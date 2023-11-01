Scuttlebutt & Calendar – Nov. 2, 2023

Email

Glenwood Caverns

The morning of Oct. 28, a body was discovered in a women’s restroom at the Glenwood Caverns Adventure Park. After an initial investigation it was relayed to the public that the deceased was armed with a semi automatic rifle and handgun, as well as improvised explosive devices on his person and in an associated vehicle.The male was identified as Roaring Fork High School graduate Diego Barajas Medina, a 20-year-old male and resident of Carbondale. During a press conference on Oct. 30, Sheriff Lou Vallario speculated that there was reason to believe that Medina may have been planning some sort of an attack, but decided to take his own life preemptively. The coroners office is investigating the death as a suicide. Reportedly, there was a message on the restroom wall, where the young man is suspected to have written, “I”m not a killer, I just wanted to get into the caves.” The FBI is assisting with the ongoing investigation.

Francisco v. Carbondale

The civil rights law firm Killmer Lane, LLP filed an amended race discrimination lawsuit against the Town of Carbondale and three of its police officers, including Chief Kirk Wilson, on behalf of Michael Francisco in Colorado federal court on Oct. 29. “The case is primarily based on the Carbondale police arresting and then forcibly removing Francisco from the Carbondale City Market on Dec. 24, 2020, because of his race, violating his civil rights,” reads a press release from the law firm. Francisco filed a claim against City Market, based on the same incident, but reached a settlement. According to the press release, Francisco attempted to settle the claim outside of court with the town, but did not reach an agreement. “It is very disheartening to see that Carbondale still won’t take responsibility for forcibly removing me from the Carbondale City Market in handcuffs because of my race,” Fransico is quoted in the press release. “Carbondale has already put me through so much trauma. I hoped that they might finally do the right thing once City Market stepped up to the plate and agreed to resolve my case. Sadly, I was mistaken.” Once served, Carbondale and the named officers have 21 days to respond to the complaint.

Get to the ballot box

It’s too late to mail in your ballot, but there’s still plenty of time to drop off your ballot before the Nov. 7 election. Coloradans can still register to vote, deliver their ballot to a designated ballot box or vote in-person at a voting center until 7pm on Election Day. Visit www.GoVoteColorado.gov to register, find your closest voting center or drop box, track your ballot or learn more.

First Fridays come home

Carbondale Arts is officially taking over First Fridays, starting with this week’s Día de los Muertos celebration. In recent years, the monthly event grew under the administration of the Carbondale Chamber of Commerce. But, it was actually Carbondale Arts (then the Carbondale Council on Arts and Humanities) that founded the local First Friday tradition in the early 2000s as a way to highlight the arts in our community and support businesses along Main Street.

Emergency alerts translated

Garfield, Eagle and Pitkin community members can now receive emergency alerts in over 130 languages with the ReachWell app. It is available to everyone, even visiting tourists, and does not require users to create an account or enter personal information. Just download the app, accept push notifications, select your preferred language and add the county’s emergency alert channel.

Standard social studies stick

After mulling the controversial American Birthright Standards for social studies, the Garfield Re-2 school board ultimately voted 3-1 to adopt the 2022 Colorado Board of Education adopted standards in accordance with the community social studies committee’s recommendations. The move reflected the majority of public comments at the meeting, as well as the recommendations of a committee made up of teachers, parents and others established to review the social studies curriculum and study alternatives.

Redstone deliveries

They say it’s your birthday!

The Valley’s largest celebration of Día de los Muertos, held annually on the First Friday in November in Carbondale, begins with the creation of a community ofrenda (altar) in front of the Launchpad on Nov. 3 at noon. Families can also create their own ofrendas in Chacos Park (Fourth Street Plaza). At 5pm, the festivities commence at Chacos Park with performances, face painting and more. The annual procession, with traditional dancing by Aspen Santa-Fe Ballet Folklórico, sets off from the Third Street Center at 6pm, and ends at Chacos Park with more fun to be had. Carbondale Arts has put on the event for the past 19 years. Visit www.carbondalearts.com for more info about Friday’s celebration. ¡Feliz Día de los Muertos! Photo by Sarah Overbeck, Carbondale Arts

THURSDAY, NOVEMBER 2

FAIR TRADE

Good Shepherd Lutheran Church in Glenwood Springs hosts the Ten Thousand Villages Fair Trade International Craft Fair today (noon to 6pm), tomorrow (10am to 6pm), Saturday, Nov. 4 (10am to 5pm) and Sunday, Nov. 5 (noon to 4pm).

