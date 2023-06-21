Scuttlebutt / Calendar – June 22, 2023

Email

Troubadour talent

Carbondale’s own Jackson Emmer won the 30th annual Troubadour Contest at Telluride Bluegrass this year. The songwriter competition invites artists not currently signed to a major recording or publishing deal to perform original songs. Congrats, Jackson!

Holy Cross election

Holy Cross Energy, our nonprofit rural electric co-op, held its annual meeting on June 15, announcing newly-elected board directors. With 4,287 votes total cast, incumbent Alex Degolia will continue to represent the Western District after receiving 49.7% of the vote. Linn Brooks was chosen to represent the Northern District in a much tighter race, ahead of Kimberly Schlaepfer by 1% of the vote.

Grant opportunity

The Department of Local Affairs is providing $33 million in grants to nonprofits serving underrepresented communities. The Nonprofit Infrastructure Grant was created specifically to help communities disproportionately impacted by the pandemic. Applications will be accepted between July 5 and Aug. 31 through a geographically-appointed Regional Access Partner (find the directory at www.bit.ly/DOLARAP).

Water rebates

The City of Glenwood Springs is offering rebates for water customers with efficient appliances or for turf removal. Turf removal is the biggest bang for the buck, with the City chipping in $2 for every square foot (up to 1,000 square feet) of lawn removed. Rebate funding is limited. Those interested can visit www.garfieldcleanenergy.org/gwsw-rebates

Climbing closures

The Forest Service announced temporary closures of climbing routes in Lime Creek Canyon (Eagle County) and Coal Creek (Pitkin County) due to nesting peregrine falcons in both locations. The cliffs and surrounding areas of the nests will be closed through July 31, but other routes that will not impact the falcons remain open. Visit www.fs.usda.gov/whiteriver for the closure order and maps.

Interim principals

The Roaring Fork School District is doing some shuffling in light of two of its principals moving on from their positions. Basalt High School (BHS) Principal Peter Mueller announced that he is departing his position to pursue other career opportunities in the Valley. Glenwood Springs Middle School’s (GMS) former principal, Joel Hathaway, was promoted to serve as the district’s executive director of schools in May. BHS Assistant Principal Megan Hartmann will step in as her school’s interim principal, and GMS Assistant Principal Sarah Casaletto will fill the interim position there.

Sexual abuse

The Carbondale Police Department (CPD) recently arrested a former youth soccer coach, Cesar Herrera Romero, following allegations of sexual assault made by juveniles. CPD believes that several incidents took place between Aspen and Glenwood Springs, and that there may be other child victims that have not yet come forward. CPD requests that parents and guardians whose children disclose relevant information contact the department at 970-625-8095.

Summer Advantage

Summer Advantage is underway at local elementary schools for the 12th consecutive year. This summer academic programming is provided for free thanks to Summit54, Roaring Fork Schools, Aspen School District and Summer Advantage USA. Students receive a nutritious breakfast and lunch daily, brain exercises, literacy, math, physical activity and enrichment programs like art, music, dance, video game programming and environmental studies. To learn more about Summer Advantage RFV, call Executive Director Terri Caine at 970-618-2219.

Theatre Guild awards

Thunder River Theatre has been nominated for seven Colorado Theatre Guild Henry awards, including best leading actor, supporting actor, supporting actress, costume design, scenic design and sound design. Winners will be announced on July 24.

Aspen to DIA

Roaring Fork Express, a shuttle service to and from Aspen to Denver International Airport has expanded its services. The shuttle will depart three times daily from Aspen (7am, 11:30am and 2pm), and three times daily from DIA (9am, 12:30pm and 5:30pm). Reservation options and more information can be found at www.letsride.co

All 12 inaugural students of Ron Speaker’s summer Finance Camp passed their final exam, earning $750 of trading capital on top of the initial $500 awarded for their community service work. Students represented every high school in the Valley and received a 90-day trial of Bloomberg financial data to assist with stock analysis. Skills taught included proper dining etiquette for a business luncheon, presented by Alex Yakjo (pictured). Photo by Raleigh Burleigh

They say it’s your birthday!

Folks celebrating another trip around the sun this week include: Jessica Kollar (June 22); Keith Edquist, Marc Loggins, Daniel Pulver, Hattie Rensberry, Donna Riley, Felix Tornare and Lauren Whittaker (June 23); Brian Keleher (June 24); Mark Burrows, Olivia Pevec and Michael Quint (June 25); Jaspen Mackin, Emilee Phelan, Zack Ritchie, Lucy Sontag and Jake Zamansky (June 26); Roberto de Leon, Erica Pincomb and Colton Mesner (June 27); Michael Black, Adele Craft, Erin Galbreath, Jeff Isaacson, Claire de L’Arbre and Beth Mulry (June 28).

