Scuttlebutt & Calendar – Oct. 26, 2023

RFSD leadership

The Roaring Fork School District Board of Education met on Oct. 25 at 5pm, shortly after our press deadline, to discuss, among other things, a resignation agreement with superintendent Dr. Jesús Rodríguez. According to a press release, Dr. Anna Cole “will continue as acting superintendent until an interim superintendent is named.” The Sopris Sun will follow up in next week’s edition.

Artist opportunity

Carbondale Arts is commissioning five murals and three sculptures to beautify the new storage facility under construction along Highway 133, north of the electrical substation. Trustees approved the 590-unit self-storage facility in December 2020 with the condition that a new public art area be established as an extension of the Rio Grande ARTway. Applications are due by Jan. 22, 2024, with $4,000 to $7,500 available per mural or sculpture. Find details at www.carbondalecreativedistrict.com/publicartarea

Call for artists

Submissions are open for 5Point’s 2024 festival poster contest, sponsored by El Dorado. All visual art forms are welcome, including painting, illustration, graphic design and photography. The deadline to apply is Nov. 17 and the chosen artist will receive $1,000 plus two VIP festival passes. Concept art and three work samples should be sent to info@5pointfilm.org

Digital wallet

The Colorado Division of Motor Vehicles announced that Coloradans can now add their driver license or state identification card to their Google Wallet. At this time, presenting a digital ID as a valid form of identification is only accepted at select airport TSA PreCheck security checkpoints.

Goats at Sutey

It’s that time of year when the goats are mowing the excess dry grass at Sutey Ranch. While they are present, dog walkers are to make sure that their dogs are leashed.

Art education

Glenwood Springs Parks and Recreation is offering two artsy workshops for ages 16+ this November. Nov. 1-2, from 5:30 to 8:30pm, you can learn 2D and 3D animation using drawing, painting and photography techniques. Then, on Nov. 6-7 from 5:30 to 8:30pm, Brian Weller will teach picture book illustration at the Glenwood Springs Library. Register online at www.bit.ly/glenwoodrec-arts

Farm-to-Fridge

The Farm Collaborative’s 16th annual community meal giveaway, “Farm-to-Fridge,” will take place on Nov. 14 from 2-5:30pm. Free ingredient-hearty bags of local produce will be available for pick-up at Cozy Point Ranch, located near the Brush Creek Park and Ride near Snowmass Village. Registration is required at www.farmco.org, and begins on Nov. 1. To volunteer or sponsor the event, call 970-900-3276.

Deputized

Bryan Alvarez-Terrazas, an employee of MANAUS, has been promoted from manager of the organization’s Equity Action Project to deputy director. In addition to continuing to oversee the Equity Action Project and associated speaker series, Alvarez-Terrazas will support other MANAUS initiatives like the Confluence Early Childhood Education Coalition. Alvarez-Terrazas was born in Glenwood Springs to immigrant parents and graduated from Aspen High School before studying political science at Swarthmore College in Pennsylvania.

Pay as you throw

The City of Glenwood Springs is bracing to roll out its Pay as You Throw (PAYT) city-wide garbage service on Nov. 1. Through Oct. 27, Mountain Waste and Recycling — the company contracted for the PAYT program — is dropping off residents’ new bins. Previously used bins will be collected by either the trash hauler who owns the cart or by the city in the final week of October, or in early November. Visit www.cogs.us/payt for more details, including a map with pick up days and times. People may also call 970-384-6426 for information.

Postal Service hiring

In anticipation of a busy holiday season, the Carbondale Post Office and others in the area are hiring. Starting pay ranges from $18.22 to $22.13 with paid vacation, health insurance and other benefits. Learn more at www.usps.com/careers

Nitty Gritty Dirt Band founding member John McEuen and The Circle Band are slated for a show at Rifle’s Ute Theater on Friday, Oct. 27 at 7:30pm. The band will perform songs from Nitty Gritty’s platinum-selling album, “Will The Circle Be Unbroken,” originally released 50 years ago. Tickets can be purchased at www.utetheater.com Tune into Everything Under The Sun on KDNK Community Access Radio (www.kdnk.org) on Thursday, Oct. 26 at 4pm for a live interview with McEuen. Photo courtesy of Alan Nahigian

THURSDAY, OCTOBER 26

BRIDGE

Experts and beginners play Bridge at the Basalt Library from 4-6pm.

