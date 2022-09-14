Your community connector

Going out in style

“Wham Blam Thank You Ma’am”, Carbondale’s most recent fashion extravaganza, held in honor of Carbondale Arts executive director Amy Kimberly’s “rewirement,” went off without a hitch behind Craft Coffee House on Saturday evening, Sept. 10. 

Under the full moon, atop a make-shift stage shaped like a horseshoe, performers strutted their stuff in apparel designed and created by locals, in the name of the incomparable Miss Moon (Kimberly). 

Following the fashion show came a satirical yet emotional video put together by the Carbondale Arts team. Tears mixed with laughter and absolute love for the matriarch of Carbondale’s bohemian flair were ever present. 

 

