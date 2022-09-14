Scuttlebutt & Calendar – Sept. 15, 2022

Email

Carbondale Grant

The town of Carbondale is accepting applications for funding through its community grant program. For those interested and who have not already applied, there is no time to waste. Applications are due this Friday, Sept. 16 at 5 p.m. Large regional nonprofits can request up to $500, while small local nonprofits can receive up to $5,000. Applications can be found at www.carbondalegov.org and submitted to cderby@carbondaleco.net

Noche Latina

The Glenwood Springs Community Art Center hosts “Noche Latina” this Saturday, Sept. 17, from 7 to 11 p.m. The intention is to bring the community together to celebrate Latino/a culture and its significance in the Valley. The event is for adults (18 and over) and registration is required. RSVP at www.bit.ly/LatinaNoche

Committed youth

The Colorado Department of Higher Education announced a new scholarship program specifically for young people who are, or have been, incarcerated in the Division of Youth Services. Current or prospective students can apply for The Second Chance Scholarship and be awarded up to $5,000 a year, plus qualify for student support services, such as academic advising. For more information, or to apply, visit www.bit.ly/SecondChanceScholarship

First snow on Sopris

When will Mother Mountain don a fresh coat? Send your guess to news@soprissun.com with “Sopris Snow” in the subject line for the chance to win a $25 gift certificate courtesy of the Village Smithy.

Daniels Scholarship

Colorado high school seniors are invited to apply for the Daniels Fund Scholarship which awards up to $100,000 a year for students to attend the college of their choice. An applicant’s parent(s) or guardian(s) must have no more than an adjusted gross income of $85,000 reflected on their 2021 tax return to be eligible. Applications are due by Oct. 15. For more information or to apply, visit www.DanielsFund.org/Scholarships

Civic projects sought

Do you know a community organization in need of focused assistance? The Roaring Fork Leadership (RFL) Academy is now accepting civic impact project ideas for its 2023 season. Each year, RFL Academy participants work together on a civic project to practice their skills while making a positive impact. Proposals can be submitted using the Civic Impact Project Idea Form at www.rfleadership.org

Sand Creek

Cheyenne and Arapaho tribes are poised to present their perspective on the Sand Creek Massacre in a new exhibit at the History Colorado Center in Denver. On Nov. 19, “The Sand Creek Massacre: The Betrayal that Changed Cheyenne and Arapaho People Forever” will open, recounting the deadliest day in Colorado history — Nov. 29, 1864 — when U.S. troops brutally attacked a peaceful village promised military protection. The exhibit, resulting from 10 years of partnership between History Colorado and three tribal nations, will include oral histories from descendants of that terrible day’s survivors — survivors later forcibly relocated to Montana, Oklahoma and Wyoming.

They say it’s your birthday!

Folks celebrating another trip around the sun this week include: Kathryn Camp and Nina Pedersen (Sept. 15); Al Draina, Riley Marshall and Eaden Shantay (Sept. 16); Vanessa Anthes, Smith Blanchard, Eric Gross, Dani Grace Kopf, Lori Meraz, Ken Olson and Bob Stein (Sept. 17); Jackson Burcham, Coral Eva Froning, Frosty Merriott and Nancy Payne (Sept. 18); Kenny Hopper (Sept. 19); Maria Judith Alvarez Quiroz, Marty Garfinkel, Josh Smith and Ralph Young (Sept. 20); Karen Funk Ireland and Bianca Ortega (Sept. 21).

~ C a L e N d A r ~

THURSDAY, SEPTEMBER 15

FALL ESCAPE

Beyul Retreat hosts a four-day retreat with “yoga, meditation, breathwork, a cacao ceremony, horseback riding, trail running [or] walking, sauna, cold plunge, hiking, workshops, blind zip lining, forest bathing, sound bathing and more” starting at 3 p.m. More info at www.beyulretreat.com

TUTOR ORIENTATION

English in Action holds an orientation for volunteers who would like to tutor an English language learner from 5 to 8 p.m. Find out more at www.englishinaction.org

COMMUNITY OVEN

Celebrate the Carbondale Community Oven’s 12th anniversary with a potluck beginning at 6 p.m. behind the Third Street Center. “We’ll provide the bread, hot out of the Community Oven!” You can also bring your own bread to bake.

