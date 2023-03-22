Scuttlebutt & Calendar – March 23, 2023

Email

Avalanche danger

Heavy spring snows settling on top of weakened layers has resulted in dangerous avalanche conditions this spring. Over the weekend, the lives of two skiers were claimed; the first near Marble and the second in Maroon Bowl just outside the boundaries of Aspen Highlands resort. Stay informed at avalanche.state.co.us and remember to hug your loved ones often.

Celebration of life

Friends and family of Joel Shute, born in Glenwood Springs, will be hosted at Leonard’s Lookout on Sunlight Mountain Resort on Sunday, March 26 at 1pm. A later, “more civilized story-telling fest” is scheduled for April 22 at the base lodge.

Safe Passages

Roaring Fork Valley Safe Passages, a citizen advocacy group, has raised funds to commence a study to identify priority highway segments for reducing wildlife-vehicle collisions and improving permeability of wildlife movement on Highways 82 and 133 in the Roaring Fork Watershed. Mitigation plans will then be created for three high-priority road segments. Learn more at roaringforksafepassages.org

Working together

State Representative Elizabeth Velasco (HD-57) and State Senator Perry Will (SD-5) released a joint, bipartisan letter in support of the proposed Thompson Divide Administrative Withdrawal which would protect 225,000 acres of the Thompson Divide from future oil and gas leasing, as well as mining, for 20 years. “I am proud to join with Rep. Velasco in support of the proposed Administrative Withdrawal, which has brought together people from different vocations, walks of life, and political philosophies,” wrote Will.

Judge Neiley

John F. Neiley has been appointed to serve as chief judge of the 9th Judicial District (Garfield, Pitkin and Rio Blanco counties), replacing James Boyd, who will retire in July after serving as chief judge since 2006.

Calls for artists

The deadline to submit a Mountain Fair poster/t-shirt design idea is April 3! This year’s theme is “Where the Wild Things Grow” and three work samples along with a well-developed concept can be emailed to brian@carbondalearts.com along with any questions. Meanwhile, the state’s Behavioral Health Administration is seeking new designs from a diversity of artists for its Recovery Cards Project, celebrating recovery from addiction. Applications are due by April 2 at bit.ly/CORecovery

Campground prospectus

The White River National Forest is soliciting proposals from parties interested in a special use permit to operate and maintain a variety of government-owned recreation facilities for the 2024-2029 seasons, including 52 campgrounds and 13 day-use sites (bit.ly/3TiuduD). Applicants are encouraged to attend a two-hour question-and-answer session on July 7 from 10am to noon; RSVP by emailing paula.peterson@usda.gov

Chief Ferber

The City of Aspen hired Kim Ferber as its next chief of police, following “a comprehensive, nationwide selection process.” Ferber brings more than 27 years of rural, suburban and state law enforcement experience with her, working most recently as operations commander at the Sterling Police Department. She was chosen from a pool of five finalists, including two internal candidates, Linda Consuegra and Bill Linn.

Summer Advantage

Summer Advantage USA is offering a free five-week program, June 19 to July 21 from 8am to 2:30pm on weekdays, with Summit54 and Roaring Fork Schools. The program will help children from kindergarten to fifth grade catch up or accelerate their learning, with free bus transportation, a healthy breakfast and lunch daily and fun activities. Learn more at summeradvantage.org or by calling 1-866-924-7226.

Lumberyard housing

Aspen’s 11.3-acre, 277-unit affordable housing project, Lumberyard, received recommended approval from the City’s Planning and Zoning Commission and will come before City Council with public hearings later this spring. The site is next to the Airport Business Center and was purchased over several years. The proposal includes three 100% accessible four-story buildings with solar panel rooftops.

They say it’s your birthday!

Folks celebrating another trip around the sun this week include: Erin Danneker (March 23); Martin Gerdan and Jammin’ Jim (March 24); Ben Canady and Alta Otto (March 25); Ruby Marker and Brian McIsaac (March 26); Shea Courtney and Drea Marsh (March 27); Hank van Berlo, John Field and Damon Scher (March 28); Stacey Bernot, David Hayes, Lucy Perutz, Bob Schultz and Jesse Terrell (March 29).

