Scuttlebutt & Calendar – Oct. 5, 2023

Big potato contest

Attention farmers and gardeners — the Carbondale Historical Society is seeking this year’s largest, locally-grown potato. Bring your biggest spud to the historical society’s booth at Potato Day, Oct. 7 in Sopris Park, anytime between 9am and 2pm. The winner will receive a special certificate (and bragging rights).

Always in fashion

The Green is the New Black Fashion Extravaganza is scheduled for March 7-9. Designer applications are due Nov. 30. Auditions for dancers will occur on Nov. 5 at The Launchpad from 6 to 8pm. Model auditions will be on Dec. 17, also at The Launchpad, from 6 to 9pm. Find a recording of last year’s show and designer application materials at www.carbondalearts.com/fashion-show

Swap It Like It’s Hot

Basalt Library is accepting donations of lightly-used clothing and accessories through Oct. 20 for its third annual Swap It Like It’s Hot event on Oct. 21 (at 10am). Donations can be turned in at the front desk of the library. All leftover items will go to a local thrift store. Visit www.basaltlibrary.org for more information.

Fire mitigation 101

On Oct. 8, Roaring Fork Outdoor Volunteers will host a day-long fire mitigation training for property owners and tenants. Attendees will visit two homes near Elk Springs — one which sets a great example for what fire mitigation should look like and the other which demonstrates several opportunities for improvement and how that will be accomplished. The free training goes from 10am to 3pm with lunch provided. Visit www.rfov.org for more information and to register.

Cray cray

Colorado Parks and Wildlife discovered rusty crayfish in Lake Granby on Aug. 17, reported the Colorado Sun on Sept. 27. This species, previously discovered in the Yampa River, is native to the Ohio River basin and is believed to have been illegally introduced by anglers as bait. Biologists worry that without a natural predator, it will spread throughout the Colorado River basin to devastating effect.

Commissioner candidate

Rifle resident Steven Arauza has put in his name for the Garfield County Commissioner District 3 seat for the 2024 election. Incumbent Mike Sampson has held the post since 2008. For more than eight years, Arauza has been employed by the Colorado Energy and Carbon Management Commission as an environmental protection specialist, according to a press release, implementing and enforcing environmental regulations while working in spill response and remediation. Arauza has been endorsed by State Representative Elizabeth Velasco, Roaring Fork School District board member Jasmin Ramirez, Carbondale Trustee Luis Yllanes and former Garfield County commissioner candidate Beatriz Soto. For more info about Arauza, visit www.steveforgarco.com

Roaring Fork Conservancy

Congratulations to Roaring Fork Conservancy (RFV) for receiving the Colorado Alliance for Environmental Education’s “2023 Innovative Environmental Education Program Award” for its Watershed PenPal Program uniting Basalt students with peers in Aurora to forge relationships across the Continental Divide. Both Aurora and Basalt utilize water from the Fryingpan River, thanks to a transbasin diversion at its headwaters. In other news, RFV’s 18th annual photo contest is underway; submissions are due by Nov. 12, find details at www.bit.ly/RFVphotocontest

Fairgrounds shooting

On Sept. 24, the Rifle Police Department arrested suspect Eddy Escobar Lopez for allegedly shooting a firearm during an altercation at a private party at the Rifle County Fairgrounds. According to a press release, Lopez “intervened” by producing and discharging a firearm, but was unknown to the other men involved in the initial altercation. After attempting to elude authorities on foot, Escobar was apprehended. He was booked into Garfield County Jail on five counts of first degree assault (felony), one count of reckless endangerment (misdemeanor) and one count of unlawful possession of a controlled substance (1-4 grams of fentanyl).

They say it’s your birthday!

Folks celebrating another trip around the sun this week include: Lisa Girardot, Morgan Neely, Jessi Rochel and Tami Stroud (Oct. 5); Bill Anschuetz, Christi Couch and Matthew Roeser (Oct. 6); Bob Burns, Iliana Rentería and Camille Vogt (Oct. 7); Jody Ensign, Lani Kitching and Bo Persiko (Oct. 8); Sarah Graf, and Melissa Nelson (Oct. 9); Charlotte Vanderhurst (Oct. 10); Brittany Biebl and Jake Kinney (Oct. 11).

