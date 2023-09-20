Scuttlebutt & Calendar – Sept. 21, 2023

Email

Graffiti update

On Sept. 1, Carbondale police officers found that graffiti in Glenwood Springs matched the graffiti that has proliferated around Carbondale in recent weeks. Glenwood Springs police identified a juvenile suspect who admitted to spray painting around Carbondale. During the investigation, a second juvenile suspect was identified. Both were charged with 12 counts of criminal trespass and one felony count of criminal mischief. It is believed there are no other suspects.

Drug bust

Garfield County’s Special Problems Enforcement and Response (SPEAR) team has been busy. In August and September, ongoing SPEAR investigations led to the seizure of over 3,000 fentanyl pills, 226 grams of methamphetamine, 86 Xanax pills, 17 grams of crack cocaine and five firearms. Three men were identified as distributors of illegal drugs and firearms in the Battlement Mesa area and arrested during the ongoing investigation. Anyone with information on criminal activity is encouraged to call SPEAR at 970-945-0453.

Defensive driving

The Roaring Fork Transportation Authority (RFTA) Board of Directors voted unanimously on Sept. 14 to raise the starting wage for year-round bus operators from $25.68 to $30. The top wage was also raised from $33.93 to $38. RFTA offers a full benefit package and in-house and paid CDL license training, as well as an Aspen SkiCo four-mountain ski pass. Learn more at www.rfta.com/careers

Wolves update

The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service (USFWS) released a final Environmental Impact Statement and draft record of decision which establishes Colorado’s population of gray wolves as “experimental” under section 10(j) of the Endangered Species Act. The 10(j) rule permits more flexible management practices of the experimental population. There will be a 30-day cooling period, as of Sept. 19, after which USFWS will finalize the 10(j) rule. It is expected that the 10(j) rule will go into effect after an additional 30-day period. The first reintroduction is expected to occur before the Dec. 31 statutory deadline.

Aerial mulching

The White River National Forest is aerially applying mulch and soil additives on up to 150 acres within the 32,631-acre Grizzly Creek Fire burn perimeter this fall. The project aims to improve soil health and help reestablish native vegetation communities. Crews have begun trucking and staging wood products on Coffee Pot Road, where increased traffic is expected through early October.

CoWPL

Colorado Wild Public Lands (CoWPL), a local nonprofit, is celebrating a federal district court ruling that the U.S. Forest Service illegally withheld appraisal records for the Valle Seco land exchange and relied on internal agency policies that violate the Freedom of Information Act. “This is a huge win for us and for all public lands advocates,” stated CoWPL board member Anne Rickenbaugh. “It will transform how agencies treat appraisals for proposed federal land exchanges going forward and ensure informed public engagement in the land exchange process.”

Celebrating Bob Young

J. Robert “Bob” Young, founder of Alpine Bank, was named one of 12 honorees for the 2023 National Philanthropy Day presented by the Association of Fundraising Professionals Colorado Chapter. Young’s Lifetime Achievement award was earned through his “deep and wide legacy of personal philanthropy, corporate citizenship and community activism.” Young is quoted saying, “The most valuable thing one person can give to another is caring. When you care, everything else just follows.”

Daniels Fund

The Daniels Scholarship Program is receiving applications through Oct. 15 for high school seniors looking to further their education. This scholarship covers the full cost of attendance at partner schools in Colorado, New Mexico, Utah and Wyoming, or up to $25,000 per year of education expenses outside the four-state region. Learn more at www.danielsfund.org/scholarships

Latino Policy Agenda

Last week, Voces Unidas released its 2023 Colorado Latino Policy Agenda, informed by a poll of 1,600 registered Latino voters. Among the key findings, “addressing the rising cost of living/inflation” topped the list for federal and state priorities. More than a third of respondents reported they “cannot afford” or “can barely afford” where they live, and 50% said their economic situation has gotten worse in the past 12 months. View the report at www.coloradolatinopolicyagenda.org

They say it’s your birthday!

Folks celebrating another trip around the sun this week include: Karen Funk Ireland and Bianca Ortega (Sept. 21); Cheryl Cain, Betsy Browning, Nancy Helser and Dawson Kuhl (Sept. 22); Cathy Derby, Barbara Dills, Kent Jones, Jerome Osentowski, Julia Steindler and Luke Wander (Sept. 23); Jon Fox-Rubin and Karen Leavitt (Sept. 24); Taila Howe, Laura Stover and Geneviéve Villamizar (Sept. 25); Martin Calkins, Carolyn Cipperly, Teka Israel, Klaus Kocher, Kate Phillips, Kenya Pinela, Matt Rader, Mimi Schlumberger and Leonard Zanni (Sept. 26).

