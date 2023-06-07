Scuttlebutt & Calendar – June 8, 2023

Email

AZYEP director

Aimee Yllanes has been named as the next executive director of the Andy Zanca Youth Empowerment program, working with youth from diverse backgrounds to build self-confidence and leadership skills through community broadcasting. Yllanes previously worked as communications and marketing manager for Colorado Rocky Mountain School.

Missed the vote

Rep. Lauren Boebert (CD3) missed her opportunity to vote on the debt ceiling bill on June 2. Boebert claimed that her absence was a “no-show protest” and she would have voted against the bill. However, a video recorded by CNN’s Morgan Rimmer shows her running up the Capitol steps as though trying to make the vote. She entered a statement into the congressional record saying she was “unavoidably detained.”

133 update

The latest update on the Highway 133 culvert repair project near Paonia stated that excavation for the temporary bridge foundation has begun and parts are arriving from North Carolina. The free commuter shuttle service ended on June 2 due to low ridership. To sign up for email updates, contact CO133CulvertRepair@gmail.com

PATH grant

FirstBank received a $1 million grant from the Colorado Health Foundation to continue its Providing Access to Homeownership (PATH) grant program, which strives to remove barriers to homeownership for Black and African American communities by providing $10,000 toward the purchase of a home. The program has already provided over $2.6 million statewide, assisting 160 families so far.

Naloxone

In an effort to reduce opioid overdose deaths, Garfield County Public Health is offering free Naloxone kits at its Glenwood Springs and Rifle offices. Naloxone is easy to use and can rapidly reverse an overdose.

Artist Fellowship Program

Carbondale Arts is accepting applications for four fellowship opportunities, each with a $1,000 grant. These opportunities are available to artists residing within a ZIP code beginning with “816.” The deadline is June 12. Find details at www.bit.ly/AFP2023app

Fentanyl arrest

The Garfield County Special Problem Enforcement and Response (SPEAR) team conducted an investigation into the distribution of fentanyl on June 1 which resulted in the seizure of approximately 1,300 fentanyl pills, 45 grams of methamphetamine and $2,000. Anthony Toovey was arrested for the fourth time this year by the SPEAR task force, and more arrests are anticipated. All subjects are presumed innocent until proven guilty. SPEAR can be contacted at 970-945-0453.

Meadows work

Phase 1 of the Glenwood Meadows Roadway Rebuild project began on June 5. In order to address road failures, with several sections of roadway needing to be fully replaced, Glenwood Springs City Council dedicated $2.4 million dollars in COVID relief funds along with $350,000 from the Street Tax Fund. During this first phase, anticipated to be complete in early July, West Meadows Drive (the entrance between Target and Lowes) is closed.

Get gardening

The Carbondale Community Garden, at the corner of Hendrick Drive and Holland, has an 11’x21’ plot ready for planting with ditch irrigation. If interested, email 516kware@gmail.com with your name, phone number and email.

Marble Museum

The Marble Museum is now open for the summer season, Thursday through Sunday from 11am to 3pm. The museum is located at the historic schoolhouse, 412 Main Street, and sells hats, shirts, books, marble crafts and more in the gift shop.

~ C A L E N D A R ~

Demonstrators lined Grand Avenue in Glenwood Springs on June 3 to protest the Uinta Basin Railway, which would bring 350,000 barrels of highly viscous crude oil per day through Glenwood Canyon. These protests, organized by 350 Roaring Fork, will continue on the first Saturday of each month. Courtesy photo by Julie Wille of Women for Wild Lands

THURSDAY, JUNE 8

DREAM YOGA

Andrew Holecek leads a five-day lucid dreaming yoga retreat at Beyul Retreat, today through Monday, June 12. Visit www.beyulretreat.com for more info and to register.

MARBLE MUSEUM

The Marble Museum is open Thursdays through Sundays 11am to 3pm. The museum is housed in the historic Marble schoolhouse, located at 412 Main Street.

LEGO CAMP

Help build a lego display at the Basalt Library that will stand for “years to come” today at noon.

RODEO

The Carbondale Wild West Rodeo kicks off at 5:30pm every Thursday through Aug. 17 at the Gus Darien Riding Arena (County Road 100). Tickets can be purchased in advance at the Roaring Fork Valley Coop. A free shuttle runs from 6 to 10pm between the rodeo and The Orchard (110 Snowmass Drive). Limited on-site parking is now $10 per vehicle.

