Scuttlebutt & Calendar – May 25, 2023

COO Bohmfalk

Ben Bohmfalk, Carbondale’s mayor, has been hired by Roaring Fork Schools as the new chief operating officer, a position currently held by Jeff Gatlin who accepted a similar role with the Jefferson County School District. Bohmfalk has worked for over 20 years with the district, initially as a high school social studies teacher and more recently as the technology integration facilitator. “I have dedicated my entire career to the success of students, teachers and staff in the Roaring Fork Schools and am ready to apply my full skillset to this critical leadership role,” said Bohmfalk.

Caitlin Carey for BOCC

New Castle Councilor Caitlin Carey announced during a Sunday Garfield County Democrats meeting that she will run for the Garfield County Board of County Commissioners (BOCC) District 2 seat, which has been held for the past 25 years by John Martin, a Republican in his sixth term as commissioner, reported the Post Independent. Carey worked for a plaintiff law firm in Birmingham, Alabama, before moving to Garfield County in 2013. She has since been a case analyst, researcher and director and has served on New Castle Town Council since April 2022.

CMC mill levy

The Colorado Mountain College Board of Trustees discussed reducing their mill levy in December 2023 to keep revenue growth near inflation (5.7%) in response to a large jump in property valuations statewide. Still, overall revenues are expected to increase by at least $4.9 million which will allow for a 5% cost of living adjustment for all full and part-time faculty and staff.

River death

The body of a 34-year-old Vail resident was recovered from the Colorado River on Sunday, May 21. Nicholas Courtens was part of a five-person private group of rafters and wore a personal flotation device and helmet. Although the group was able to pull his body to the shore, Courtens could not be resuscitated. A White River National Forest press release responded, “high river flows create hazards that do not exist at lower water levels and can be dangerous for even highly experienced rafters and kayakers.”

High water

“High flows can be dangerous for all forest users,” stated a White River National Forest press release, citing small creeks running high and swift streams as being particularly dangerous for pets and small children. “Never attempt to drive through flood waters because the currents can be much swifter and the water much deeper than it appears.” The Hanging Lake Trail is closed through June 2 due to water covering many sections. Work to improve the trail by reengineering and relocating bridges will begin this fall.

Get a lift

The Forest Service is seeking public comments on Sunlight Mountain Resort’s proposal to replace its Segundo chairlift, built in the ‘50s. A modern, triple-chair lift would increase its capacity from 970 people per hour to 1,400 using the existing corridor and terminal locations. The first phase would involve removing trees to widen the corridor and constructing new tower foundations. Public comments are being solicited through June 16, as part of an environmental review. Find more information at www.bit.ly/SegundoLift

UpRoot hiring

UpRoot Colorado, a nonprofit focused on increasing access to nutrition while supporting farmers and reducing food waste, is hiring a gleaning and food-systems coordinator for the Roaring Fork Valley. This grant-funded position will be full time through October, then part-time through May 2024. Find details at www.bit.ly/UpRootJob

Rams Run record

Crystal River Elementary School’s (CRES) 10th Annual Rams Run fundraiser raised a record $31,047.85 this year. The organizers attribute the success to 19 sponsors and student participation. Proceeds will be split between the physical education department and the parent-teacher organization, so all the money raised will benefit CRES students.

Traffic jam

The Garfield County Commissioners signed a letter to the Colorado Department of Transportation (CDOT) regarding the current and projected congestion of Interstate 70 and Highway 82 within the county. The letter argues that CDOT is the primary stakeholder and should facilitate discussions between the local governments, and at least be involved. The letter states, “According to population and employment forecasts … Garfield County’s population is estimated to grow by 40%, from 62,000 residents in 2020 to 86,000 in 2040.” The county expects that the six municipalities will also sign the letter. Visit www.bit.ly/GarCoCDOT to view it.

