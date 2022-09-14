Going out in style

Email

“Wham Blam Thank You Ma’am”, Carbondale’s most recent fashion extravaganza, held in honor of Carbondale Arts executive director Amy Kimberly’s “rewirement,” went off without a hitch behind Craft Coffee House on Saturday evening, Sept. 10.

Under the full moon, atop a make-shift stage shaped like a horseshoe, performers strutted their stuff in apparel designed and created by locals, in the name of the incomparable Miss Moon (Kimberly).

Following the fashion show came a satirical yet emotional video put together by the Carbondale Arts team. Tears mixed with laughter and absolute love for the matriarch of Carbondale’s bohemian flair were ever present.