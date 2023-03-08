Scuttlebutt & Calendar – March 9, 2023

Email

Spring forward

Don’t forget to set your manual clocks one hour ahead on Sunday night, March 12. The next morning will feel especially early and dark, but the sun will be setting later than we’re accustomed to to make up for it.

Holy Cross rates

Holy Cross Energy plans to adjust its rates this September. According to a press release, the updated rate structure decreases the cost of energy but adds a delivery charge “to increase flexibility to make it easier to manage costs through electrification and behavior changes.” Members will be able to save money by decreasing their use during peak hours, 4 to 9pm. On average, rates will increase by 2% and continue to be within the lower third of Colorado’s utility bill rates.

Road closure

Two Rivers Road in Basalt will be closed between Homestead Drive and Cottonwood Drive from Thursday, March 9 at 6:30pm through Friday, March 10 at 7am to install a sewer line at Midland Avenue and a new water line near Midland Spur. Midland Avenue between the Basalt Library and Two Rivers Road remains closed due to the Basalt Sanitation District’s new sewer line project.

Gone fishing

Colorado fishing licenses for the 2023-2024 season are now available. The license is valid March 1 of this year through March 31, 2024. People can pick theirs up at a local Colorado and Public Wildlife office, an authorized sales agent or online at www.bit.ly/gonefishingCO

Sweetwater

Eagle Valley Land Trust, Colorado Parks and Wildlife and the White River National Forest hosted a virtual meeting on March 6 to update the public on the Sweetwater Lake planning process. A full National Environmental Policy Act process is planned for this spring. In the meantime, the public can review the presentation, make comments and access a public survey (open through March 27) at www.evlt.org/sweetwater

Let it grow

Ready to get your hands dirty? Support Seed Peace in their mission of providing fresh, local and organic veggies to the Roaring Fork Valley as a volunteer on Wednesdays in March from 2 to 4pm. You can also trade volunteer time for a CSA share this summer. For more information, contact Heather at heatherfroelicher@gmail.com

Get gardening

The Carbondale Community Garden on Hendrick Drive at Holland has plots available for the 2023 gardening season. Plots are about 10 by 10 feet, with irrigation from the Town’s ditch system. For more information about joining this organic garden, contact Kay at 516kware@gmail.com

Busy bee

The 25th annual Dandelion Day is on May 13! All artists are invited to submit a design for this year’s theme, Bonedale Bees! The winner will be selected by the Environmental Board and printed on all t-shirts and posters. Entries are due by March 15! Handmade pictures can be dropped at Carbondale’s Town Hall and digital entries sent to dandelionday81623@gmail.com

Common Reader

Colorado Mountain College’s 2023 Common Reader is “Woman of Light” by Kali Fajardo-Anstine. This multicultural novel — available at local bookstores and libraries — spans five generations of an Indigenous Chicano family’s history, with depictions of southwestern Colorado in the 1880s and Denver in the 1930s. Fajardo-Anstine will speak at Morgridge Commons in Glenwood Springs on March 29 at 7pm. An affiliated creative writing and art contest explores “Indigenous roots, rights and responsibilities” with a submission deadline of April 9. Learn more at www.coloradomtn.edu/common-reader

Mountain Pearl

Mountain Parent magazine is now called Mountain Pearl! “Dropping PARENT from our name welcomes teachers, coaches and outside-of-school heroes to join our conversation, whether or not they’ve procreated,” wrote publisher Kathryn Camp. The newest edition features a comprehensive local CSA guide, the ever-popular summer camp planner and so much more. Check it out!

They say it’s your birthday!

Folks celebrating another trip around the sun this week include: Laura Kuhl (March 9); Vicky Browne and Pat Curry (March 11); Laura Bartels, Dean Bowlby, Hilary Burgess, Rose Rossello, Laura Segura and Lee Swidler (March 12); Alex Alvarado, Denise Barkhurst, Mike Cuseo, Jared Kennedy, Justin McBride, Mark Nieslanik, Grant Stevens, Nancy Thal and Caitlin Walker (March 13) Sonya Meyer and Athena Wright (March 14); Paula Stepp and Sierra Thompson (March 15).