LET’S TANGO

Carbondale Arts’ Garden Music Series concludes with “Let’s Tango!” This program celebrates the legacy left by dancer Heather Morrow. There will be a second showing on Sept. 16; both occur at the Thompson House (weather permitting) at 6 p.m. Tickets at www.carbondalearts.com/upcomingevents

WRITERS NETWORK

The Aspen Writers Network meets at Bonfire in Carbondale at 6:30 p.m. Proof of vaccination or negative COVID test required.

BOWIE FILM

Aspen Film presents the U.S. debut of “Moonage Daydream”, a documentary about David Bowie, at the Isis Theatre in Aspen at 7 p.m. Costumes are encouraged; tickets at www.aspenfilm.org

SURF’S UP

“The Yin and Yang of Gregory Lopez”, a Patagonia Film directed by Stacy Peralta and presented in partnership with 5Point Film Festival, screens at TACAW at 7:30 p.m. Find tickets and more info at www.tacaw.org

TAB BENOIT

The Ute Theater in Rifle presents Tab Benoit, performing at 7:30 p.m. Tickets at www.utetheater.com

FRIDAY, SEPTEMBER 16

WATER SUMMIT

The Colorado River District hosts its annual water seminar at Colorado Mesa University in Grand Junction from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Find the schedule and registration at www.coloradoriverdistrict.org

NO MAN’S LAND

No Man’s Land Film Festival presents two screenings of the same program — at 5 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. — at the Crystal Theatre. Tickets at www.bit.ly/NMLFF2022

BEYOND BEYOND

Beyond Beyond Country performs at True Nature as part of the Peace Garden Summer Concert Series at 5:30 p.m. KDNK radio will broadcast the show live from 6 to 7 p.m.

YOGA IN THE PARK

Kula on Main and DJ Bhakti Styler teach a yoga class in Sopris Park at 6 p.m.

SPORTS

Roaring Fork High School’s football team plays against Clear Creek (Evergreen) at home at 7 p.m.

JACK ROBERTS MUSICAL

The Crystal Valley Players perform “Jack Roberts Live: A Historical Musical Revue” at the Ute Theater in Rifle at 7 p.m. The show will be repeated on Sept. 17 at 2 and 7 p.m. and on Sept. 18 at 2 p.m. Tickets at www.utetheater.com

SATURDAY, SEPTEMBER 17

FREE YOGA

In recognition of September as National Suicide Prevention Month, Somer offers a free yoga class in Rifle’s Centennial Park from 8 to 9 a.m. To register, visit afsp.org/WesternSlope

HOGBACK HIKE

Wilderness Workshop and Defiende Nuestra Tierra teach about the Piceance Basin with a bilingual hike from 9 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Learn more at www.wildernessworkshop.org/events

SPORTS

Roaring Fork High School’s soccer team plays against Liberty Common High School (Fort Collins) at home at 9 a.m.

YARN CLUB

Roaring Fork Yarn Club meets at Sopris Park at 9 a.m.

YARD WASTE

The town of Carbondale’s yard waste drop-off program concludes this Saturday at 4th and Colorado, open to Carbondale residents from 9 a.m. to noon.

HISPANIC HERITAGE

Anderson Ranch in Snowmass Village hosts its second annual National Hispanic Heritage Celebration from 1 to 5 p.m. with food, activities and live performances.

DUNGEONS AND DRAGONS

The Glenwood Springs Library hosts “Dungeons and Dragons: Adventures in Candlekeep” every third Saturday at 2 p.m. Space is limited. Sign up at the library’s front desk.

BOOTS AND BOWTIES

The Tyler Rust Band performs at The Old Thompson Barn in River Valley Ranch from 5 to 10 p.m. Tickets include dinner and drinks with proceeds benefiting St.Stephen Catholic School. More at www.bit.ly/BootsandBowties

SILVER JUBILEE

The Carbondale Clay Center hosts its 25th anniversary celebration from 5 to 8 p.m. Tickets at www.carbondaleclay.org

A CALL TO REWILD

The Oniya Bison Rewilding Project hosts a fundraiser at 13 Moons Ranch from 5 to 10 p.m. The evening includes a farm-to-table meal, music and dancing. Tickets and more info at www.bit.ly/calltorewild

NOCHE LATINA

The city of Glenwood Springs hosts an adults-only dance party at the Community Art Center (601 E. 6th Street) from 7 to 11 p.m.