TEEN LIBRARY COUNCIL

The Basalt Teen Library Council convenes at the library at 4pm. Teens can join and make their voices heard. Visit www.basaltlibrary.org for more info.

BRIDGE

Bridge pros and amateurs face off at the Basalt Library at 4pm every Thursday.

CHRIS PUREKA

Genderqueer Americana artist Chris Pureka performs at TACAW at 8pm. Tickets at www.tacaw.org

FRIDAY, NOVEMBER 3

ENGLISH CLASS

Valley Settlement offers a free ESL class at the Basalt Library from 9am to 12:30pm every Friday. Visit www.valleysettlement.org or call 970-963-0851 for more info and to register.

NATURE JOURNALING

Practice, and get tips on, nature journaling using words and drawings at the Carbondale Library at 1pm. Call 970-963-2889 for more info.

CLAY CENTER OFRENDA

The Carbondale Clay Center will be closed this First Friday, but an ofrenda honoring some of its late potters, Sandie Gardner, Angus Graham and Peg Malloy, will be on display in front. People are welcome to stop by and contribute to the ofrenda.

DÍA AT THE LIBRARY

In celebration of Día de los Muertos, the Carbondale Library offers face painting, crafting and Mexican hot chocolate from 4-7pm. The annual Día de los Muertos procession will pass by the library at 6pm.

2D ILLUSTRATION

Brian Weller guides a 2D storybook illustration workshop at The Art Base at 5pm. Register at www.theartbase.org

CRYSTAL THEATRE

The Crystal Theatre shows “Stop Making Sense” tonight, tomorrow and Thursday, Nov. 9 at 7pm. There is a 5pm showing on Sunday, Nov. 5.

SISTER HAZEL

Rock & Roll band Sister Hazel performs at TACAW at 8pm. Tickets at www.tacaw.org

SATURDAY, NOVEMBER 4

EARLY LEARNING

Grandparents, relatives, friends, neighbors, babysitters and nannies who take care of children, ages 0-5, are invited to a two-part workshop regarding early childhood learning. The first workshop takes place at the Glenwood Springs Library, today at 1pm, and the second occurs at the Rifle Library on Nov. 11, also at 1pm. Both workshops are bilingual. Call 970-945-5958 for more info.

NIGHTMARE BEFORE XMAS

Crystal River Ballet Company performs a rendition of “A Nightmare Before Christmas” at the Launchpad at 7pm. Admission is free, but donations are accepted. Visit www.crystalriverballet.com for more info.

ZIKR DANCE ENSEMBLE

Zikr Dance Ensemble, Denver’s nationally acclaimed contemporary dance company, performs at TACAW at 8pm. Tickets at www.tacaw.org

SUNDAY, NOVEMBER 5

ARTE EN ESPAÑOL

The Aspen Art Museum invites families to create art inspired by Día de los Muertos from noon to 4pm. Learn more at www.aspenartmuseum.org

KDNK AT EL DORADO

KDNK DJ Brett Haynes plays his funk and soul set live at El Dorado in Carbondale from 3-6pm. Check it out in-person or turn your radio on.

GITNB AUDITIONS

Dance auditions for the Green is the New Black Fashion Extravaganza take place at the Launchpad from 5:30-7:30pm. Reach out to Meagan Londy with questions at 303-775-7037.

MONDAY, NOVEMBER 6

EIA OPEN HOURS

English in Action hosts open hours with English-speaking tutors present at the Basalt Library at 6pm. Call 970-963-9200 for more info.