The Crow & Key hosted its grand opening on Main Street in Carbondale on First Friday, March 3, with music by The Hell Roaring String Band. The general store is now open Tuesday through Friday from 10am to 5pm and Saturdays from 11am to 4pm. Photos by Ben Bohmfalk

~ C A L E N D A R ~

THURSDAY, MARCH 9

LEGAL CLINIC

Basalt Library hosts a free legal clinic from 2 to 5pm. Volunteer attorneys will answer questions for parties without an attorney. To sign up, call 970-927-4311 or email info@basaltlibrary.org

GENEALOGY 101

The Glenwood Springs Library hosts the Glenwood Genealogy Group for a three-part series on Thursdays at 6pm beginning tonight.

FANTASTIC MR. FOX

Stage of Life Theatre Company presents “The Fantastic Mr. Fox” at the Thunder River Theatre this weekend with 6pm showings, a 1pm Saturday matinee and 2pm Sunday matinee. Tickets at www.bit.ly/SoLFox

UNEXPECTED HOSTS

The Aspen Science Center Hometown Science Café Series presents Dr. Ann Hawkinson on viral infections and animals at the Casey Brewing Taproom in Glenwood Springs at 6:30pm.

P&Z

Carbondale’s Planning and Zoning Commission meets at Town Hall at 7pm to discuss the Roaring Fork School District’s Meadowood Employee Housing proposal.

TENSION/TRAUMA

The Center for Human Flourishing offers a facilitated Tension/Trauma Release Exercises session at the Third Street Center at 7:15pm on Thursdays through March 23. Learn more by emailing info@tcfhf.org

FASHION SHOW

Carbondale Arts’ Green Is the New Black Fashion Extravaganza returns this weekend with shows at 8pm. Tickets are already sold out!

FRIDAY, MARCH 10

CREATOR CLUB

Students in third through fifth grade are invited to explore imaginative creation at the Carbondale Library on the second and fourth Friday of each month at 3:30pm.

ART IN THE STACKS

The Glenwood Springs Art Guild presents works at the Glenwood Springs Library through April 28 with a reception tonight at 5pm.

CRYSTAL THEATRE

“Champions” opens at the Crystal Theatre and continues on March 11, 15 and 16 at 7pm. The Sunday show on March 12 is at 5pm.

OATES & TRAPP

The Wheeler Opera House presents “An Evening of Songs and Stories with John Oates and Guthrie Trapp” at 7:30pm. Tickets at www.aspenshowtix.com

ASPENGLOW

Aspenglow performs at The Black Nugget at 9pm.

SATURDAY, MARCH 11

UPHILL RACE

Ute Mountaineer and the City of Aspen present the 2023 America’s Uphill race beginning at 7am. Snowshoers, runners, nordic skiers, telemark skiers and alpine touring skiers will climb more than 3,000 feet in 2.5 miles. To register, visit www.utemountaineer.com

BIODYNAMIC TREES

Sustainable Settings offers a fruit tree pruning and enhancements workshop from 10am to 4pm with a simple lunch included. To register, call 970-963-6107 or email rose@sustainablesettings.org

MORSE CODE

Bob Cutter teaches all about morse code, the telegraph and their historical uses in the area at the Glenwood Springs Library at 10am.

PRINTED LANDSCAPE

Jim Harris leads a relief printmaking workshop at The Art Base from 10am to 3pm with supplies included. Sign up at theartbase.org

HOMESTAKE SNOWSHOE

Wilderness Workshop leads a snowshoe hike through Homestake Valley beginning at Blodgett Campground near Red Cliff at 10am. The event is free; registration at www.wildernessworkshop.org/events

LUNAFEST

Advocate Safehouse Project presents Lunafest — films by and about women — at the Hotel Colorado in Glenwood Springs at 4 and 7pm. There will also be a remote viewing option. Tickets and more info at ​​www.advocatesafehouseproject.org

‘HIGH COUNTRY’

Aspen Journalism brings Conor Hagan to the Paepcke Auditorium in Aspen for a screening of his film, “High Country,” followed by a discussion on the topics of community and conservation at 6pm. Visit www.bit.ly/HighCountryfilm for more info.

