Scuttlebutt & Calendar – Sept. 15, 2022

Carbondale Grant
The town of Carbondale is accepting applications for funding through its community grant program. For those interested and who have not already applied, there is no time to waste. Applications are due this Friday, Sept. 16 at 5 p.m. Large regional nonprofits can request up to $500, while small local nonprofits can receive up to $5,000. Applications can be found at www.carbondalegov.org and submitted to cderby@carbondaleco.net
Noche Latina
The Glenwood Springs Community Art Center hosts “Noche Latina” this Saturday, Sept. 17, from 7 to 11 p.m. The intention is to bring the community together to celebrate Latino/a culture and its significance in the Valley. The event is for adults (18 and over) and registration is required. RSVP at www.bit.ly/LatinaNoche
Committed youth
The Colorado Department of Higher Education announced a new scholarship program specifically for young people who are, or have been, incarcerated in the Division of Youth Services. Current or prospective students can apply for The Second Chance Scholarship and be awarded up to $5,000 a year, plus qualify for student support services, such as academic advising. For more information, or to apply, visit www.bit.ly/SecondChanceScholarship
First snow on Sopris
When will Mother Mountain don a fresh coat? Send your guess to news@soprissun.com with “Sopris Snow” in the subject line for the chance to win a $25 gift certificate courtesy of the Village Smithy.
Daniels Scholarship
Colorado high school seniors are invited to apply for the Daniels Fund Scholarship which awards up to $100,000 a year for students to attend the college of their choice. An applicant’s parent(s) or guardian(s) must have no more than an adjusted gross income of $85,000 reflected on their 2021 tax return to be eligible. Applications are due by Oct. 15. For more information or to apply, visit www.DanielsFund.org/Scholarships
Civic projects sought
Do you know a community organization in need of focused assistance? The Roaring Fork Leadership (RFL) Academy is now accepting civic impact project ideas for its 2023 season. Each year, RFL Academy participants work together on a civic project to practice their skills while making a positive impact. Proposals can be submitted using the Civic Impact Project Idea Form at www.rfleadership.org
Sand Creek
Cheyenne and Arapaho tribes are poised to present their perspective on the Sand Creek Massacre in a new exhibit at the History Colorado Center in Denver. On Nov. 19, “The Sand Creek Massacre: The Betrayal that Changed Cheyenne and Arapaho People Forever” will open, recounting the deadliest day in Colorado history — Nov. 29, 1864 — when U.S. troops brutally attacked a peaceful village promised military protection. The exhibit, resulting from 10 years of partnership between History Colorado and three tribal nations, will include oral histories from descendants of that terrible day’s survivors — survivors later forcibly relocated to Montana, Oklahoma and Wyoming.
They say it’s your birthday!
Folks celebrating another trip around the sun this week include: Kathryn Camp and Nina Pedersen (Sept. 15); Al Draina, Riley Marshall and Eaden Shantay (Sept. 16); Vanessa Anthes, Smith Blanchard, Eric Gross, Dani Grace Kopf, Lori Meraz, Ken Olson and Bob Stein (Sept. 17); Jackson Burcham, Coral Eva Froning, Frosty Merriott and Nancy Payne (Sept. 18); Kenny Hopper (Sept. 19); Maria Judith Alvarez Quiroz, Marty Garfinkel, Josh Smith and Ralph Young (Sept. 20); Karen Funk Ireland and Bianca Ortega (Sept. 21).
~ C a L e N d A r ~
THURSDAY, SEPTEMBER 15
FALL ESCAPE
Beyul Retreat hosts a four-day retreat with “yoga, meditation, breathwork, a cacao ceremony, horseback riding, trail running [or] walking, sauna, cold plunge, hiking, workshops, blind zip lining, forest bathing, sound bathing and more” starting at 3 p.m. More info at www.beyulretreat.com
TUTOR ORIENTATION
English in Action holds an orientation for volunteers who would like to tutor an English language learner from 5 to 8 p.m. Find out more at www.englishinaction.org
COMMUNITY OVEN
Celebrate the Carbondale Community Oven’s 12th anniversary with a potluck beginning at 6 p.m. behind the Third Street Center. “We’ll provide the bread, hot out of the Community Oven!” You can also bring your own bread to bake.