TUESDAY, NOVEMBER 7

YARN GROUP

Yarn makers convene at the Basalt Library at 5pm.

WEDNESDAY, NOVEMBER 8

KICKSTART YOUR ART

Kindergarten through fifth graders learn how to draw characters and illustrate ideas in a multimedia workshop with Brian Weller at Glenwood Springs Elementary School in a four-part series starting today at 2:15pm. Visit www.bit.ly/glenwoodrec-arts for more info.

CODING CLUB

Aspen Science Center hosts Coding Club for seventh through tenth graders at the Carbondale Library at 3:45pm. Visit www.aspensciencecenter.org for more info.

HOLIDAY CARDS

Craft holiday cards with Angela Shetzer at the Carbondale Library at 5pm. Call 970-963-2889 for more info or to register.

THURSDAY, NOVEMBER 9

WALDORF TOUR

The Waldorf School on the Roaring Fork hosts a campus tour from 9:30-11am. For more info or to register, visit www.waldorfschoolrf.com

LEGAL CLINIC

Volunteer attorneys offer free legal consultations for civil cases at the Basalt Library, 2-5pm. Call 970-927-4311 or email info@basaltlibrary.org to make an appointment.

MOUNTAIN PITCHES

COVENTURE hosts its annual Mountain Pitch Event at the Third Street Center from 11am to 7pm. Visit www.coventure.io for more info.

GONG BATH

Imbibe in the sound healing vibrations from gong master Richard Rudis at the Aspen Chapel at 6pm. Visit www.bit.ly/GongBathAC for tickets and more info.

‘SPAMALOT’

Theatre Aspen Education presents the 7th-12th grade production of Monty Python’s “SPAMALOT,” opening tonight at 7pm at the Aspen District Theater. The show continues tomorrow and Saturday night, also at 7pm, and closes with a Sunday, Nov. 12 matinee at 2pm. Visit www.theatreaspen.org for tickets and more info.

FRIDAY, NOVEMBER 10

BOOK TALK

Jillian Gibbs, Carbondale resident and founder of Advertising Production Resources, discusses her book, “The Marketer’s Guide to Creative Production,” at Explore Booksellers in Aspen at 4:30pm.

CRYSTAL THEATRE

The Crystal Theatre shows “Killers of the Flower Moon” tonight through Sunday, Nov. 12 at 5:30pm, and again on Thursday, Nov. 16, also at 5:30pm.

CLAY OPENING

Carbondale Clay Center hosts an opening reception for its “Holiday Invitational Cash & Carry Exhibition” at 6pm. Browse unique handmade gifts and support artists. More info at www.carbondaleclay.org

SATURDAY, NOVEMBER 11

CHRISTMAS BOUTIQUE

The annual Carbondale Christmas Boutique, where local artisans offer handmade gift items and treats, takes place at the Carbondale Firehouse from 8am to 3pm. Visit “Carbondale, Colorado Christmas Boutique” on Facebook for a preview of this year’s goodies.

PRINTMAKING CLASS

Pam Porter teaches printmaking at her studio at the Third Street Center (Room 6) from 9:30am to 3pm. More info and registration at www.thecreativeflowstudio.com

TRUE COLORS

Celebrate the creativity and resiliency of local youth, and join in a community discussion around resources for local youth and their families at TACAW at 3pm. This “True Colors: Free Community Engagement Event” is the result of a collaboration between YouthZone, TACAW, Anderson Ranch Arts Center, Tom Karrell Coaching and Aspen Santa Fe Ballet. Visit www.youthzone.com/truecolors for more info.

SUNDAY, NOVEMBER 12

disABILITY FILM FEST

Glenwood Springs High School hosts the “disABILITY Film Festival” at 2pm. Visit www.bit.ly/disabilityfilmfestival for more info and to register.

KDNK AT ELDORADO

KDNK Music Director Cody Lee DJs a live set at El Dorado in Carbondale from 3-6pm. Check it out in-person or turn your radio on.

RANDOM CONVERSATIONS

The Carbondale Library hosts the “Lost Art of Random Conversations” community building event at 6pm.