CRYSTAL THEATRE

The Crystal Theatre shows “You Hurt My Feelings” tonight at 7:30pm and Saturday, June 10 at 5pm, “Spider-Man Across the Spider Verse” on June 9, 10, 14 and 15 at 7pm, and a one-night-only viewing of “Long Story Short: Willie Nelson 90” on Sunday, June 11 at 5pm.

PARKER MILLSAP

Renowned folk-rock artist Parker Millsap performs at TACAW at 8pm. Visit www.tacaw.org for tickets.

FRIDAY, JUNE 9

GEM & MINERAL SHOW

The increasingly popular Marble Gem and Mineral Show kicks off today and lasts through Sunday, June 11. Visit www.marblegemshow.com for more info.

DRAWN TO THE SURFACE

The Carbondale Clay Center’s newest exhibit, “Drawn to the Surface,” opens and continues through July 8 with a First Friday reception scheduled for July 7 at 6pm. Gallery hours are from 10am to 5pm, Monday through Friday, and from 11am to 4pm on Saturdays.

HOLDEN/MAROLT HOEDOWN

The Aspen Historical Society celebrates 60 years at its annual Holden/Marolt Hoedown at the Holden/Marolt Mining and Ranching Museum at 4pm. Visit www.aspenhistory.org for more info.

MUSIC AT THE LIBRARY

The Josefina Mendez Quintet plays some jazzy tunes at the Basalt Library at 5:30pm. Attendees are encouraged to bring picnic fixings to enjoy during the show.

CONSCIOUS LIVING

True Nature co-founders, Deva and Eaden, shed light about yoga, lifestyle and spirituality at True Nature at 6pm.

HAPPY HOUR CRITIQUE

Join the Carbondale Clay Center’s “Happy Hour Critique” to receive feedback on your latest ceramic projects from 6 to 8:30pm. Sign up at www.carbondaleclay.org

‘THE LIFESPAN OF A FACT’

Thunder River Theatre presents “The Lifespan of a Fact” tonight at 7:30pm. The show continues Thursdays, Fridays and Saturdays at 7:30pm through June 24. Matinees are Sundays at 2pm through June 25. Visit www.thunderrivertheatre.com for tickets and more info.

FRINGE FEST

The 15th annual Aspen Fringe Festival at the Wheeler Opera House begins at 7:30pm and continues on June 10 at 7:30pm. Find details at www.aspenfringefestival.org

BLOOD SWEAT & TEARS

TACAW screens the documentary “What the Hell Happened to Blood Sweat & Tears?” at 8pm. Tickets at www.tacaw.org

DANI JEAN-BAPTISTE

James Barrs, Delaney Meyers and Rai Omri perform as Dani Jean-Baptiste at Steve’s Guitars at 8pm. Tickets at www.stevesguitars.net

SATURDAY, JUNE 10

RFOV

Roaring Fork Outdoor Volunteers work at Colorado Mountain College’s Spring Valley campus from 9am to 3:30pm. All volunteers will receive a coupon for The Cocoa Club in Carbondale. Sign up at www.rfov.org

SEED PEACE

Seed Peace welcomes volunteers at Sunfire Ranch Mondays from 8am to noon, and Fridays from noon to 4pm.

PRIDE

The City of Glenwood Springs hosts its second annual Pride Festival in Bethel Plaza, with music, family-friendly activities and a special video address from Governor Jared Polis. It starts at 5pm and all are welcome.

BOTANICAL DYE

Katie Brown leads a botanical dye workshop at the Tiny Pine Bistro at 5pm. Visit www.box-eleven.com to register and for more info.

SOUND IMMERSION

Ildi Ingraham presents “June Sound Immersion” at 7 p.m. at the Carbondale Branch Library.

SHANE TORRES

Comedian Shane Torres performs at TACAW at 8pm. Tickets at www.tacaw.org

SUNDAY, JUNE 11

MEXICAN RODEO

The first family-friendly Jaripeo Ranchero rodeo of the season begins at 2pm at the Gus Darien Riding Arena with Banda Rafaga headlining the music.

BARN MARKET

Find local artisans’ works and more at the Old Thompson Barn Market today from 3 to 6pm at the Old Thompson Barn in River Valley Ranch.

SUMMER CONCERT

Carbondale’s free Second Sunday Concert Series in Sopris Park kicks off with Mitt Spicy and the Blues Bandits and Jen Howard beginning at 3pm.

ASPEN FILM

Aspen Film shows “Long Story Short: Willie Nelson 90” tonight and tomorrow night at 7pm. Visit www.aspenfilm.org for tickets.