LET’S TANGO
Carbondale Arts’ Garden Music Series concludes with “Let’s Tango!” This program celebrates the legacy left by dancer Heather Morrow. There will be a second showing on Sept. 16; both occur at the Thompson House (weather permitting) at 6 p.m. Tickets at www.carbondalearts.com/upcomingevents
WRITERS NETWORK
The Aspen Writers Network meets at Bonfire in Carbondale at 6:30 p.m. Proof of vaccination or negative COVID test required.
BOWIE FILM
Aspen Film presents the U.S. debut of “Moonage Daydream”, a documentary about David Bowie, at the Isis Theatre in Aspen at 7 p.m. Costumes are encouraged; tickets at www.aspenfilm.org
SURF’S UP
“The Yin and Yang of Gregory Lopez”, a Patagonia Film directed by Stacy Peralta and presented in partnership with 5Point Film Festival, screens at TACAW at 7:30 p.m. Find tickets and more info at www.tacaw.org
TAB BENOIT
The Ute Theater in Rifle presents Tab Benoit, performing at 7:30 p.m. Tickets at www.utetheater.com
FRIDAY, SEPTEMBER 16
WATER SUMMIT
The Colorado River District hosts its annual water seminar at Colorado Mesa University in Grand Junction from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Find the schedule and registration at www.coloradoriverdistrict.org
NO MAN’S LAND
No Man’s Land Film Festival presents two screenings of the same program — at 5 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. — at the Crystal Theatre. Tickets at www.bit.ly/NMLFF2022
BEYOND BEYOND
Beyond Beyond Country performs at True Nature as part of the Peace Garden Summer Concert Series at 5:30 p.m. KDNK radio will broadcast the show live from 6 to 7 p.m.
YOGA IN THE PARK
Kula on Main and DJ Bhakti Styler teach a yoga class in Sopris Park at 6 p.m.
SPORTS
Roaring Fork High School’s football team plays against Clear Creek (Evergreen) at home at 7 p.m.
JACK ROBERTS MUSICAL
The Crystal Valley Players perform “Jack Roberts Live: A Historical Musical Revue” at the Ute Theater in Rifle at 7 p.m. The show will be repeated on Sept. 17 at 2 and 7 p.m. and on Sept. 18 at 2 p.m. Tickets at www.utetheater.com
SATURDAY, SEPTEMBER 17
FREE YOGA
In recognition of September as National Suicide Prevention Month, Somer offers a free yoga class in Rifle’s Centennial Park from 8 to 9 a.m. To register, visit afsp.org/WesternSlope
HOGBACK HIKE
Wilderness Workshop and Defiende Nuestra Tierra teach about the Piceance Basin with a bilingual hike from 9 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Learn more at www.wildernessworkshop.org/events
SPORTS
Roaring Fork High School’s soccer team plays against Liberty Common High School (Fort Collins) at home at 9 a.m.
YARN CLUB
Roaring Fork Yarn Club meets at Sopris Park at 9 a.m.
YARD WASTE
The town of Carbondale’s yard waste drop-off program concludes this Saturday at 4th and Colorado, open to Carbondale residents from 9 a.m. to noon.
HISPANIC HERITAGE
Anderson Ranch in Snowmass Village hosts its second annual National Hispanic Heritage Celebration from 1 to 5 p.m. with food, activities and live performances.
DUNGEONS AND DRAGONS
The Glenwood Springs Library hosts “Dungeons and Dragons: Adventures in Candlekeep” every third Saturday at 2 p.m. Space is limited. Sign up at the library’s front desk.
BOOTS AND BOWTIES
The Tyler Rust Band performs at The Old Thompson Barn in River Valley Ranch from 5 to 10 p.m. Tickets include dinner and drinks with proceeds benefiting St.Stephen Catholic School. More at www.bit.ly/BootsandBowties
SILVER JUBILEE
The Carbondale Clay Center hosts its 25th anniversary celebration from 5 to 8 p.m. Tickets at www.carbondaleclay.org
A CALL TO REWILD
The Oniya Bison Rewilding Project hosts a fundraiser at 13 Moons Ranch from 5 to 10 p.m. The evening includes a farm-to-table meal, music and dancing. Tickets and more info at www.bit.ly/calltorewild
NOCHE LATINA
The city of Glenwood Springs hosts an adults-only dance party at the Community Art Center (601 E. 6th Street) from 7 to 11 p.m.