Don’t be shy, come on in! “Stone Entropy,” an exhibit featuring marble sculptures by Chet Haring, Luke Leone and Gregory Tonozzi, concludes on June 27. “Metamorphic processes have been happening to this stone for billions of years,” wrote Tonozzi in his artist statement. “My hands are now part of these changes.” Photo by Beth White

THURSDAY, JUNE 22

NATURAL OILS & DYE

Head to the Botany Houseplant Shop for its “Essential Oils and Botanical Dyeing Happy Hour Workshop” at 5pm. You will “make n’ take” your own essential oil room spray, and a botanically dyed bandana. Sign up at www.box-eleven.com

NARRATIVE ENNEAGRAM

Learn more about a personality system describing nine distinct patterns of thinking at True Nature at 5:30pm. This is the second class in a series and drop-ins are welcome. Learn more at www.truenaturehealingarts.com

RODEO

The Carbondale Wild West Rodeo kicks off at 5:30pm every Thursday through Aug. 17 at the Gus Darien Riding Arena (County Road 100). Tickets can be purchased in advance at the Roaring Fork Valley Coop. A free shuttle runs from 6 to 10pm between the rodeo and The Orchard (110 Snowmass Drive). Limited on-site parking is now $10 per vehicle.

EQUITY SPEAKER

MANAUS’ Equity Speaker Series continues with Pattie Gonia, a drag queen-environmentalist community organizer, presenting at TACAW at 6:30pm. Register for free at www.tacaw.org

BIRDS OF PLAY

Birds of Play puts on a free concert at Coal Basin Ranch, west of Redstone, at 6:30pm.

HEALTHY HEARTS

The Center for Prevention and Rootbound Cooking will teach a free cooking class, “Food for a Healthy Heart,” at the Third Street Center at 7pm. To sign up, contact rootboundcooking@gmail.com or call 970-424-2175.

THEATRE ASPEN

Theatre Aspen presents “Beautiful: the Carole King Musical” with preview shows tonight and tomorrow night at 7:30pm and a preview matinee on Saturday, June 24 at 4pm. Saturday performances (June 24, July 1 and July 8) are at 8pm. The June 26, 27, 28, 29, 30, as well as the July 3, 5, 6 and 7 shows start at 7:30pm. Matinees are on July 1 and 8 at 4pm and July 6 at 2pm. Visit www.theatreaspen.org for tickets and more info.

GRATEFUL

Aspen Film presents the 11th annual Grateful Dead Meet-Up at the Movies, featuring footage of a 1991 concert at Chicago’s Soldier Field, at the Isis Theatre tonight at 7pm and on June 24 at 3pm. Tickets at www.aspenfilm.org

TRTC SHOW

Thunder River Theatre Company’s production of “The Lifespan of a Fact” continues tonight, tomorrow and Saturday at 7:30pm and Sunday at 2pm, the final performance. Find tickets at www.thunderrivertheatre.com

CRYSTAL THEATRE

The Crystal Theatre shows “It Ain’t Over” tonight at 7:30pm; then “Asteroid City” on June 23, 24, 28 and 29 at 7:30pm and on Sunday, June 25 at 5pm.

FRIDAY, JUNE 23

COMPASSION WEEK

Join the Gaden Shartse Monastery of Tibet and Carbondale’s Way of Compassion Dharma Center for a week of events. The opening ceremony, tonight at 7pm, initiates a sand mandala of the Buddha of Compassion which will be constructed over four days and end with a dissolution ceremony on June 28. The mandala creation will be open for public viewing at the Third Street Center, where Tibetan goods will also be sold to benefit the monastery, from 9am to 5pm through June 28. Learn more at www.wocdc.org

FONDUE NIGHT

The Cocoa Club and Aspen Fondue join forces to indulge diners with a menu of cheese and chocolate fondue at the CoCoa Club at 6pm. Call 970-340-4608 for reservations.

A BAND CALLED ALEXIS

Enjoy country-rock entertainment at the Glenwood Vaudeville Revue with A Band Called Alexis performing at 7pm. Tickets at www.gvrshow.com

COMOTION

CoMotion presents “In Celebration of the Sun” at True Nature tonight and tomorrow at 7:30pm. Find tickets at www.truenaturehealingarts.com

SATURDAY, JUNE 24

MARBLE STEWARDSHIP

Pitch in on trail restoration projects and discover more about the Town of Marble’s history, all while having fun, at the Marble Stewardship Extravaganza today at 9am through tomorrow at 3pm. Camping is available for those who wish to participate both days. Visit www.rfov.org for more info.

SUDS REFILLERY

Refill household soap and cleaning containers with SUDS Refillery outside of the Botany Houseplant Shop from 9am to 1pm. The SUDS Refillery pop-up will be joined by local artist Lindsay Jones, who will be selling her creations. Visit www.sudsrefillery.com for more info about SUDS Refillery.

PHOTOGRAPHY CAMP

Cath Adams leads a two-day photography class where teens will discover how to connect their own personality with the environment to create their own unique style of photography at the Art Base today and tomorrow from 1 to 4pm. Visit www.theartbase.org to register.

APOCALYPSE APOTHECARY

If you didn’t have access to the internet, a pharmacy or store, would you have what you need to treat some basic health needs? Sunny Morehouse and Megan Miller teach about 10 plants that can be cultivated for making medicine from 1 to 4pm at True Nature. Tickets at www.truenaturehealingarts.com

MIDSUMMER NIGHT

The Marble Hub hosts A Midsummer’s Night Community Event at the Marble Community Church from 3 to 6pm. Visit The Marble HUB on Facebook for more info.

