicles invites artists to design a license plate to commemorate the state’s 150th anniversary. Anyone living or studying in Colorado is eligible. Ten finalists will be selected by a committee with a final public vote on the top three designs. The winner will receive a special commemorative license plate plus $1,000. Entries are due by Nov. 30 at DMV.Colorado.gov/HistoricColorado

Bloodletting

Blood drives are back at the Carbondale Recreation and Community Center. Vitalant will bring the Bloodmobile to Colorado Avenue, outside the Rec Center, on the first Wednesday of every month from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. You must bring a photo ID and may donate “Whole Blood” every 56 days and “Power Red” every 112 days. Register online at www.bit.ly/VitalantCdale

Election season

The general election is on Nov. 8. Look forward to candidate interviews as ballots arrive in the mail. Ballots must be received by 7 p.m. on Election Day at drop box locations throughout the Valley. Register to vote online at www.sos.state.co.us/voter

Bilingual banking guidance

FirstBank recently launched a bilingual financial literacy program, its “Empower All” initiative, to educate consumers about best banking practices. The initiative offers online educational videos and resources. Periodically, organizers will hold in-person events. To peruse the economic insight offered online, English speakers can link to www.firstbank.com/empowerall

They say it’s your birthday!

Folks celebrating another trip around the sun this week include: Steve Jundt (Sept. 30); Mark Grice and Mike Waski (Oct. 1); Ray Alexander, Josh Behrman, Bill Rice, Meddi Shaw, Megan Webber and Renee West (Oct. 2); Cole Fenton, Shannon O’Gara, Daniella Stanley Kline, Kate Schwerin and Kevin Steuben (Oct. 3); Matt Koenigsknecht, Jill Rubin and Mac Scott (Oct. 4); Lisa Girardot, Morgan Neely and Tami Stroud (Oct. 5).

~ C A L E N D A R ~

“Desde Arriba” by Philip Tarlow is one of the paintings featured at an opening reception at CMC Aspen on Sept. 29.

THURSDAY, SEPTEMBER 29

ASPEN FILMFEST

The 43rd annual Aspen Filmfest continues with screenings at the Wheeler Opera House at 2, 5 and 8 p.m. The festival continues through Oct. 2. More info at www.aspenfilm.org

PHILIP TARLOW

Colorado Mountain College’s Aspen Gallery (0255 Sage Way, Aspen) hosts “Jestur: Work by Philip Tarlow” with a public reception from 4 to 7 p.m. The exhibit will be on display through Nov. 22.

INDIGENOUS JAZZ

Delbert Anderson fuses together music from his Navajo roots with jazz. Along with his trio, Anderson will lead a workshop at the Basalt Library from 4 to 5 p.m., followed by a concert at 5:30 p.m. Visit www.basaltlibrary.org for more info.

HEARING HEALTH

Senior Matters presents “Hearing Health is more than Hearing” with audiologist Daria Stakiw live at the Carbondale Library and online at 6 p.m. Registration at www.bit.ly/HearingCdale

AIKIDO SEMINAR

Aikido master Matthew Addison teaches a mini-seminar at 13 Moons Ranch (6334 Highway 133, Carbondale) from 6 to 7:45 p.m.

SPORTS

Roaring Fork High School’s volleyball team plays Delta at home at 6:30 p.m.

WILD & SCENIC FILM

The Middle Colorado Watershed Council hosts its annual fundraiser, the Wild and Scenic Film Festival, at the Glenwood Vaudeville Revue at 6 p.m. The show will be repeated at the Ute Theater in Rifle on Oct. 1 at 6:30 p.m. For tickets and more info, visit www.midcowatershed.org/filmfest

FRIDAY, SEPTEMBER 30

PLANET EATER

Brian Colley and Andrew Roberts-Gray co-present an exhibit inspired by Godzilla at The Art Base through Oct. 29. The opening reception is from 5 to 7 p.m. with an artist talk on Oct. 6 at 5:30 p.m.

SPORTS

Roaring Fork High School’s soccer team plays Crested Butte at home at 6 p.m.