~ C A L E N D A R ~

Raising a Reader hosts its second annual Children’s Arts and Literacy Festival on Oct. 7 at the Glenwood Springs Public Library from 2 to 5pm. The afternoon will include storytelling, arts and crafts and music exploration (all geared toward children 8 and under) for free. Local authors will be present to read their children’s books and every child will receive a book to take home along with other swag. Courtesy photo from last year’s event

THURSDAY, OCTOBER 5

ADDICTION SYMPOSIUM

A Way Out hosts a bilingual addiction symposium at TACAW from 8am to 12:30pm. More info at www.awayout.org

STORYTIME IN SPANISH

Practice, play and enjoy storytime in Spanish for children 6 and under at the Basalt Library from 10:30 to 11am.

ALTERNATE PLAN

The Bioregional Visioning Circle, a Carbondale citizens group, invites the public to a forum about an alternative plan for the U.S. Forest Service buildings in Carbondale at 6pm at the Third Street Center.

COMMON ROOTS

HeadQuarters sponsors Common Roots, a monthly men’s peer support gathering (for ages 18 and up) at 23400 Two Rivers Road in Basalt from 6 to 7:30pm.

CRYSTAL THEATRE

“Stop Making Sense” shows at the Crystal Theatre tonight, tomorrow, Saturday and Oct. 12 at 7:30pm. The Sunday, Oct. 8 show is at 5pm and captioned.

FIRST FRIDAY, OCTOBER 6

NATURE JOURNALING

The Carbondale Library hosts “Nature Journaling” for adults who wish to explore, observe and creatively document nature on the first Friday of each month from 1 to 2:30pm.

OPENING RECEPTION

Carbondale Arts presents a curated and juried group exhibition featuring Latino artists through Nov. 3. Join the opening reception tonight from 5 to 7pm at The Launchpad with an artist talk at 5:30pm and jazz performance by Josefina Mendez at 6pm.

HIGHWATER FARM TOUR

Highwater Farm in Silt hosts a tour and shares its research on experimental practices to mitigate the effects of extreme climate from 5 to 6pm. Visit www.highwaterfarm.org for more info.

‘MATERIALS OF BELONGING’

Anderson Ranch (Snowmass Village) hosts Maria De Los Angeles and Ronald Rael for “Materials of Belonging,” a presentation by visiting artists from 5:30 to 6:30pm.

CONTRA DANCE

Celebrate First Friday and Potato Days by stopping by the Rec Center in Carbondale between 6 and 10pm. Food and drinks will be provided by The Painted Pig and Aquila Cellars and live music will be performed by the Wooden Nickel String Band. All proceeds benefit the Carbondale Historical Society.

‘PARTIAL NARRATIVES’

The Carbondale Clay Center hosts a First Friday opening reception for “Partial Narratives,” an exhibit with works by Heather Kaplan and Undine Brod, at 6pm.

POLLEN PARTY

Steve’s Guitars hosts live music from The Queen Bees in collaboration with Pollinator Chocolate and Alya Howe at 7pm. Tickets at www.stevesguitars.net

BOMBINO

Luminary guitarist and Tuareg folk hero Omara “Bombino” Moctar presents his new album, “Sahel,” named for his home region of Africa, at TACAW at 8pm. Tickets at www.tacaw.org

SATURDAY, OCTOBER 7

POTATO DAY PROPER

Carbondale’s 114th annual Potato Day celebration starts with a pancake breakfast by the Carbondale Rotary Club at Chacos Park from 8:30 to 10:30am, Ross Montessori’s Tater Trot fun run departing from Chacos Park at 9am, the annual Main Street parade starting from KDNK on 2nd Street at 10:30am and music, barbecue, an outdoor market, games and cowboy coffee in Sopris Park from 9am to 3pm.

LATINX ARTS

Local teachers and community leaders are invited to take mini-workshops with Latinx visiting artists at Anderson Ranch (Snowmass Village) from 10am to 4pm. The day will conclude with a panel moderated by Beatriz Soto of Protégete/Conservation Colorado at 4pm.

JEREMY HEIMAN MEMORIAL

Friends of Jeremy George Heiman of Glenwood Springs are invited to a celebration of life in his honor from 11am to 3pm in Veltus Park in Glenwood Springs. Bring memories, a potluck dish and a chair.