ECSTATIC DANCE

Celebrate the full moon with an ecstatic dance at 13 Moons Ranch, south of Carbondale, from 6 to 8pm. No RSVP necessary, just show up!

MONDAY, JUNE 12

FAMILY CAMP

Beyul Retreat hosts its Family Camp, where families can get away from the hustle and bustle for a few days, starting at 3pm today and through the morning of Thursday, June 15. The second Family Camp opportunity at Beyul starts immediately after, June 15-18. Visit www.beyulreatreat.com for more info.

‘THE PUBLIC’

Carbondale Library shows Emilio Estevez’ 2018 film, “The Public,” tackling issues of homelessness and mental health, at 5:30pm. All adults are welcome. The free screening will repeat at the Glenwood Springs Library on June 13 at 6pm.

TUESDAY, JUNE 13

PROFESSOR PROTON

Garfield County Libraries presents the educational and entertaining Professor Proton for an all-ages show at the Carbondale Library at 11am and Glenwood Springs Library at 2pm.

DANCE ASPEN

Watch Matthew Neenan develop a new dance piece live at the Aspen Art Museum at 3:30pm. Visit www.danceaspen.org for more info.

CLIMATE ACTION

CORE’s climate action event series kicks off with a free talk at The W in Aspen (550 South Spring Street) from 5:30 to 7:30pm regarding lessening carbon emissions in the kitchen. For more info, visit www.aspencore.org/events

DRAWING CLUB

The Roaring Fork Drawing Club kicks it at The Cocoa Club for social doodling at 6:30pm.

WEDNESDAY, JUNE 14

CARBONDALE MARKET

It’s time to get some fresh veg at Carbondale’s farmers market, Wednesdays from 10am to 3pm through Sept. 27!

GROUP MEDITATION

True Nature hosts guided meditations in the Peace Garden every Wednesday and Thursday from 12:15 to 1pm.

BIKE PROJECT

The Carbondale Bike Project Shop helps people repair their bicycles on Tuesdays from 2 to 6pm and Thursdays and Sundays from noon to 6pm at the Third Street Center.

SURVIVORS CELEBRATION

In celebration of National Cancer Survivor Month, the Calaway-Young Cancer Center at Valley View hosts a tribute with live music and sweet treats in Sayre Park in Glenwood Springs from 4 to 6pm.

CMC EXHIBIT

Colorado Mountain College’s Aspen campus hosts an opening reception for “Terrene,” an exhibit featuring the work of two local artists Leah Aegerter and Mila Rossi, at 4pm.

‘REEL ROCK 17’

Don’t miss a screening of “Reel Rock 17,” which includes three new films featuring climbing adventure stories based in Pakistan, France and Palestine, at the Carbondale Library at 7pm.

RIVER SPELL

Steve’s Guitars presents River Spell (with locally-born drummer Zack Ritchie) at 8pm. Tickets at www.stevesguitars.net

THURSDAY, JUNE 15

BOOK CLUB

The Third Thursday Book Club discusses “House of Rain” by Colorado author Craig Child at 2pm at the Carbondale Library.

NEW MOON CEREMONY

Sheridan Semple leads a new moon ceremony at True Nature at 6:30pm. Visit www.truenaturehealingarts.com for tickets and more info.

FRIDAY, JUNE 16

COFFEE WITH THE MAYOR

Carbondale Mayor Ben Bohmfalk posts up at Bonfire every Friday from 8 to 9am, and everyone is welcome to stop by to chat.

STRAWBERRY DAYS

Glenwood Springs celebrates its 126th Annual Strawberry Days today through Sunday, June 18. Friday’s music features Cody Jeffryes at 4:30pm, Highway 82 Band at 6pm and Funkihpino at 8pm in Two Rivers Park. Find the full lineup and peripheral events at glenwoodchamber.com

MEMORY SCREENING

Roaring Fork Neurology in Basalt offers free memory screenings from 8am to 4pm. Email shelby@rfneurology.com for more info. Walk-ins are welcome.

LOS MOCOCHETES

Denver-based “Xicanx/funk” band Los Mocochetes performs at Steve’s Guitars at 8pm.

SATURDAY, JUNE 17

YARN CLUB

The Roaring Fork Yarn Club convenes at Sopris Park at 9am.

STRAWBERRY PARADE

The Glenwood Springs Strawberry Days parade begins at 14th Street and Pitkin Avenue at 10am, moving north toward 7th Street with free strawberries and ice cream served by the Kiwanis in Two Rivers Park after the parade.