YOUTH FILM FEST

YouthZone hosts a watch party for this year’s Ascent Youth Film Festival at The Orchard at 6 p.m. Tickets at www.bit.ly/AscentFilm2022

ASPEN FILM IN CARBONDALE

The 43rd annual Aspen Filmfest screens “Good Night Oppy” at the Crystal Theatre at 7 p.m. On Oct. 1, “Farewell, Mr Haffmann” shows at 5 p.m. and “Broker” shows at 7:30 p.m. “Wildcat” will conclude the Carbondale screenings on Oct. 2 at 5 p.m. More info at www.aspenfilm.org

BARN DANCE

Potato Day kicks off with a Friday night community contra dance, with live music by the Wooden Nickel String Band, at the Third Street Center at 7:30 p.m. Caller Andrea Early Cohen will guide dancers of all experience levels.

SATURDAY, OCTOBER 1

POTATO DAY

Potato Day returns to Sopris Park with a market and record sale from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. along with contests, live music and the traditional barbeque lunch. The Rotary Club will serve breakfast at 4th and Main from 8 to 10 a.m. where Tater Trot registration begins at 8:30 a.m. The parade will depart from 2nd Street at 10:30 a.m. and a Youth Gymkhana will be hosted at the Gus Darien Arena from 3:20 to 5:30 p.m.

CHARITY TENNIS

Cainegels Connection Inc hosts its annual tennis tournament to raise money for a scholarship program at Crown Mountain Park in El Jebel. Women’s doubles matches begin at 8:15 a.m. and continue all day. Then, the mixed doubles event takes place on Sunday from 8:15 a.m. onward.

PAW-TERY PAW-LOOZA

The Carbondale Clay Center and Colorado Animal Rescue host a pet-friendly clay day from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.

OCTOBERFEST

The Glenwood Caverns Adventure Park hosts German-themed activities, live music, food and drinks from noon to 6 p.m. today, Oct. 8 and Oct. 15.

OVERDOSE EDUCATION

High Rockies Harm Reduction and Aspen Strong lead discussion regarding overdose education and prevention along with a demonstration on how to administer Narcan at the Basalt Library at 3 p.m. Visit www.basaltlibrary.org for more info

SUSTO AT TACAW

SUSTO performs at TACAW at 8 p.m. Find tickets and more info at www.tacaw.org

SUNDAY, OCTOBER 2

WULFSOHN WORK

Fork Outdoor Volunteers helps to prevent another Coal Seam Fire with fire mitigation work at Wulfsohn in Glenwood Springs from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Register online at www.rfov.org

MOUNTAIN BIKING YOUTH

Coal Basin Ranch hosts a day of mountain biking for kids of all ages, from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. This event encourages children to “put down the video games, hop on their bikes and have a great time riding local trails, learning trail etiquette and skills.” Better yet, free donuts, lunch and the opportunity to win a raffle prize are included. RSVP at www.rfmba.org

MONDAY, OCTOBER 3

COAL BASIN ENGAGEMENT

The Community Office for Resource Efficiency holds a community engagement meeting, regarding the organization’s methane control project at the abandoned Coal Basin mine, at the Church at Redstone at 5:30 p.m. To RSVP, visit www.bit.ly/CoalBasinmethane

TUESDAY, OCTOBER 4

ART CLASS

Dan Young teaches a four-day course, “The Landscape in Oil: Strategies for Success,” at The Art Base, starting today at 9 a.m. More info at www.theartbase.org

AGING IN PLACE

AARP Colorado hosts a virtual town hall focused on seniors and the cost of housing at 10 a.m. Register online at www.bit.ly/AARPCOOct4

BOSS OF THIS BODY

Garfield County Libraries and River Bridge Regional Center present “Who’s the Boss of this Body?” and answer questions about talking to children about safe and unsafe touches. Carbondale Library will host at 10:30 a.m. and the event will repeat on Oct. 11 at Glenwood Springs Library at 10:30 a.m.

PAWS TO READ

Therapy dogs from Heeling Partners of the Roaring Fork Valley accompany beginning readers at the Carbondale Library to ease the learning process at 3:30 p.m. Registration and more info at www.gcpld.org

LAST OF THE COWBOYS

Anita Witt’s film, “The Last of the Cowboys in the Roaring Fork Valley”, screens at the El Jebel Community Center at 5 p.m. Attendees are invited to share stories after the film.

SPORTS

Roaring Fork High School’s volleyball team plays Moffat County at home at 6 p.m.