Preservation pride

May is Historic Preservation Month, and the Carbondale Historic Preservation Commission wants to remind residents with older homes that theirs may be eligible for a historic plaque detailing its significance. Reference the April 27 article, “Carbondale residents mark their historic homes,” for more context and contact Kae McDonald by emailing kmcdonald@carbondaleco.net or calling 970-510-1248 to find out if your home qualifies.

Folks celebrating another trip around the sun this week include: Sean Connors, Charlie Cook and Paul Dankers (May 25); Dena Barnes, Amber Frisbie and Sue Hopper (May 26); Lacy Dunlavy, Richard Glasier, Jennifer Johnson and Myki Jones (May 27); Dorie Hunt, Joan Lamont, Louis Meyer, Alex Salvidrez and Amanda Seubert (May 28); Clark Cretti (May 29); Rianna Briggs and Barbara Frota (May 30).

The Aspen Chapel Gallery’s newest exhibit, “Feast on Art” opens with a reception from 4 to 7pm on May 31. Art by Marina Romanov

THURSDAY, MAY 25

AVALANCHE BIRDING

It’s birding season! Join Roaring Fork Audubon exploring Avalanche Road from 7am to 1pm. To register, email smnharris@gmail.com

CODING CLUB

The Aspen Science Center hosts Coding Club at the Carbondale Library at 4pm.

COMMUNITY DINNER

The Redstone General Store hosts a community meal, by donation, from 5 to 8pm with live music by Sweet Root. Reservations are not required.

GOLDEN LIGHT MEDITATION

Lisa McKenzie leads Golden Light Meditation at the Third Street Center from 6:30 to 8pm. To register, email lmckenzie1light@gmail.com

PEAK PERFORMANCE

Join the Aspen Science Center and ski experts for an exploration of STEM and peak performance at the Aspen Community Church from 6:30 to 8pm. Tickets at www.aspensciencecenter.org

FRIDAY, MAY 26

STONE ENTROPY

Carbondale Arts presents “Stone Entropy” featuring three local marble sculptors: Chet Haring, Lucas Leone and Greg Tonozzi. The exhibit runs through June 27 with an opening reception on June 2 from 5 to 7pm.

LITTLE MERMAID

Crystal River Ballet School and Crystal River Youth Ballet Company present “The Little Mermaid Ballet” at Basalt Middle School this evening at 6:30pm and tomorrow at 2pm.

CRYSTAL THEATRE

“You Hurt My Feelings” opens at the Crystal Theatre at 7:30pm and continues on May 27 and June 1 at the same time. The May 28 show is at 5pm.

RACHEL BAIMAN

Singer-songwriter and fiddler Rachel Baiman performs at Steve’s Guitars at 8pm. For tickets, visit www.stevesguitars.net

SATURDAY, MAY 27

SPRING BIRD COUNT

Roaring Fork Audubon’s Spring Bird Count has been a citizen-science tradition for 38 years. Lend a pair of eyes somewhere in the Valley from 7am to 1pm. To sign up, email smnharris@gmail.com

PLANT SALE

Wild Mountain Seeds hosts a plant sale with regionally-adapted vegetable starts at True Nature from 10am to 3pm. Casey Piscura will share about his seed work from 11am to 1pm.

BUNDLE DYEING

Katie Brown hosts an afternoon of natural dyeing using locally grown flowers and other plants at the Botany Houseplant Shop from 1 to 3pm. Visit www.box-eleven.com to sign up.

MINDFUL WEBINAR

The Mindful Life Community offers its next Mindful Living Skills webinar led by Laura Bartels and John Bruna. Visit www.bit.ly/MindfulLivingSkills for more info and to register.

SUNDAY, MAY 28

PLANT SALE

Wild Mountain Seeds hosts a plant sale with regionally-adapted vegetable starts at 689 Main Street from 10am to 3pm, this Sunday and next.

TUESDAY, MAY 30

DRAWING CLUB

Join the Roaring Fork Drawing Club for an informal drawing session at True Nature’s Peace Garden at 6:30pm.