The next iteration of the Equity Speaker Series highlights National Disability Employment Awareness Month. The evening will include a panel (representing people with disabilities, businesses, government agencies and service providers) discussion revolving around opportunities and challenges people living with disabilities face when looking for employment. Visit www.tacaw.org to register. In this photo, Mateo Bakken, a participant with Cook Inclusive (a service provider), operates a forklift at the Aspen Pitkin County Airport while on the clock. The event starts at 6:30pm at TACAW. Courtesy photo

~ C A L E N D A R ~

THURSDAY, SEPTEMBER 21

CLEAN MOBILITY

CLEER, Garfield Clean Energy and Drive Clean Colorado are hosting the Three Rivers Clean Mobility Summit and Expo at the Glenwood Springs Community Center from 8:30am to 5pm (lunch and snacks provided). More information and a link to register at www.CleanEnergyEconomy.net

EXIT PLANNING

The Northwest Small Business Development Center hosts a webinar training about exit plan strategies for small businesses online at 9am. Visit www.northwestsbdc.org for more info.

BOOK CLUB

The Third Thursday Book Club discusses any books by Kate Quinn at the Carbondale Library at 2pm.

HRHR

High Rockies Harm Reduction will be at The Meeting Place in Carbondale providing syringe exchange services, and supplying narcan/naloxone, fentanyl test strips and sterile use equipment, from 4 to 6pm.

BABBLE SEASON

Bronco Babble returns on KDNK with a one-hour special at 4pm. The Babblers will then take over the 4:30pm slot every Thursday through the football season.

COMMUNITY PICNIC

The Carbondale Community Oven hosts a potluck behind the Third Street Center beginning at 6pm. If you’d like to bake a loaf, bring your dough by 5pm.

BEARDUCATION

Aspen Bear Alliance hosts an informative, fun evening educating residents about living in harmony with local black bears leading up to their hyperphagia season. It takes place at Hallam Lake (100 Puppy Smith Street in Aspen) tonight at 6pm. For more info, call 970-923-0041.

AUTHOR TALK

Jamie LaRue, executive director of Garfield County Public Library District, presents his new book, “On Censorship,” at White River Books in Carbondale at 6pm.

ASPEN WORDS

Aspen Words presents Adrienne Brodeur, author of “Little Monsters” and “Wild Game,” for a free talk at TACAW at 6:30pm. Register at www.tacaw.org

TRTC

Thunder River Theatre Company’s production of “Rabbit Hole” by David Lindsay-Abaire shows at 7:30pm, Thursday-Friday, and 2pm on Sunday this weekend and next. Find tickets at www.thunderrivertheatre.com

FRIDAY, SEPTEMBER 22

ENGLISH CLASS

Valley Settlement offers free English lessons at the Basalt Library every Friday through Dec. 15, from 9am to 12:30pm.

HISPANIC HERITAGE

FirstBank in Glenwood Springs (2014 Grand Avenue) celebrates Hispanic Heritage Month with street tacos, live music and a bouncy house from 3:30 to 5:30pm.

FAMILY MOVIE NIGHT

The Basalt Library screens “Elemental” at 5pm. To celebrate Library Card Sign Up Month, the library will sign up new library card holders before the film.

CRYSTAL THEATRE

“The Miracle Club” opens at the Crystal Theatre at 7:30pm and shows with captions tomorrow (at 7:30pm) and Sunday (at 5pm) and again on Sept. 28 (at 7:30pm).

BLKBOK

BLKBOK (Charles Wilson III), a pianist born and raised in Detroit’s inner-city, performs neo classical music at TACAW at 8pm. Tickets at www.tacaw.org

SATURDAY, SEPTEMBER 23

PUBLIC LANDS DAY

Backcountry Hunters & Anglers invites you to celebrate National Public Lands Day by removing barbed wire fencing on public lands to improve mule deer and elk winter range. There will be an overnight trip in the Maybell area of Moffat County with a potluck and beverages donated by Upslope Brewing. Details and registration at www.bit.ly/Moffatfences

RIVER CLEAN UP

Wilderness Workshop, the City of Glenwood Springs, Middle Colorado Watershed Council and the Roaring Fork Fly Fishing Guide Alliance team up to clean up the Colorado River in South Canyon from 9am to 3pm. Details at www.wildernessworkshop.org/events

ALZHEIMER’S WALK

The Rocky Mountain Walk to End Alzheimer’s kicks off at 9am at Brush Creek Park & Pavilion in Eagle. To register or donate, visit www.alz.org/walk or support the Sopris Lodge Squad of walkers via on online auction open through Sept. 19 at www.soprislodge.com/auction

MURAL PAINTING

The City of Glenwood Springs invites community members to stop by Bethel Plaza to witness the creation of a new community mural from 10am to 3pm today and tomorrow.

FRIDA KAHLO

The Basalt Library invites patrons to celebrate Hispanic heritage and create colorful hearts while listening to stories about Frida Kahlo, from 10am to 12:30pm.