CRYSTAL THEATRE
“See How They Run” opens at the Crystal Theatre and continues on Sept. 19, 20 and 21 at 7:30 p.m. A captioned showing on Sunday, Sept. 18 begins at 5 p.m.
LATINE PRIDE +
The Arts Campus at Willits celebrates Hispanic Heritage Month with a drag show at 8 p.m. Tickets at www.tacaw.org
SUNDAY, SEPTEMBER 18
FREEDOM TO READ
Garfield County Libraries celebrates Banned Books Week with readings from banned and challenged books on the lawn at the Carbondale Library, with free ice cream, from 1 to 3 p.m. A second session will be hosted on the plaza at the Glenwood Springs Library on Sept. 21 at 4:45 p.m.
HISPANIC HERITAGE
Garfield County Libraries celebrates Hispanic Heritage Month with activities, art and performances at the Rifle Library at 2 p.m.
MONDAY, SEPTEMBER 19
SPORTS
Roaring Fork High School’s volleyball team plays against Basalt at home at 6:30 p.m.
TUESDAY, SEPTEMBER 20
LIBRARIES CLOSURE
All six Garfield County libraries will be closed for a staff training day. Normal hours will resume on Sept. 21.
GOLDEN LIGHT
Lisa McKenzie guides “Golden Light Meditation” at the Third Street Center at 6 p.m.
SPORTS
Roaring Fork High School’s soccer team plays against Vail at home at 6 p.m.
WEDNESDAY, SEPTEMBER 21
BUSINESS CONFLUENCE
The Carbondale Chamber of Commerce hosts its annual business confluence from 8 a.m. to 11 a.m. with breakfast provided by Bonfire Coffee. The conference will look at Carbondale’s comprehensive plan update and feature presentations by Mayor Ben Bohmfalk and Town Manager Lauren Gister. Purchase tickets at www.carbondale.com
BUTTON MAKING
Middle school students are invited to learn how to make their own button pins at the Basalt Library from 2:30 to 3:30 p.m.
COMMUNITY CONVERSATION
Dance Initiative hosts artist-activist Helanius J Wilkins for a “belonging conversation community gathering” as part of a multi-year social justice work called “The Conversation Series: Stitching the Geopolitical Quilt to Re-Boy Belonging”. The Launchpad will host at 5:30 p.m. To RSVP, email megan@danceinitiative.org
BREAST CANCER WEBINAR
Valley View Hospital presents “I’ve Been Diagnosed with Breast Cancer! What Do I Do?”, an online educational webinar, at 6 p.m. Visit www.bit.ly/VVUBreastCancer for more info.
THURSDAY, SEPTEMBER 22
DEMENTIA CONVERSATIONS
Lisa Paige, a volunteer community educator with the Alzheimer’s Association, presents “Dementia Conversations” at Sopris Lodge from 10:30 a.m. to noon. Space is limited. Register at www.soprislodge.com/events
DROUGHT RESISTANCE
Master Gardener Debbie Martin teaches about making lawns and yards more drought resistant without breaking the bank (or your back). The presentation will be live at the Carbondale Library at 5 p.m. and online (registration at www.bit.ly/droughttalk).
ART OF CONVERSING
Sweet Cream Dreams in Carbondale hosts a free, community-building event designed to push you out of your comfort zone by engaging in meaningful conversation with strangers. No registration is necessary, the event runs from 7:30 to 9 p.m.
FRIDAY, SEPTEMBER 23
COAL BASIN HIKE
The Community Office for Resource Efficiency leads a hike up to the Coal Basin Mine Complex, where you will learn about one of the gassiest mines in Colorado and what’s being done about it, at 9 a.m. The hike is apprximately nine miles roundtrip; to RSVP, send an email to monalouisenewton@gmail.com
PRIDE SOCIAL
Converse with LGBTQIA+ community members and allies every fourth Friday at 4 p.m. at the Glenwood Springs Library.
‘80s TEEN MOVIE NIGHT
The Basalt Library invites high schoolers to watch “The Breakfast Club” at 5 p.m. Attendees can dress up in ‘80s attire and bring a pillow and blanket. The film is rated R for language.