How did the willful daughter of a Himalayan forest conservator become Monsanto’s worst nightmare? Seed Peace, The Farm Collaborative and The Center for Human Flourishing screen “The Seeds of Vandana Shiva” at the Third Street Center on March 24 at 7pm. A seed exchange will begin at 6:30pm. Courtesy image

THURSDAY, MARCH 23

BOOKS TO BIG SCREEN

A new book club compares books to their adapted films, beginning with “A Man Called Ove” by Fredrik Backman, screening tonight at the Basalt Library at 5pm. The book is available at the library.

HOME OF THE BRAVE

Aspen Film presents “Home of the Brave: When Southbury Said No to the Nazis” at the Isis in Aspen at 5:30pm.

CRYSTAL THEATRE

“Champions” shows at the Crystal Theatre at 7pm tonight, March 24, 25 and 30, and on March 26 at 5pm. “Living” returns on March 25 at 4:45pm.

REST & DIGEST

Jacqui Edgerly, a functional nutritionist, leads a workshop for digestive health at True Nature from 5:30 to 7pm. Register online at truenaturehealingarts.com

TENSION/TRAUMA

The Center for Human Flourishing offers a facilitated tension/trauma release exercise session at the Third Street Center at 7:15pm. Learn more by emailing info@tcfhf.org

ALIVE

Aspen Shakti presents “The Well Kind of Nightlife” at TACAW with “dance, sweat, DJ, glitz and breath” from 7:30 to 9pm. Tickets at www.tacaw.org

FRIDAY, MARCH 24

BIODYNAMIC EQUINOX

True Nature celebrates the spring equinox preparing and applying a biodynamic prep at 3pm. The fun continues in the garden on March 25 at 8am.

HAPPY HOUR CRITIQUE

Looking for feedback on your latest ceramic projects? Join the Carbondale Clay Center for a happy hour critique from 6 to 8:30pm. Details at www.carbondaleclay.org

SOUND JOURNEY

Dr. Zachary Cashin leads a sound journey with singing bowls, tuning forks and more at True Nature from 6:30 to 8pm. Tickets at www.truenaturehealingarts.com

STEVE’S

Natalie Prauser and Marty Bush perform at Steve’s Guitars at 8pm. Tickets at www.stevesguitars.net

SATURDAY, MARCH 25

CAPTAIN POW!

TACAW presents “The Climate Change Challenge, Captain Pow vs. Pollution,” a 45-minute, two-person show for young audiences, at the Thunder River Theatre at 10am. Tickets are free at www.bit.ly/TRTCPOW

COMMUNITY CONSTELLATION

Carol Shure guides a “Healing with the Ancestors” session at the Third Street Center from 10am to 4pm. To register, email communityconstellation@gmail.com or call 831-218-5770.

LA LOBA

Paonia’s Singing Bone Medicine Show performs “La Loba,” a magical puppet show inspired by Clarissa Pinkola Estés’ “Women Who Run with the Wolves,” at True Nature at 1pm. Register online at www.truenaturehealingarts.com

VENUS

Sheridan Semple teaches about venus and the Sacred Feminine at True Nature from 3 to 5pm. Tickets at www.truenaturehealingarts.com

ASPEN SANTA FE BALLET

The Paul Taylor Dance Company performs at the Aspen District Theatre at 7:30pm. Tickets at www.aspenshowtix.com

IAN JONES

Seattle-based singer-songwriter Ian Jones performs at Steve’s Guitars at 8pm. Tickets at www.stevesguitars.net

SUNDAY, MARCH 26

WAKE THE VOICE

Liat Rochas believes we can heal through our voice. She teaches therapeutic singing at True Nature from noon to 3pm. Register online at www.truenaturehealingarts.com

MONDAY, MARCH 27

SPRING BREAK CHILDCARE

Rocky Mountain Kid CLUBS takes kiddos out on adventures from 8:30am to 4pm daily, March 27 through March 31. Email rockymountainkidclubs@gmail.com for more info and to register.