CRYSTAL THEATRE

“See How They Run” opens at the Crystal Theatre and continues on Sept. 19, 20 and 21 at 7:30 p.m. A captioned showing on Sunday, Sept. 18 begins at 5 p.m.

LATINE PRIDE +

The Arts Campus at Willits celebrates Hispanic Heritage Month with a drag show at 8 p.m. Tickets at www.tacaw.org

SUNDAY, SEPTEMBER 18

FREEDOM TO READ

Garfield County Libraries celebrates Banned Books Week with readings from banned and challenged books on the lawn at the Carbondale Library, with free ice cream, from 1 to 3 p.m. A second session will be hosted on the plaza at the Glenwood Springs Library on Sept. 21 at 4:45 p.m.

HISPANIC HERITAGE

Garfield County Libraries celebrates Hispanic Heritage Month with activities, art and performances at the Rifle Library at 2 p.m.

MONDAY, SEPTEMBER 19

SPORTS

Roaring Fork High School’s volleyball team plays against Basalt at home at 6:30 p.m.

TUESDAY, SEPTEMBER 20

LIBRARIES CLOSURE

All six Garfield County libraries will be closed for a staff training day. Normal hours will resume on Sept. 21.

GOLDEN LIGHT

Lisa McKenzie guides “Golden Light Meditation” at the Third Street Center at 6 p.m.

SPORTS

Roaring Fork High School’s soccer team plays against Vail at home at 6 p.m.

WEDNESDAY, SEPTEMBER 21

BUSINESS CONFLUENCE

The Carbondale Chamber of Commerce hosts its annual business confluence from 8 a.m. to 11 a.m. with breakfast provided by Bonfire Coffee. The conference will look at Carbondale’s comprehensive plan update and feature presentations by Mayor Ben Bohmfalk and Town Manager Lauren Gister. Purchase tickets at www.carbondale.com

BUTTON MAKING

Middle school students are invited to learn how to make their own button pins at the Basalt Library from 2:30 to 3:30 p.m.

COMMUNITY CONVERSATION

Dance Initiative hosts artist-activist Helanius J Wilkins for a “belonging conversation community gathering” as part of a multi-year social justice work called “The Conversation Series: Stitching the Geopolitical Quilt to Re-Boy Belonging”. The Launchpad will host at 5:30 p.m. To RSVP, email megan@danceinitiative.org

BREAST CANCER WEBINAR

Valley View Hospital presents “I’ve Been Diagnosed with Breast Cancer! What Do I Do?”, an online educational webinar, at 6 p.m. Visit www.bit.ly/VVUBreastCancer for more info.

THURSDAY, SEPTEMBER 22

DEMENTIA CONVERSATIONS

Lisa Paige, a volunteer community educator with the Alzheimer’s Association, presents “Dementia Conversations” at Sopris Lodge from 10:30 a.m. to noon. Space is limited. Register at www.soprislodge.com/events

DROUGHT RESISTANCE

Master Gardener Debbie Martin teaches about making lawns and yards more drought resistant without breaking the bank (or your back). The presentation will be live at the Carbondale Library at 5 p.m. and online (registration at www.bit.ly/droughttalk).

ART OF CONVERSING

Sweet Cream Dreams in Carbondale hosts a free, community-building event designed to push you out of your comfort zone by engaging in meaningful conversation with strangers. No registration is necessary, the event runs from 7:30 to 9 p.m.

FRIDAY, SEPTEMBER 23

COAL BASIN HIKE

The Community Office for Resource Efficiency leads a hike up to the Coal Basin Mine Complex, where you will learn about one of the gassiest mines in Colorado and what’s being done about it, at 9 a.m. The hike is apprximately nine miles roundtrip; to RSVP, send an email to monalouisenewton@gmail.com

PRIDE SOCIAL

Converse with LGBTQIA+ community members and allies every fourth Friday at 4 p.m. at the Glenwood Springs Library.

‘80s TEEN MOVIE NIGHT

The Basalt Library invites high schoolers to watch “The Breakfast Club” at 5 p.m. Attendees can dress up in ‘80s attire and bring a pillow and blanket. The film is rated R for language.