WEDNESDAY, MAY 31

EL JEBEL BIRDING

Join Roaring Fork Audubon for birding in El Jebel from 7:30am to noon. RSVP by emailing fulcon@comcast.net

FEAST ON ART

The Aspen Chapel Gallery’s newest exhibit, “Feast on Art” opens with a reception from 4 to 7pm. The show features mixed-media work from artists throughout the Valley, and sales benefit Harvest for Hunger, a Snowmass Village nonprofit rescuing food waste.

DOLORES FILM

The Protect the Dolores Coalition presents “The River of Sorrows” at TACAW at 7pm with a Q&A at 8:30pm. The film looks at water use issues, boating, mining, agriculture, climate change and Tribal water rights from the perspective of a near-dry river in southwest Colorado. RSVP for free at www.tacaw.org

LANEY LOU

Lany Lou and the Bird Dogs perform at Steve’s Guitars at 8pm. Tickets at www.stevesguitars.net

THURSDAY, JUNE 1

2023 HEALTH FAIR

Aspen Valley Hospital hosts its 2023 Spring Health Fair, where community members are offered discounted lab tests, today and tomorrow in Aspen and June 3-4 in El Jebel. Visit www.aspenhospital.org/healthfair to register for an appointment.

BIKE PROJECT

The Carbondale Bike Project Shop helps people repair their bicycles on Tuesdays from 2 to 6pm and Thursdays and Sundays from noon to 6pm at the Third Street Center.

UNDER THE SUN

Join Sopris Sun correspondents and guests for Everything Under The Sun, airing every Thursday on KDNK at 4pm. Then, stay tuned for El Sol Habla, noticias en español.

BRIDGE NIGHT

Bridge players of all levels are invited to play at the Basalt Library at 4pm.

ART WALK

Tour Carbondale’s newest Art Around Town installations with visiting artists and the Public Arts Commission, beginning in front of Town Hall at 5:30pm and concluding with a reception at Marble Distilling at 7pm.

PSYCHEDELIA

Aspen Film presents “Psychedelia: The History and Science of Mystical Experience” at the Isis Theatre at 5:30pm. Tickets are complimentary for Aspen Psychedelic Symposium attendees.

RODEO TIME

The Carbondale Wild West Rodeo kicks off at 5:30pm and continues every Thursday through Aug. 17 at the Gus Darien Riding Arena (County Road 100). Tickets can be purchased in advance at the Roaring Fork Valley Coop. A free shuttle runs from 6 to 10pm between the rodeo and The Orchard (110 Snowmass Drive). On-site parking is now $10 per vehicle.

TAB BENOIT

Grammy-nominated singer-songwriter Tab Benoit performs at TACAW with Matt Andersen opening at 8pm. Tickets at www.tacaw.org

FRIDAY, JUNE 2

PSYCHEDELIC SYMPOSIUM

Aspen Public Radio, Healing Advocacy Fund and the Aspen Psychedelic Resource Center host the inaugural Aspen Psychedelic Symposium at the Wheeler Opera House beginning at noon. Tickets at www.aspenshowtix.com

SUMMER READING

Carbondale Library kicks off its Summer Reading Challenge with an all-ages lawn party at 1pm.

C6 STUDIO OPENING

Celebrate First Friday by stopping at a brand-new artist studio in downtown Carbondale. The grand opening for C6 Studio, at 50 Weant Boulevard in Carbondale, blasts off this First Friday from 4 to 7pm. Visit www.kousacreative.com for more info.

PAIRINGS PARTY

The Carbondale Clay Center hosts its First Friday Beverage Makers event, celebrating the closing of its current exhibit, “Pairings,” from 5 to 8pm. Visit www.carbondaleclay.org for more info.

WILDERNESS PARTY

Wilderness Workshop hosts its 2023 Community Party at Sopris Park, complete with good food, live music and beer, all in the name of public lands, at 5:30pm. Visit www.wildernessworkshop.org for more info.