VEGAN POTLUCK

The Center for Human Flourishing hosts a plant-based whole foods potluck at the Third Street Center at 6:30pm. Questions? Email info@tcfhf.org

BOOK SIGNING

Lori Lynn Spencer presents “Leaving Pain Behind with M.I.R. Touch Technique” at the Third Street Center from 6:30 to 8pm.

FRIDAY, MARCH 31

VOICES

Artist Sahra Motalebi hosts a community workshop at the Aspen Art Museum for her collaborative project, VOICE/S, at 5pm. Registration is required at www.aspenartmuseum.org

WALKING WITH SISTERS

In honor of Women’s History Month, The Center for Human Flourishing welcomes Laura Kirk and Bonte Lane for a walking meditation and sound journey at the Third Street Center from 6:30 to 8pm. To reserve a spot, email info@tcfhf.org

SATURDAY, APRIL 1

ART, TO GO

Teens can pick up a grab-and-go art kit at the Basalt Library between 10am and noon. Instructions come in English and Spanish.

CRAFTY KIDS

Kindergarten through third graders, and their accompanying adults, are invited to play and create with Carbondale Arts at 10:30am at the Carbondale Library. Call the library at 970-963-2889 to register.

BREATHWORK

Lisa Wilson and Nick Nicholson facilitate a Neo-Shamanic Breathwork workshop at the Third Street Center from 9am to 6pm (with lunch and dinner included). To reserve a spot, text Lisa at 970-274-6726.

BIODYNAMICS 101

Sustainable Settings teaches the history of biodynamics, significance of the nine preparations and how to work with the planets to enhance land stewardship. The class runs from 10am to 4pm and includes lunch. Register by calling 970-963-6107 or emailing rose@sustinablesettings.org

SUNDAY, APRIL 2

ECSTATIC DANCE

Alya Howe hosts a full-moon ecstatic dance at 13 Moons Ranch, south of Carbondale, from 6 to 8pm.

MONDAY, APRIL 3

ENGLISH TUTORS

English in Action holds open hours with English-speaking tutors on standby at the Basalt Library at 6pm.

MUSICAL HISTORY

The Cowboy Corral shares stories and songs from the Old West at the Carbondale Library at 6:30pm.

TUESDAY, APRIL 4

FINAL BIRD CALL

Join fellow birders at Hallam Lake for the final bird watchers outing of the season there from 8 to 11am. Visit www.aspennature.org for more info.

UNDERSTANDING DEMENTIA

Woo Bandel, community engagement manager from the Colorado Chapter of the Alzheimer’s Association, presents “Understanding and Responding to Dementia-Related Behaviors” at Sopris Lodge from 2:30 to 4pm. RSVP to attend for free at www.soprislodge.com/events or by calling 970-456-6871.

YARN GROUP

Stitch alongside fellow yarn workers at the Basalt Library at 5pm.

WEDNESDAY, APRIL 5

LIBRARY BOOK CLUB

Discover new-release books and discuss others you’ve read at the Basalt Library at noon.

“FOR THE TREES”

A multimedia production, one that incorporates music, video and more to tell the story of a 1000-year-old Douglas Fir tree on Vancouver Island, starts at 5:30pm at the Basalt Library. Visit www.basaltlibrary.org for more info.

THURSDAY, APRIL 6

MUSICAL STORYTIME

Ms. Holly leads young children in a spring-themed musical storytime at the Carbondale Library at 10:30am.

BRIDGE CLUB

Come learn to play, or to kick some butt, at “The Library Bridge Club” at 4pm at the Basalt Library.

FRIDAY, APRIL 7

SPRING INTO WELLNESS

Carbondale’s First Friday celebrates wellness. If you are a wellness practitioner, health coach or business that would like to have a booth in the Rec Center, email info@tcfhf.org