SQUARE DANCE

Sustainable Settings hosts a square dance from 6 to 9 p.m. To reserve your spot, call 970-963-6107 or email rose@sustainablesettings.org

HARVEST FESTIVAL

Paonia’s Mountain Harvest Festival features free music in the park all weekend, beginning with Albert Cummings and A.J. Fullerton at 6 p.m. Check out the lineup at www.mountainharvestfestival.org

NEW HORIZONS

DanceAspen presents contemporary works by Danielle Rowe, Matthew Gilmore and Kaya Wolsey at the Wheeler Opera House at 7:30 p.m. tonight and tomorrow. Tickets at www.bit.ly/DanceHorizons

JON CLEARY

The Arts Campus at Willits presents Jon Cleary performing solo at 8 p.m. Tickets at www.tacaw.org

SATURDAY, SEPTEMBER 24

SPRING GULCH VOLUNTEERING

The Mount Sopris Nordic Council summons volunteers to help with three projects from 8:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. For details, email info@springgulch.org

COFFMAN VOLUNTEERING

Roaring Fork Outdoor Volunteers hosts a work day at Coffman Ranch, near Carbondale, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Senior Matters, together with Roaring Fork Audubon, will be installing birdhouses. Register online at www.rfov.org or by contacting Sue Zislis (480-532-4375)

NATIONAL PUBLIC LANDS DAY

Wilderness Workshop celebrates National Public Lands Day with a hike at Dinkle Lake from 9 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Register online at www.bit.ly/WWpubliclands

CRYSTAL JUBILEE

True Nature hosts a 15th anniversary celebration from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. with a silent auction, tours, activities and live music. Learn details at www.truenaturehealingarts.com

SUICIDE AWARENESS

The American Foundation for Suicide Prevention hosts a walk to raise awareness departing from the Glenwood Springs Community Center at 10 a.m.

MENTAL HEALTH FAIR

Aspen Strong hosts a community mental fitness fair in Paepcke Park, Aspen from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

PRINTING WITH LIGHT

The Art Base hosts a two-day class about cyanotypes with Deborah Shannan from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday and Sunday. Details and registration at www.theartbase.org

CELEBRATING TACAW

The Arts Campus at Willits celebrates its anniversary with “The Greatest Show on Earth”, an outdoor children’s show with puppets, magic and more, at 1 p.m. followed by “songs on the lawn” from 3 to 5 p.m. and The Motet performing at 8 p.m. Tickets at www.tacaw.org

BRINGING STORIES TO LIFE

Illustrator Erick Ingraham leads an interactive discussion about what goes into creating a children’s story book at 2 p.m. at the Carbondale Library.

CRMPI FUNDRAISER

Craft Coffee House hosts an evening of locally-sourced food, drinks and music with an artists’ silent auction and proceeds benefiting the Central Rocky Mountain Permaculture Institute. The fun begins at 5 p.m. and local ag workers are eligible for a discount. Tickets at www.bit.ly/CRMPIfunds

MOVING MOUNTAINS

As part of the Moving Mountains Summit, the Basalt Library presents a night of environmental films beginning at 6 p.m. Visit www.basaltlibrary.org for more info. For additional info regarding the summit, visit www.mountainsentinels.org/summit

SUNDAY, SEPTEMBER 25

BREAK DANCING

Instructor Johier Begay leads beginners in a break dancing class at the Basalt Library at noon. Visit www.basaltlibrary.org for more info.

ART OF FARMING

Seed Peace and the Aspen Art Museum present “The Art of Mountain Farming” on the museum rooftop at 6 p.m. with local chefs from Bosq and The Farmer and Chef. All proceeds support Seed Peace — tickets at www.bit.ly/AAMSeedPeace

SOUND BATH

Dr. Zachary Cashin leads a vibrational sound healing journey at the Third Street Center at 7 p.m.

MONDAY, SEPTEMBER 26

VEGAN POTLUCK

The Center for Human Flourishing hosts a plant-based potluck at the Third Street Center from 6:30 to 8 p.m. Questions? Email info@TCfHF.org

DEATH CAFE

Discuss anything related to death and hear from varying perspectives at the Basalt Library at 4 p.m. Visit www.basaltlibrary.org for more info.