STEVE’S GUITARS

Steve’s Guitars presents a classical performance with Ensemble Basso at 7pm. Tickets at www.stevesguitars.net

CONTRA DANCE

Swing your partner and do-si-do your neighbor with live music by the Wooden Nickel String Band at the Carbondale Community School from 8 to 10pm. Newbies are invited to learn the basics of contra dance at 7:30pm.

SUNDAY, MARCH 12

QUILT GUILD

The Roaring Fork Valley Quilting Guild celebrates National Quilt Month with an exhibition at the Basalt Library from 2 to 5pm.

YOUTH ORCHESTRA

The Roaring Fork Youth Orchestra performs a free concert at the Third Street Center at 4pm.

JACKIE GREENE

Americana singer-songwriter Jackie Greene performs at TACAW at 8pm. Tickets at www.tacaw.org

MONDAY, MARCH 13

PERSPECTIVES

The Carbondale Clay Center presents works by local high school students through April 14.

BRIDGE!

Basalt Library hosts bridge players on the second and fourth Monday of each month from 4 to 6pm. All levels are welcome!

SOUNDS OF BRASS

Basalt Library presents the Ensemble Flatirons for a free brass quintet concert from 5:30 to 6:30pm.

TUESDAY, MARCH 14

AUTHOR TALK

Scott Graham talks about his “National Park Mystery” series at the Glenwood Springs Library at 2pm.

DRAWING CLUB

The Roaring Fork Drawing Club gathers at Carbondale Beer Works at 6:30pm. BYO-drawing stuff.

WEDNESDAY, MARCH 15

STEM

The Aspen Science Center dives into a different Science, Technology, Engineering, Math (STEM) topic each third Wednesday at Basalt Library from 2:30 to 3:30pm. These activities are designed for ages 5 to 11.

FIGURE DRAWING

Shawna Miller teaches figure drawing at The Art Base from 6 to 8pm. Sign up at theartbase.org

COEXISTING WITH WOLVES

The Aspen Center for Environmental Studies presents “Living with Wolves: Coexistence in Colorado” (free) at the Wheeler Opera House from 6 to 8pm. Register at www.aspenshowtix.com

SUPPER CLUB

TACAW hosts “Supper Club” every other Wednesday through March, including today! Dinner starts at 6pm. Visit tacaw.org for more info.

SNOW FLOW

The Aspen Science Center Hometown Science Café Series presents Heather Lewin of Roaring Fork Conservancy on snowpack and streamflows at the Casey Brewing Taproom in Glenwood Springs at 6:30pm.

THURSDAY, MARCH 16

CAREGIVER SUPPORT

Dr. Clair Rummel leads a caregiver support group for caregivers of people living with Alzheimers or other cognitive impairments at the Basalt Library, today and tomorrow at 10:30am. For more info, visit basaltlibrary.org

EAGLE COMMISSIONERS

The Eagle County Commissioners hold office hours at the Basalt Library from 11am to 1pm. This is a regular occurrence on the third Thursday of each month.

BOEBERT OFFICE HOURS

Congresswoman Lauren Boebert’s staff visits the Rifle Library from 11am to noon to hear from and help constituents.

BOOK CLUB

The Third Thursday Book Club discusses books by Alan Furst at the Carbondale Library at 2pm. Next month, April 20, the club will discuss “The Last Kingdom” by Bernard Cornwell.

ST. PATRICK’S DINNER

St. Vincent Catholic Church in Basalt (250 Midland Avenue) serves corned beef and cabbage from 4:30 to 8pm.

RIFLE GAP

Anglers and boating enthusiasts are invited to attend an in-person public meeting at Rifle Gap State Park from 6 to 7:30pm to provide input on proposed changes designed to reduce the risk of introducing aquatic nuisance species.

POLLINATOR DISCOVERY

The Aspen Science Center Hometown Science Café Series continues with Dr. Phillip Halliwell and “Citizen Science for Pollinator Discovery” at the Third Street Center at 6:30pm.