CRYSTAL RIVER SUMMIT

The Crystal River Wild & Scenic and Other Alternatives Committee is hosting a lively and informative community summit (with dinner) at Roaring Fork High School at 5pm. Registration is not required.

DEMS HAPPY HOUR

Garfield County Democrats host happy hour at the Marble Distillery in Carbondale at 5pm.

SCOOBY-DOO

SoL Theatre Company and Sopris Soarers present “Scooby-Doo Where are you!” at the Community Hall at the Third Street Center tonight, tomorrow and Saturday night at 6pm. There will be a dance party after the show on Saturday. Tickets at www.bit.ly/Scooby-DooinCdale

CRYSTAL THEATRE

The Crystal Theatre in Carbondale shows “Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour” tonight through Sunday at 6pm nightly.

DRESS REHEARSAL

CoMotion Dance Company invites folks to a dress rehearsal of “Illuminate: Light on the Undergrowth” tonight at 7:45pm. Tickets at www.bit.ly/CoMotionDanceRehearsal

FRIDAY, OCTOBER 27

ENGLISH CLASS

Valley Settlement provides free English lessons at the Basalt Library from 9am to 12:30pm. Visit www.valleysettlement.org for more info.

MEET THE AUTHOR

Meet award-winning author Benjamin Alire Saenz, author of “Aristotle & Dante Discover the Secrets of the Universe,” at Colorado Mountain College’s Aspen Campus today at noon, or at the Spring Valley Campus at 6pm. There is a livestream option for the latter. Visit www.coloradomtn.edu/commonreader for more info.

MARIO KART

The Basalt Library hosts a Mario Kart tournament for kids, fifth grade and up, at 3pm. More info at www.basaltlibrary.org

COMMUNITY MEAL

The Redstone General Store serves beef and veggie stew with kale salad, shepherd’s bread and polenta fritters, from 4 to 8pm.

SPOOKY CLAY SLAY

Carbondale Clay Center hosts a costume party where attendees also learn how to make a clay Jack-O-Lantern at 6pm. This is a 21+ event. More info at www.carbondaleclay.org

SWEET JESSUP

Mountain Heart Brewing (1831 Dolores Way in Carbondale) hosts Sweet Jessup & The Dirty Buckets for a Spooky Singin’ Saw Halloween Bash from 6:30-9pm. Craft beer, live music, costume and pumpkin carving contest and good neighborhood fun is to be had.

ACT PRODUCTION

Aspen Community Theatre presents “Once Upon a Mattress” at the Wheeler Opera House tonight, Oct. 28, Nov. 3 and Nov. 4 at 7pm, and matinees on Oct. 29 and Nov. 5 at 2pm. Tickets at www.bit.ly/ACTProduction

COMOTION DANCE

In celebration of their 10th anniversary, CoMotion Dance Company presents “Illuminate: Light on the Undergrowth” tonight and tomorrow night at 7:30pm at the Launchpad.

CONSENSUAL HALLOWEEN

The Consensual Improv troupe delivers a spooky performance at TACAW at 8pm. Tickets at www.tacaw.org

HALLOWEEN PARTY

Mugsy Fay and Basick VVitch perform at Marble Distillery in Carbondale from 8pm to midnight in celebration of Halloween. There will also be tarot readings, a costume contest and free Narcan available.

SATURDAY, OCTOBER 28

CARING CONNECTIONS

Dede Osborn leads a three-part series “Caring Connections: Nurturing Minds and Hearts, Navigating Together,” today, Nov. 11 and Dec. 2, 10-11:30am, at the Third Street Center. Courtney Gabriel, owner of Roaring Fork Home Care, is today’s special guest. Email dede.osbborn@gmail.com for more info.

THRILL THE WORLD

Mosey on over to Chacos Park (4th and Main in Carbondale) for a spooky surprise from the Bonedale Flashmob.

LEGION HALLOWEEN

The American Legion hosts its Halloween Party from 5-10pm. For more info, call 970-963-2381.

HALLOWEEN AT TACAW

Those Crazy Nights, a Journey tribute band, performs for TACAW’s Halloween Bash at 8:30pm. Tickets at www.tacaw.org

SUNDAY, OCTOBER 29

OFRENDA BUILDING

Bring photos and memories of loved ones who have passed on to the Glenwood Springs Library and create altars (ofrendas en español), ahead of Dia De Los Muertos, from 1 to 5pm. Light snacks will be provided and “Coco” will be screened at 1:30pm.