DRAWING CLUB

The Roaring Fork Drawing Club gathers at Peppino’s Pizza in Carbondale at 6:30 p.m.

WEDNESDAY, OCTOBER 5

COFFEE WITH A COP

Celebrating National Coffee with a Cop Day, the Glenwood Springs Library invites community members to discuss issues and build relationships with the Glenwood Springs Police Department at 12:15 p.m.

FALL FEST

Ascendigo Autism Services hosts its Fall Fest fundraiser at Batch Provisions at 5 p.m. For tickets and more details, visit www.bit.ly/3dyc2R5

BRATS AND KILOWATTS

Holy Cross Energy treats people for a brat and a beer while providing an opportunity to meet its president and CEO, Bryan Hannegan, and learn about initiatives aimed toward providing members with 100% carbon-free energy by 2030. It all takes place at TACAW at 6 p.m. Visit www.tacaw.org for tickets and more info.

BIOMECHANICS

Valley View University presents “When Biomechanics Go Bad: Normal and Abnormal Biomechanics of the Foot” online at 6 p.m. Register online at www.bit.ly/VVUOct5

CRYSTAL THEATRE

“The Good House” shows at the Crystal Theatre at 7:30 p.m. today and tomorrow.

FURTHER OUT

THURSDAY, OCTOBER 6

MUSICAL STORYTIME

Toddlers and their caregivers are invited to join Ms. Holly for musical storytime at the Carbondale Library at 10:30 a.m.

VOICES

The Aspen Chapel hosts an opening reception from 4 to 7 p.m. for a collaborative show with the Carbondale nonprofit VOICES. The show, curated by Dough Graybeal, will run through Nov. 12 and 10% of sales and 20% of sponsorships will go to VOICES.

SPORTS

Roaring Fork High School’s soccer team plays Delta at home at 6 p.m.

FRIDAY, OCTOBER 7

ADULTING 101

Glenwood Springs Library hosts teenagers and young adults grappling with how to become an adult in today’s society. This series repeats on the first Friday of each month at 4 p.m.

SIMPLE SHAPES

Carbondale Arts hosts an opening reception for a retrospective exhibit by metal sculptor Elliot Norquist from 5 to 7 p.m. The exhibit will remain on display through Nov. 4.

CLAY EXHIBIT

The opening reception for Carbondale Clay Center’s upcoming exhibit, “Journey of the Casually Curious to the Dedicated Maker,” takes place at 6 p.m. The show will continue through Nov. 4. For more info, visit www.carbondaleclay.org

SPORTS

Roaring Fork High School’s football team plays Olathe at home at 6 p.m.

SATURDAY, OCTOBER 8

SPORTS

Roaring Fork High School’s soccer team plays Rifle at home at 11 a.m.

LATINX ART

Anderson Ranch hosts mini-workshops for local teachers and community leaders with visiting artists Rafael Fajardo and Ricky Armendariz. Voces Unidas Executive Director Alex Sánchez will then join a public lecture at 4 p.m.

SCIENCE AND A MOVIE

The Basalt Library screens “Frankenweenie” while concocting a science experiment in an adjacent room. The fun starts at 1 p.m. Visit www.basaltlibrary.org for more info.

HARVEST MOON

Ildi Ingraham presents “Sound Immersion on the Harvest Full Moon” at the Carbondale Library at 4 p.m. The event is free, participants are asked to bring a mat, pillow, blanket and anything else to help them relax in comfort.

5POINT FUNDRAISER

5Point holds its first annual Fall Fundraiser at a private residence (location to be disclosed upon purchase of a ticket) from 4 to 8 p.m. More details and tickets are available at www.5Pointfilm.org

TRUU FUNDRAISER

Two Rivers Unitarian Universalists hold a fundraising auction at the Third Street Center at 5 p.m. Donated auction items are still being accepted. Email willhodges1111@gmail.com for more info.

INTERPLAY: ART AND OPERA

TACAW invites visual artists, as well as casual observers, to a night of opera with the intent to inspire works participating artists will create. The collective pieces will later be displayed at the Art Base, accompanied by the same opera music at the opening reception planned for April. Tonight’s introductory event starts at 7:30 p.m. For more details, visit www.tacaw.org