SQUARE DANCE
Sustainable Settings hosts a square dance from 6 to 9 p.m. To reserve your spot, call 970-963-6107 or email rose@sustainablesettings.org
HARVEST FESTIVAL
Paonia’s Mountain Harvest Festival features free music in the park all weekend, beginning with Albert Cummings and A.J. Fullerton at 6 p.m. Check out the lineup at www.mountainharvestfestival.org
NEW HORIZONS
DanceAspen presents contemporary works by Danielle Rowe, Matthew Gilmore and Kaya Wolsey at the Wheeler Opera House at 7:30 p.m. tonight and tomorrow. Tickets at www.bit.ly/DanceHorizons
JON CLEARY
The Arts Campus at Willits presents Jon Cleary performing solo at 8 p.m. Tickets at www.tacaw.org
SATURDAY, SEPTEMBER 24
SPRING GULCH VOLUNTEERING
The Mount Sopris Nordic Council summons volunteers to help with three projects from 8:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. For details, email info@springgulch.org
COFFMAN VOLUNTEERING
Roaring Fork Outdoor Volunteers hosts a work day at Coffman Ranch, near Carbondale, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Senior Matters, together with Roaring Fork Audubon, will be installing birdhouses. Register online at www.rfov.org or by contacting Sue Zislis (480-532-4375)
NATIONAL PUBLIC LANDS DAY
Wilderness Workshop celebrates National Public Lands Day with a hike at Dinkle Lake from 9 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Register online at www.bit.ly/WWpubliclands
CRYSTAL JUBILEE
True Nature hosts a 15th anniversary celebration from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. with a silent auction, tours, activities and live music. Learn details at www.truenaturehealingarts.com
SUICIDE AWARENESS
The American Foundation for Suicide Prevention hosts a walk to raise awareness departing from the Glenwood Springs Community Center at 10 a.m.
MENTAL HEALTH FAIR
Aspen Strong hosts a community mental fitness fair in Paepcke Park, Aspen from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
PRINTING WITH LIGHT
The Art Base hosts a two-day class about cyanotypes with Deborah Shannan from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday and Sunday. Details and registration at www.theartbase.org
CELEBRATING TACAW
The Arts Campus at Willits celebrates its anniversary with “The Greatest Show on Earth”, an outdoor children’s show with puppets, magic and more, at 1 p.m. followed by “songs on the lawn” from 3 to 5 p.m. and The Motet performing at 8 p.m. Tickets at www.tacaw.org
BRINGING STORIES TO LIFE
Illustrator Erick Ingraham leads an interactive discussion about what goes into creating a children’s story book at 2 p.m. at the Carbondale Library.
CRMPI FUNDRAISER
Craft Coffee House hosts an evening of locally-sourced food, drinks and music with an artists’ silent auction and proceeds benefiting the Central Rocky Mountain Permaculture Institute. The fun begins at 5 p.m. and local ag workers are eligible for a discount. Tickets at www.bit.ly/CRMPIfunds
MOVING MOUNTAINS
As part of the Moving Mountains Summit, the Basalt Library presents a night of environmental films beginning at 6 p.m. Visit www.basaltlibrary.org for more info. For additional info regarding the summit, visit www.mountainsentinels.org/summit
SUNDAY, SEPTEMBER 25
BREAK DANCING
Instructor Johier Begay leads beginners in a break dancing class at the Basalt Library at noon. Visit www.basaltlibrary.org for more info.
ART OF FARMING
Seed Peace and the Aspen Art Museum present “The Art of Mountain Farming” on the museum rooftop at 6 p.m. with local chefs from Bosq and The Farmer and Chef. All proceeds support Seed Peace — tickets at www.bit.ly/AAMSeedPeace
SOUND BATH
Dr. Zachary Cashin leads a vibrational sound healing journey at the Third Street Center at 7 p.m.
MONDAY, SEPTEMBER 26
VEGAN POTLUCK
The Center for Human Flourishing hosts a plant-based potluck at the Third Street Center from 6:30 to 8 p.m. Questions? Email info@TCfHF.org
DEATH CAFE
Discuss anything related to death and hear from varying perspectives at the Basalt Library at 4 p.m. Visit www.basaltlibrary.org for more info.
-
