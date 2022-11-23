Scuttlebutt & Calendar – Nov. 24, 2022

Email

Give it Forward

FirstBank is encouraging Coloradans to donate to nonprofits on Colorado Gives Day, Dec. 6, in part by giving away $30,000 in gas to unsuspecting commuters in Denver, Colorado Springs, Boulder, Greeley and Frisco. The “Give it Forward” campaign has taken different forms since it launched in 2014 with this year’s focus on fuel in recognition of the financial burden of above average gas prices.

Nuestras Historias

The Glenwood Springs Library, in partnership with the Glenwood Springs Historical Society, will screen “Nuestras Historias (Our Stories)” on Dec. 8 at 6 p.m. This documentary features eight Roaring Fork Valley Latinos sharing their experiences of moving to the Valley and pursuing their American Dream. The project was made possible with a grant from the National Endowment for the Humanities.

State support

“Our hearts are heavy following the horrific shooting in Colorado Springs,” stated Governor Jared Polis on Sunday, Nov. 21. “Colorado deserves to be a place where everyone can be who they are, love who they love, and live freely without the threat of violence.” Coloradans seeking support are advised to visit the Behavioral Health Administration’s website (bha.colorado.gov). Those wishing to contribute to community members in need are encouraged to make a donation at www.coloradogives.org/organization/COHealingFund

Reuniting families

Local Daniel Benavent is requesting used cell phones from the public to donate to Casa de Paz, an organization which provides for people who are released from the Immigration and Custom Enforcement (ICE) detention facility in Aurora. Often, people who are released from ICE custody are left without resources, including the ability to get in touch with their families. Donated phones must be unlocked with internet capability. Email Benavent at danielbenavent@hotmail.com to arrange a drop-off. For more information about Casa de Paz, visit www.casadepazcolorado.org

Art Around Town

The town of Carbondale is accepting applications for public sculptures to be displayed for a year beginning June 2023. Each of the 15 artists selected will receive a $1,000 honorarium. The deadline is Feb. 2, 2023 and Roaring Fork Valley residents are especially encouraged to apply. Find the application at www.callforentry.org by selecting the “FIND CALLS” tab and entering “Carbondale” in the search bar.

Hitting the slopes

Sunlight Mountain Resort opens for the weekend with the Tercero lift servicing the main Midway run. The mountain will close again on Monday, Nov. 28. “If we get one more decent storm, we can open Dec. 2 for the season with additional terrain and lifts,” said assistant general manager Ross Terry. Even without additional snowfall, the mountain will open again for at least the weekend on Dec. 2. Aspen Mountain and Snowmass, meanwhile, opened on Nov. 19 with Aspen Highlands slated to open on Dec. 10 and Buttermilk on Dec. 17.

Open enrollment

Individuals and families who buy health insurance through the Connect for Health Colorado individual marketplace have until Dec. 15 to purchase a plan that starts Jan. 1, and until Jan. 15 to purchase a plan that starts Feb. 1. There are two insurance companies serving the individual market in the Aspen to Parachute region: Rocky Mountain Health Plans and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield. Residents of the Eagle County portion of the Roaring Fork Valley have a third choice with Friday Health Plans. To view all of the plans available and sign up, log onto ConnectforHealthCO.com. If you need help understanding the many options, or with the website, call 855-752-6749 for live assistance.

They say it’s your birthday!

Folks celebrating another trip around the sun this week include: Crystal Mariscal, River Morgan, Matthew Thomas and Casey Weaver (Nov. 24); Kathy Flanigan, John López, Steve Puzick, Jillene Rector and Neiby Vargas (Nov. 25); Dan Richardson, Terra Salamida and Hunter Taché (Nov. 26); Alice Steindler (Nov. 27); Richard Fuller and Paul Hassel (Nov. 28); Naomi Pulver and Kat Rich (Nov. 29); Chuck Dorn and Stephen Horn (Nov. 30).

~ C A L E N D A R ~

A wild turkey peruses the grass at Crystal River Ranch. Photo by Tommy Sands

THURSDAY, NOV. 24

LIBRARIES CLOSED

Local libraries and other public buildings will be closed today and tomorrow. Happy Thanksgiving!

TURKEY TROT

Carbondale’s annual Turkey Trot Thanksgiving race begins at 9 a.m. Sign up to participate at www.carbondalerec.com

TURKEY TROT 2.0

Basalt Elementary School also hosts a Turkey Trot starting at 9:30 a.m. Register at www.bit.ly/basaltgobble

MEETING PLACE DINNER

The Meeting Place hosts a special Thanksgiving meeting at their Carbondale location (981 Cowen Drive) at 10 a.m. followed by a lunch potluck at St. Mary’s Church in Aspen at noon.