ECSTATIC DANCE

13 Moons Ranch (6334 Highway 133) hosts another Ecstatic Dance at 6pm. Email alyahowe@me.com for more info.

MONDAY, OCTOBER 30

OFRENDA WORKSHOP

Latina artist Mari Munet guides an ofrenda building workshop from 5:30-7:30pm at the Glenwood Springs Library.

TUESDAY, OCTOBER 31

REDSTONE HALLOWEEN

The Redstone General Store serves soup and hot drinks during Halloween festivities on the boulevard, from 5 to 8pm.

WEDNESDAY, NOVEMBER 1

LIBRARY BOOK CLUB

Come discuss your favorite and least favorite books, and discover new ones, at the Basalt Library Book Club at noon.

FINANCE CAMP

Teens are invited to learn the essentials of public investing from Ron Speaker, the founder of the Finance Camp, along with three students from its inaugural summer camp, at TACAW from 4-6pm. Parents are also welcome. Visit www.thefinancecamp.com for more info.

‘COCO’

Aspen Film shows a free family screening of the Disney film “COCO” at the Isis Theatre in Aspen at 5pm.

‘OLDBOY’

Aspen Film screens the 20th Anniversary re-release of Park Chan-Wook’s iconic cult classic, “OLDBOY,” newly restored, at the Isis Theatre at 7:30pm. Tickets at www.bit.ly/OLDBOYAspenFilm

THURSDAY, NOVEMBER 2

FAIR TRADE

Good Shepherd Lutheran Church in Glenwood Springs hosts the Ten Thousand Villages Fair Trade International Craft Fair today (noon to 6pm), tomorrow (10am to 6pm), Saturday, Nov. 4 (10am to 5pm) and Sunday, Nov. 5 (noon to 4pm).

TEEN LIBRARY COUNCIL

The Basalt Teen Library Council convenes at the library at 4pm. Teens can join and make their voices heard. Visit www.basaltlibrary.org for more info.

CHRIS PUREKA

Genderqueer Americana artist Chris Pureka performs at TACAW at 8pm. Tickets at www.tacaw.org

FRIDAY, NOVEMBER 3

DÍA DE LOS MUERTOS

The Valley’s largest celebration of Día de los Muertos, held annually on First Friday in Carbondale, begins with the creation of a community ofrenda (altar) in front of the Launchpad. The annual procession, with traditional dancing by Aspen Santa-Fe Ballet Folklórico, sets off from the Third Street Center at 6pm. The festivities continue at Chacos Park (Fourth Street Plaza) with live performances, face painting, Mexican hot chocolate and more. Visit www.carbondalearts.com for more info.

NATURE JOURNALING

Practice, and get tips on, nature journaling using words and drawings at the Carbondale Library at 1pm. Call 970-963-2889 for more info.

CLAY CENTER OFRENDA

The Carbondale Clay Center will be closed this First Friday, but an ofrenda honoring some of its late potters, Sandie Gardner, Angus Graham and Peg Malloy, will be on display in front. People can stop by and contribute to the ofrenda.

SISTER HAZEL

Rock & Roll band Sister Hazel performs at TACAW at 8pm. Tickets at www.tacaw.org

SATURDAY, NOVEMBER 4

EARLY LEARNING

Grandparents, relatives, friends, neighbors, babysitters and nannies who take care of children, ages 0-5, are invited to a two-part workshop regarding early childhood learning. The first workshop takes place at the Glenwood Springs Library, today at 1pm, and the second at the Rifle Library on Nov. 11, also at 1pm. Both workshops are bilingual. Call 970-945-5958 for more info.

NIGHTMARE BEFORE XMAS

Crystal River Ballet Company performs a rendition of “A Nightmare Before Christmas” at the Launchpad at 7pm. Admission is free, but donations are accepted. Visit www.crystalriverballet.com for more info.

ZIKR DANCE ENSEMBLE

Zikr Dance Ensemble, Denver’s nationally acclaimed contemporary dance company, performs at TACAW at 8pm. Tickets at www.tacaw.org

SUNDAY, NOVEMBER 5

GITNB AUDITIONS

Dance auditions for the Green is the New Black Fashion Extravaganza take place at the Launchpad from 5:30-7:30pm. Reach out to Meagan Londy with questions at 303-775-7037.