RAISING A READER

The Glenwood Springs Library hosts a free arts and literacy festival for children ages 8 and under with activities and prizes from 2 to 5pm.

TUPPERWARE PARTY

Thunder River Theatre Company presents “A Tupperware Party with Dixie Longate” kicking off with drinks at 5pm followed by a performance and auction and concluding with dinner at The Painted Pig (689 Main Street) at 7pm. Tickets at www.thunderrivertheatre.com

PUMPKIN JAZZ

Basalt celebrates Pumpkin Jazz with free live performances at Triangle Park (Good Trouble, 5 to 7pm), Keating Galley (Josefina Mendez Trio, 5 to 7pm) and TACAW (Frank Todaro Jazz Trio, 5:30 to 7:30pm, Mark Johnson Organ Trio, 7:30pm to 9pm, Pumpkin Jam, 9:15 to 11:30pm).

SUNDAY, OCTOBER 8

RIDE THE RANCHES

Carbondale Tourism presents “Ride the Ranches,” a 50k race departing from Colorado Extreme (2340 County Road 100) at 9am. Register in-person beginning at 8am or online at www.carbondale.com/events

GYMKHANA

The Sopris Gymkhana Club presents a youth rodeo at the Gus Darien Arena from 10am to 2pm.

FIRE MITIGATION

Roaring Fork Outdoor Volunteers hosts a fire mitigation training from 10am to 3pm. The location is yet to be determined, sign up at www.rfov.org

PARTY IN THE PASTURE

Aspen Valley Land Trust hosts Party in the Pasture, a family-friendly fundraiser with music and games, from 11am to 2pm. Tickets at www.avlt.org

HIKING CLUB

The Roaring Fork Youth Hiking Club hosts a fundraiser benefiting Protect Our Winters at Sunlight Mountain Resort beginning at 2pm.

MONDAY, OCTOBER 9

INDIGENOUS PEOPLES’ DAY

There will be a gathering at Sopris Park acknowledging Indigenous Peoples’ Day, from 3 to 5pm, where attendees will circle up and share stories and more. All are encouraged to bring drums and rattles. The circle will be followed by a potluck at the Third Street Center at 5:30pm, and screening of films depicting indigenous experiences in the Valley.

ISSUES AND ANSWERS

The Glenwood Springs Chamber Resort Association, Post Independent and KMTS present a candidate forum featuring the RFSD and CMC board races, plus a Proposition HH debate, from 5:30 to 7:30pm at Glenwood Springs City Hall (101 West 8th Street). The event will be live streamed. Visit www.glenwoodchamber.com/issues-answers for more info.

GLAZE GLAZE GLAZE!

The Carbondale Clay Center hosts a one-night glazing workshop with Anne Goldberg from 6 to 8:30pm. Details at www.carbondaleclay.org/adult-workshops

ENERGY REVOLUTION

Learn about the global aspirations of Rocky Mountain Institute from a panel of energy experts moderated by Aspen Journalism’s Elizabeth Stewart-Severy at TACAW at 7pm. The event is free with registration at www.tacaw.org

TUESDAY, OCTOBER 10

MUSICALLY ME

Middle and highschool students and their guardians are invited to #MusicallyMe, a musical education and workshop event hosted by Jazz Aspen Snowmass and Berklee College at the Glenwood Springs High School at 5pm. Visit www.jazzaspensnowmass.org for more info.

BOOK TALK

Discuss Colorado Mountain College’s Common Reader, “Aristotle and Dante Discover the Secrets of the Universe,” at the Basalt Library at 5:30pm.

INTEGRATION CIRCLE

The Aspen Psychedelic Resource Center hosts a community integration circle from 6:30 to 8pm at A Spiritual Center in the Third Street Center (Room 31) from 6:30 to 8pm.

ASPEN WORDS

Journalist Miles Griffis, a writer in residence with Aspen Words, speaks with local writer Daniel Shaw about queer ecology and birding at TACAW at 6:30pm. The event is free with registration at www.tacaw.org

WEDNESDAY, OCTOBER 11

FOSSIL TALK

Celebrating National Fossil Day, Professor A. B. Heckert of Appalachian State University will talk about Colorado’s Covert Cretaceous, the vertebrate assemblage of the Williams Fork Formation, from noon to 1pm. Zoom in for free at www.bit.ly/FossilZoom (passcode: 131181)

SKIN CANCER PREVENTION

Valley View hosts “Girls Night Out,” a skin cancer prevention and educational event, at Roaring Fork Family Practice at 5:30pm. All (including males) are welcome. Register by emailing events@vvh.org

SIPS, BITES & MENTORSHIP

Have a drink and a snack while learning about the Buddy Program and what it takes to be a youth’s mentor at Carbondale Beer Works at 5:30pm.