HECATE SPRING

Hecate Spring, a project born out of an original musical written by Olivia and Ayana Pevec, is presented at Steve’s Guitar’s at 8pm. Tickets at www.stevesguitars.net

THE RESCUE BAND

The Rescue Band performs at Carbondale Beer Works at 8:30pm.

SATURDAY, JUNE 3

GLENWOOD BIRDING

Join Roaring Fork Audubon for a day of birding beginning at Veltus Park in Glenwood Springs at 7:30am. RSVP by emailing kjcchickadee53@gmail.com

GARAGE SALE

River Valley Ranch hosts its annual community garage sale from 8am to 2pm. Maps will be available at 8am at the Ranch House.

SUMMER READING KICKOFF

Ahead of its Summer Reading Program, the Basalt Library hosts a party, complete with a bouncy house, a three-legged race and more, from noon to 3pm.

JULIA MARSHALL

A celebration of Life will be held for Julia Marshall from 2 to 5pm on the TACAW Listening Lawn in Willits. All are welcome, but it will be outside, so dress accordingly.

SALSA NIGHT

Enjoy an evening of Latin music and dancing with Mezcla Socials and Orquesta La Brava at TACAW. Doors open at 7:30pm with lessons from 8 to 9pm.

JEFF PLANKENHORN

Slide guitar virtuoso Jeff Plankenhorn performs at Steve’s Guitars at 8pm. Tickets at www.stevesguitars.net

MONDAY, JUNE 5

SEED PEACE

Seed Peace welcomes volunteers at Sunfire Ranch on Mondays from 8am to noon and on Fridays from noon to 4pm. To RSVP, email heatherfroelicher@gmail.com

LEER CON ANGÉLICA

Practice your Spanish by reading “Diez Treguas,” by Francisco Varela, with Angélica Breña at the Basalt Library at 5pm. The session will be in Spanish and English.

ENGLISH IN ACTION

English in Action hosts open hours for English language learners at the Basalt Library at 6pm.

TUESDAY, JUNE 6

KIDS CLUB

Rocky Mountain Kid CLUBS kicks off its Adventure in Summer 2023 programming. Visit www.rockymtnkidclubs.org for more info and the register.

MARBLE BIRDING

Join Roaring Fork Audubon for birding at Beaver Lake and Placita Railroad. The group meets at Carbondale’s former City Market at 7am and returns at 1pm. RSVP by emailing fulcon@comcast.net

LESSON IN WILDLIFE

The Pauline S. Schneegas Wildlife Foundation introduces some of its housed critters and explains what to do if you come across an injured wild animal. It all takes place at the Basalt Library at 10:30am.

MAGIC OUT LOUD

Amazing Dave Elstun teaches all about magic at the Carbondale Library at 2pm in the first all-ages Summer Reading Challenge event.

TECH TUESDAY

The Basalt Library hosts “Tech Tuesday,” today and every Tuesday from noon to 2pm, where kids build robots and learn how to program them. Visit www.basaltlibrary.org for more info.

DRAWING CLUB

Roaring Fork Drawing Club meets at the Basalt River Park at 6:30pm.

FULL CIRCLE

5Point Film presents “Full Circle: A Story of Post-Traumatic Growth” at the Wheeler Opera House at 7:30pm (tickets at www.aspenshowtix.com). The film repeats at TACAW on June 7 (tickets at www.tacaw.org).

WEDNESDAY, JUNE 7

BIRDING ADVOCACY

Join Roaring Fork Audubon for birding along Wagon Wheel Trail up McClure Pass. Surveying bird species is part of an effort to protect this trail from proposed development. The group meets in Carbondale at 7am and will return by 1pm. For details, email smnharris@gmail.com

SEWING NIGHT

Cosecha Textiles Upholstery and Sewing Studio, located at 95 Red Dog Road in the Crystal Valley, invites sewers of all levels to discover new techniques from 4 to 9pm. All levels are welcome. Visit www.cosechatextiles.com for more info.