ASPEN IDEAS

The Aspen Ideas Festival kicks off with “To End All War” at 3:30pm and continues through June 30. Find tickets and details at www.aspenideas.org

FACT FEST

True Media Foundation counters the Aspen Ideas Festival with its own experts in science, medicine and geopolitical events, beginning at 1pm at Rio Grande Park and continuing at Mountain Chalet Aspen (33 East Durant Avenue) at 5:30pm. More info at www.bit.ly/FactFest

MAGICAL MOMENTS

Redstone’s free summer concert series kicks off with The Queen Bees performing at Avalanche Outfitters (behind the coke ovens) from 6 to 8pm.

MUSIC ON THE MOUNTAIN

The Glenwood Caverns “Music on the Mountain” summer series kicks off with an ‘80s-themed dance party, with music by none other than That Eighties Band, at 6pm. Come in costume and expect trivia. All proceeds benefit the nonprofit Roundup River Ranch.

VAUDEVILLE

Catch the Glenwood Vaudeville Revue’s Spring Show this weekend before it closes, tonight at 6pm.

STEVE’S GUITARS

Dominick Antonelli performs at Steve’s Guitars at 8pm. Ticket at www.stevesguitars.net

SUNDAY, JUNE 25

THE SEAGULL

Aspen Film and National Theatre Live present “The Seagull” at the Isis Theatre at 3pm. Tickets at www.aspenfilm.org

SOUND JOURNEY

Dr. Zachary Cashin leads a healing sound journey at True Nature from 6:30 to 8pm. Tickets and more info at www.truenaturehealingarts.com

MONDAY, JUNE 26

STORYTIME

Theatre Aspen (470 Rio Grande Place, Aspen) hosts storytime for kids ages 2-5 and their families, in partnership with Pitkin County Library, from 10:30 to 11am on Mondays through Aug. 14.

PLANT-BASED POTLUCK

Plant-based, whole food enthusiasts and friends share a meal at the Third Street Center from 6:30 to 8pm. More info at www.tcfhf.org

TUESDAY, JUNE 27

MR. TAP

Mr. John “Tap” Williams gives a short history of tap dancing and demonstrates steps at the Carbondale Library at 11am and the Glenwood Springs Library at 2pm. The event is for children and it’s free for all to participate.

CREATIONS AND LIBATIONS

Sheri Gaynor guide’s this month’s Creations and Libations lesson, a monthly opportunity for LGBTQ+ individuals and allies to create and imbibe, at the Art Base at 6pm. Visit www.theartbase.org to register and for more info.

DRAWING CLUB

Roaring Fork Drawing Club meets up at Board By Design, near Thunder River Market, at 6:30pm.

WEDNESDAY, JUNE 28

BIRD WATCHING

The Roaring Fork Audubon Society guides a bird watching expedition on the Basalt Mountain Ditch Trail from 7am to 1pm. Email smnharris@gmail.com to reserve a spot, or visit www.roaringforkaudubon.org for more info.

2023 LAWN BASH

Aspen Public Radio hosts the 2023 Lawn Bash Volunteer Fair, where several nonprofits from the Valley will be present and filling attendees in on how they can become involved, from 3 to 6pm at the Red Brick Center for the Arts in Aspen. At 5pm, the event culminates with a panel discussion on America’s food ecosystem, presented in partnership with Aspen Film.

‘PRECIOUS AND ENDLESS’

A video recording of VOICES Theatre Project’s “Precious and Endless” screens at Sopris Lodge today at 4pm and again at 6pm, with a 5pm reception between showings. RSVP by calling 970-456-6871 or by visiting www.soprislodge.com

BASALT MUSIC

Brothers of Brass open for Los Mocochetes at Triangle Park at 5:30pm.

ROCK’N’ROLL

Guitarist and historian Joey Leone teaches about the early years of rock and roll at the Carbondale Library at 6pm. This free lecture is intended for adults and all are welcome.

FIGURE DRAWING

Shawna Miller guides a basic figure drawing course at The Art Base at 6pm. Visit www.theartbase.org to register and for more info.

‘FOOD AND COUNTRY’

Following Aspen Public Radio’s 2023 Lawn Bash, Aspen Film’s Isis Theatre will screen “Food and Country” at 7pm.

EGG HARMONICS

The Center for Human Flourishing hosts Dr. Stephanie Stanfield and her Harmonic Egg chamber, alleviating stress with lights, music and vibration, at 7pm at the Third Street Center. Learn more at www.tcfhf.org

THURSDAY, JUNE 29

THE TEMPEST

Theatre Aspen Education presents Shakespeare’s “The Tempest” at the Hurst Theatre (470 Grand Place, Aspen) at 10am today, tomorrow, and Saturday. Learn more at www.theatreaspen.org

FRIDAY, JUNE 30

YES MA’AM

Steve’s Guitars presents “Yes Ma’am” at 8pm. Tickets at www.stevesguitars.net