THURSDAY, OCTOBER 12

EAGLE COMMISSIONER

One of the three Eagle County commissioners will be holding office hours at the Basalt Library from 11am to 1pm.

LEGAL CLINIC

People can get 15 minutes of free legal advice at the Basalt Library today between 2 and 5pm. Sign up for a consultation by calling 970-927-4311 or emailing info@basaltlibrary.org

BRIDGE

New and experienced competitors play Bridge at the Basalt Library at 4pm.

AUTHOR TALK

Local author Larry Gottlieb presents his book, “Hoodwinked,” at White River Books in Carbondale (65B N. 2nd St.) at 6pm.

FRIDAY, OCTOBER 13

FALL RETREAT

True Nature hosts a three-day healing retreat, beginning with a 5pm ceremony and vibrational sound journey. Details at www.truenaturehealingarts.com

ALL THAT JAZZ

Lenore Raphael (piano) and Wayne Wilkinson (guitar) perform traditional jazz and original compositions at the Basalt Library at 5:30pm.

TAYLOR SWIFT

The Crystal Theatre kicks off four consecutive weekends of showing “Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour” at 6:30pm each night.

DEATH OF THE PUGILIST

TACAW presents “Death of the Pugilist,” a short story about a 19th century English boxer set to chamber music, one night only at 8pm! Tickets at www.tacaw.org

SATURDAY, OCTOBER 14

RFOV

Roaring Fork Outdoor Volunteers hosts a family-friendly work day at the Silt River Preserve from 9am to 3pm — lunch included! Sign up at www.rfov.org

ECLIPSE WATCH PARTY

Each of the Garfield County Public Libraries hosts a Solar Eclipse watch party, and will provide goggles, at 10am.

HIGHWATER BRUNCH

Highwater Farm outside of Silt hosts its Third Annual Fall Brunch, and its final event of the season, with a meal prepared by The Farmer & Chef highlighting produce grown at the farm, at 10am. Visit www.highwaterfarm.org/shop/fallbrunch for tickets.

HARVEST PARTY

Enjoy food, beer, a vegetable harvest, family pumpkin carving, tomahawk throwing and more at ACES’ Harvest Party at Rock Bottom Ranch. This year, there are two times to choose from: 11am to 2pm, or 2 to 5pm. Visit www.aspennature.org for tickets and more info.

OKTOBERFEST

Sunlight Mountain Resort hosts The Kirstie Ennis Foundation’s third Oktoberfest Fundraiser from 11am to 8pm. Tickets at www.bit.ly/TKEFOktoberfest

RUTH VARS BARNES

Friends of Ruth Vars Barnes are invited to a celebration of life honoring her memory at the Glenwood Springs First United Methodist Church (824 Cooper Avenue) at 2pm.

SKI FILM

Teton Gravity Research shows “Legend Has It,” a new ski and snowboard film, at TACAW at 7pm with a Tincup Whiskey tasting, athlete Q&A and special giveaways. There will also be a family-friendly matinee at 2:30pm. Tickets at www.tacaw.org

SUNDAY, OCTOBER 15

LITTLE EXPLORERS

Roaring Fork Outdoor Volunteers invites nature enthusiasts ages 11 and younger to a free, interactive and educational event at Wulfsohn Mountain Park in Glenwood Springs, from 9am to 12:30pm. Register at www.rfov.org

PONIES & PAINTING

The Carbondale Clay Center, together with Wildwalkers, invites people of all ages to drop by between 1 and 3pm to paint a miniature ceramic pony to take home.

LABYRINTH WALK

Join Laura Kirk and Megan Miller for a “sacred harvest” ceremony in True Nature’s Peace Garden from 1:15 to 3pm. Tickets at www.truenaturehealingarts.com

RANDOM CONVERSATIONS

The Carbondale Library hosts The Lost Art of Random Conversations, where strangers make meaningful conversation, at 6pm.