FRIDAY, NOV. 25

SUNLIGHT WEEKEND

Sunlight Mountain Resort will open for the weekend with the Tercero lift servicing the main Midway run.

LIGHTING CEREMONY

The annual Hotel Colorado lighting ceremony begins with activities on Sixth Street in Glenwood Springs at 3 p.m. Stage performances start at 6 p.m. and the fireworks pop off at 7:05 p.m. Visit www.hotelcolorado.com for more info.

GINGERBREAD COMPETITION

The Glenwood Springs Historical Society and Frontier Museum hosts a gingerbread design competition from 3 to 8:30 p.m. at the Hotel Colorado. Entries are due by noon. Learn more at www.glenwoodhistory.com//gingerbreadcompetition

FRIDAY AFTERNOON CLUB

Glenwood Caverns Adventure Park hosts “Friday Afternoon Club on the Mountain” at 5 p.m. with musical guest Oran Mor. Visit www.glenwoodcaverns.com for more info.

GRAND ILLUMINATION

Redstone’s Grand Illumination kicks off with Santa at Propaganda Pie at 5 p.m. Santa will then lead the way down the Boulevard to light the Christmas tree at the park and then to the Redstone Inn to warm up by the bonfire and tend to his workshop (stationed at the Inn). Visit www.redstonecolorado.com for more info.

CRYSTAL THEATRE

“The Banshees of Inisherin” shows at the Crystal Theatre at 7 p.m. tonight and tomorrow and on Sunday at 5 p.m. “Ticket to Paradise” also plays today at 4:45 p.m. and “Lyle, Lyle Crocodile” on Saturday at 4:45 p.m.

SOPRIS THEATRE

“The Play That Goes Wrong” continues at Sopris Theatre Company’s New Space Theatre at 7 p.m. through Dec. 4 at 7 p.m. on Fridays and Saturdays and at 2 p.m. on Sundays. For tickets, call 970-920-5770 or email svticketsales@coloradomtn.edu

PROOF

Thunder River Theatre Company presents “Proof” at 7:30 p.m. The show continues through Dec. 4 at 7:30 p.m. on Fridays and Saturdays and at 2 p.m. on Sundays, with one Thursday show on Dec. 1 at 7:30 p.m. Tickets at www.thunderrivertheatre.com

SATURDAY, NOV. 26

SANTA

Youngsters can meet Santa at Glenwood Caverns Adventure Park at 4 p.m. Kids 12 and under get to ride the gondola for free. Can’t make it today? Santa will be back on Dec. 3 at the same time and place.

SUNDAY, NOV. 27

U-PAINT IT

The Carbondale Clay Center welcomes all ages to decorate a variety of pre-made ceramic ornaments to be glazed and taken home in time for the holidays. The event requires no registration and runs from noon to 2 p.m.

RANDOM CONVERSATIONS

The Carbondale Library hosts The Lost Art of Random Conversations — a free, community-building activity — from 6 to 7:30 p.m.

MONDAY, NOV. 28

DEATH CAFE

Share your thoughts and hear from others on the topics of death and dying at Craft Coffeehouse from 1:30 to 3:30 p.m.

VEGAN POTLUCK

The Center for Human Flourishing hosts a whole foods, plant-based potluck at the Third Street Center from 6:30 to 8 p.m. Questions? Email info@TCFHF.org

TUESDAY, NOV. 29

POP ART EXHIBIT

The Powers Art Center presents a new exhibit with legendary pop artists: Robert Rauschenberg, Tom Wesselmann, Roy Lichtenstein, James Rosenquist, Andy Warhol and Claes Oldenburg. The museum is open Tuesday through Friday from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. and on the last Saturday of each month from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

EQUITY SPEAKER

Artist Assétou Xango, also known as the Dark Goddess Poet, presents at TACAW as part of MANAUS’ Equity Speaker Series at 6:30 p.m. RSVP at www.TACAW.org

ECOGOVERNANCE

The Center for Human Flourishing presents “Introduction to Eco-Governance” with Dr. Shelley Ostroff at the Third Street Center at 7 p.m.

WEDNESDAY, NOV. 30

BUTTON MAKING

Kids in grades 5-12 are invited to make buttons of all sizes at the Basalt Library from 2:30 to 4:30 p.m.