MEETING DEATH

Local death doula Rachel Zetah Becker discusses how to prepare practically and spiritually for the end of life, at any age, at the Silt Library at 10am. Visit www.gcpld.org for more info.

COMMUNITY CONSTELLATION

Carol Shure leads a Systemic Family Constellation workshop at the Third Street Center from 10am to 4pm. Register by contacting Carol at 831-218-5770 or carolshrue@yahoo.com

MENTAL FITNESS FAIR

HeadQuarters hosts its Mental Fitness Fair at Triangle Park in Willits from 11am to 4pm. Proceeds will benefit HeadQuarters and The Mental Health Fund, which therapists can pull from to provide 10 subsidized sessions to clients with financial/insurance barriers. Visit www.headquarters.org for more info.

EXHALE WISDOM

Meghan Gilroy leads an afternoon ceremony at True Nature to reap the messages of light and shadow, from 1 to 4pm. Tickets at www.truenaturehealingarts.com

AUTUMNAL EQUINOX

Candice Claire Oksenhorn and Conor Johnson lead an “Autumnal Equinox Mini-Retreat” with The Center for Human Flourishing from 3:30 to 6:30pm at the Third Street Center. Tickets and more info at www.tcfhf.org

SETTINGS

Take a seat at “The Potter’s Table” with the Carbondale Clay Center’s fall fundraiser, featuring dinner by Pan & Fork, dessert by Sifted Measures and music by Shanti Mae Gruber. The event takes place from 4 to 8pm, and all ticket-holders will take home a handmade plate and cup. Find details at www.carbondaleclay.org/settings-2023

WILD & SCENIC

The Wild and Scenic Film Festival, an annual fundraiser for the Middle Colorado Watershed Council, premiers at the Ute Theater in Rifle on Sept. 23 at 6pm. The program will repeat at the Glenwood Vaudeville Revue on Sept. 28, with a streaming option from Sept. 28 to Oct. 5. Learn more at www.midcowatershed.org

FOLK LEGACY TRIO

The Glenwood Springs Community Concert Association’s season kicks off with Folk Legacy Trio performing at Glenwood Springs High School at 7pm. Tickets are available at the show or www.gsconcertassn.org

STEVE’S GUITARS

Ron Steven Houston plays “real outlaw Americana music” at Steve’s Guitars at 8pm. Tickets at www.stevesguitars.net

COMEDY

Comedian Billy Wayne Davis performs stand-up at TACAW at 8pm. Tickets at www.tacaw.org

SUNDAY, SEPTEMBER 24

END OF AN ERA

The Town of Carbondale hosts an “End of an Era” pool party at the John M. Fleet Pool from 10am to 4pm. Entry to the pool will be free and stories will be collected from patrons about their favorite memories.

ELON MUSK

Walter Isaacson talks about his new book, “Elon Musk” as part of the Hurst Lecture Series at the Aspen Institute’s Paepcke Auditorium from 11am to noon. Register for free at www.aspeninstitute.org

SUNDAY CONCERT

The Town of Carbondale’s free concert series in Sopris Park concludes the season with The Circuss and Mitt Spicy and The Blues Bandits performing from 4 to 7:30pm.

ECSTATIC DANCE

Dustin Eli leads the monthly Full Moon Ecstatic Dance at 13 Moons Ranch from 6 to 8pm.

MONDAY, SEPTEMBER 25

BUDDY CLASSIC

The Buddy Program hosts its First Annual Buddy Classic Golf Tournament fundraiser at the Iron Bridge Golf Course. Teams can start practicing their swing at 10:30am. Rules will be given immediately before the shotgun start at noon. Visit www.buddyprogram.org/buddyclassic for more info and to register.

FROM YOUR CENTER

Alexandra Jerkunica leads a combination of pilates and ballet exercises at the Carbondale Library at 4pm. Bring your own yoga mat and water bottle.

EIA OPEN HOURS

English in Action hosts English tutoring open hours, from 6 to 7:30pm, at the Basalt Library.

VEGAN POTLUCK

Plant-based, whole food enthusiasts and friends are invited to share dishes at the Third Street Center from 6:30 to 8pm. Questions? Contact info@tcfhf.org

TUESDAY, SEPTEMBER 26

SHEEPDOG FINALS

The Strang Ranch hosts the 2023 USBCHA National Sheepdog Finals today through Sunday, Oct. 1. All proceeds will benefit the shelter pets at C.A.R.E. Visit www.carbondalesheepdogfinals.com for more info and a detailed schedule.

ROCKY MOUNTAIN PUPPETS

Meghan Casey and Rocky Mountain Puppets present a special show about friendship at the Carbondale Library at 11am.

COLLEGE BOUND

Roaring Fork College Consulting offers a four-part (once quarterly) workshop focused on preparing high school students planning to go to college. Today’s session, at 5pm at the Basalt Library, will cover the Common App, which is the application most colleges use for admissions.