STEPPING STONES

Stepping Stones, a community-based mentoring program serving over 300 youth ages 10-21 annually, opens the doors for tours at its Carbondale location (1154 CO-133) from 4 to 7 p.m.

BIRDS OF ASPEN

Join authors Rebecca Weiss and Mark Fuller to celebrate the second release of “Bird of Aspen and the Roaring Fork Valley” at the Aspen Center for Environmental Studies’ 100 Puppy Smith Street location at 5 p.m. Register online at aspennature.org

COUNCIL CHAT

Glenwood Springs community members are invited to chat with their municipal representatives at the Glenwood Springs Golf Club (193 Sunny Acres Road) from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m.

HEALING PSYCHEDELICS

Wellness Practitioner and Healing Coach Julie DeVilbiss, BSN, CCH, offers a presentation at the Third Street Center at 7 p.m. exploring the nervous system’s role in healing, and the support psychedelics can offer. Learn more at www.bit.ly/NurseDeVilbiss

THURSDAY, DEC. 1

OPEN DOORS

Aspen/Bariloche Sister Cities fellow Valeria Fiala unveils a new mural at The Red Brick Center in Aspen at 5 p.m.

VISITING ARTISTS

Anderson Ranch hosts public lectures by visiting artists Rashawn Griffin, Sam Yates and Maggie Jensen at 5:30 p.m. with an optional dinner afterward. Visit www.andersonranch.org for reservations and more info.

FOCUSED PARENTS

Parents of fourth through sixth grade students are invited to the Basalt Library to learn about how a child’s brain functions and develops at that age. This is a bilingual, three-part course from 6 to 7 p.m. today, Dec. 8 and Dec. 15. Visit www.basaltlibrary.org for more info.

SOURCE DIALOGUE

The Center for Human Flourishing hosts an online study group for Gary Springfield’s “Source Dialogues” book about balancing and aligning our emotional and physical bodies to create harmony, peace, abundance and universal love. The series continues every Thursday from 7 to 8:30 p.m. More info at thecenterforhumanflourishing.org

RELEASE TRAUMA

Learn simple exercises to release stress or tension from the body with a guided session at the Third Street Center from 7:15 to 8:30 p.m. tonight and on Dec. 8. More info at thecenterforhumanflourishing.org

FRIDAY, DEC. 2

BOLSITAS ROJAS

Bolistas Rojas (Little Red Bags) holds bilingual storytime at the El Jebel Firehouse at 10:30 a.m. Email liz@rar4kids.org for more info.

JEFF RICE

Jeff Rice performs during “Friday Afternoon Club” at Glenwood Caverns Adventure Park. The fun starts at 5 p.m.

CLAY CENTER

The Carbondale Clay Center continues to celebrate 25 years! Its upcoming exhibit, “A Visual Timeline”, displays photos, articles and more from the past quarter century. The opening reception occurs today, First Friday, at 6 p.m. Meanwhile, drop by the ArtStream retail shop for a 25% off pottery sale from 6 to 8 p.m.

SATURDAY, DEC. 3

POSADA PARTY

Cut your own Christmas tree and celebrate Posada! Wilderness Workshop, Defiende Nuestra Tierra, along with Smokey Bear and White River National Forest hold the annual “Posada and Christmas Tree Cutting” event at the Babbish Gulch trailhead from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. This is a bilingual event.

WINTERFAIRE

Waldorf School on the Roaring Fork hosts its annual “Winterfaire” with an artisan market, music, lunch and more from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Visit www.bit.ly/Winterfaire22 for tickets and more info.

REDSTONE MARKET

The Redstone Art Foundation hosts a European-style outdoor market on the boulevard with unique gifts and holiday decorations from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

COOKIE DECORATING

Youngsters are invited to decorate holiday cookies in the treehouse behind Basalt Library at 1 p.m.

SUMMIT FOR LIFE

The Chris Klug Foundation is back with its 17th annual Summit for Life. Racers will take off from the base of Aspen Mountain and begin the 3,267 feet ascent at 5:30 p.m. There is a “ride for life” option for those who’d rather forgo the race. Visit www.chrisklugfoundation.org for more info.

ORAN MOR

Enjoy traditional Scottish and Irish music mixed with more contemporary tunes performed at the Glenwood Springs Library at 6 p.m. The concert will repeat at the Carbondale Library on Dec. 7 at 6 p.m.