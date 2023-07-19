Scuttlebutt / Calendar – July 20, 2023

Email

Fondo Sueños

Colorado Mountain College (CMC) has announced a new program for undocumented students and those enrolled in Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA). El Fondo Sueños (Dreams Fund) provides financial guidance and support to pay for college, including access to CMC Foundation scholarships. Learn more by contacting kelopez@coloradomtn.edu or 970-947-8349, by visiting www.colorado.edu/suenos or by tuning in “El Sol Habla” this Thursday, July 20, at 4:30pm on KDNK.

Affordable housing

The Aspen-Pitkin County Housing Authority is accepting applications to purchase newly-released affordable housing units at Burlingame Ranch Phase III, located 3.5 miles from downtown Aspen. This final phase adds 74 multifamily units to 176 brought by the first two phases. Before bidding, qualification must be verified by Aug. 11. For more information, visit www.APCHA.org

27th Street underpass

Roaring Fork Transportation Authority (RFTA) has completed detour paving for the first phase of a project that will shift traffic off 27th Street southbound lanes. Once completed, the project will move pedestrians and cyclists through two underpass tunnels, one under Highway 82 and the other under 27th Street, to more safely connect to the Rio Grande Trail and RFTA Bus Rapid Transit station. For more details, visit www.27thstreetproject.com

OHV wreck

Emergency services out of Carbondale responded to an off-highway vehicle crash at the Daniel’s Hill area of Gunnison County Road 3, just east of Beaver Lake, at approximately 2:17pm on Wednesday, July 12. The vehicle’s driver was pronounced dead at the scene and one passenger was airlifted with critical injuries. The other two passengers were transported to the hospital by ambulance. It’s believed that excessive speed and a possible mechanical failure were factors in the crash.

River tragedy

On July 7, Cornelis Booysen, 55, of Juliet, Tennessee fell from a commercial raft, along with at least one other passenger, on the Colorado River between Shoshone and Grizzly Creek. He was brought to shore, and the raft group, which consisted of his immediate family, along with other bystanders attempted to resuscitate Booysen before first responders arrived. The coroner later pronounced him as deceased at the scene. Booysen was wearing a personal floatation device and a helmet at the time of the incident.

Mural competition

Artists of all ages can apply to compete in Basalt Public Art Commission’s mural contest. Artists can work as a team or individually and will be given a 4’x8’ piece of plywood to create a mural that represents “community.” The winning artist(s) will have the opportunity to recreate their design as a permanent installation downtown. The deadline to apply is July 28, and the artists are to work on their murals between Aug. 1-10. Visit www.basalt.net/bpac for more information.

Grant a wish

Make-A-Wish Colorado creates life-changing wishes for children with critical illnesses. To celebrate its 40th anniversary, and more than 6,200 wishes granted, the nonprofit aims to deliver on 400 wishes this year. To achieve this, volunteers are sought across the state for a variety of roles. Learn more at www.wish.org/volunteer

Tobacco sales

Pitkin County Commissioners approved a county-wide Tobacco Retail License program on July 12 to combat youth tobacco and nicotine use. Already, the county implemented a price increase and raised the minimum legal sales age to 21. This new program establishes compliance monitoring for greater retailer accountability and reduced disparity in how the products are marketed and sold.

Call for artists

Grand Canyon Conservancy is calling all artists who aspire to contribute to the cultural and aesthetic legacy of the Grand Canyon to apply for a residency at the South Rim in 2024. Selected artists will receive up to eight weeks of private accommodations and workspace, as well as a modest stipend for travel, food and supplies. Carbondale resident Leah Aegerter received the residency in 2022. Applications are due by July 31 at www.grandcanyon.org/our-work/artist-in-residence

Artists are preparing for the second-annual Snowmass Plein Air Festival beginning July 31. This year, 20 landscape painters and one emerging youth artist will paint for five days. Then, their work will be shown and sold at Snowmass Base Village, Aug. 5-6. In this photo, artist Jody Kauflin (left) presents a painting with judge Susie Hyer. Courtesy photo

THURSDAY, JULY 20

SENSORY-SAFE SHREK

Did you know that July is Disability Pride Month? Catch a sensory-safe performance of “Shrek the Musical Jr.” at the Hurst Theatre in Aspen at 11am, organized in part by Cook Inclusive, with ASL interpretation and closed captioning services. Visit www.theatreaspen.org for tickets.

BOOK CLUB

Carbondale Library hosts Third Thursday Book Club, discussing “The Last Mona Lisa” by Jonathan Santlofer, at 2pm.

LIBRARY MUSIC

Aspen Music Festival and School students perform a chamber music concert at Basalt Library at 5:15pm today, and again on July 27 at 5:15pm.

BREAD BAKE

The Carbondale Community Bread Oven crew gathers for a picnic behind the Third Street Center at 5:30pm.

RODEO

The Carbondale Wild West Rodeo kicks off at 5:30pm every Thursday through Aug. 17 at the Gus Darien Riding Arena (County Road 100). Tickets can be purchased in advance at the Roaring Fork Valley Coop. A free shuttle runs from 6 to 10pm between the rodeo and The Orchard (110 Snowmass Drive). Limited on-site parking is now $10 per vehicle.

EMERALD ASH BORER

Carbondale’s Tree Board hosts a public meeting, from 6 to 8pm at Town Hall, focused on combating the emerald ash borer infestation.

NEW MOON CEREMONY

Sheridan Semple presents “New Moon Ceremony and Sacred Aromatherapy” at True Nature at 6pm. Visit www.truenaturehealingarts.com for more info and to register.

‘DOUBT’

Theatre Aspen’s “Doubt” continues tonight and tomorrow at 7:30pm, with a 4pm performance on July 22; 7:30pm performances on July 24-28; 8pm performances on July 22 and 29; and a 2pm performance on July 27. Visit www.theatreaspen.org for tickets and more info.

FRIDAY, JULY 21

HISTORY FOR KIDS

Nina Gabianelli, with the Aspen Historical Society, spins stories of local lore for children’s ears at the Basalt Library at 10:30am.

LEADING LADY

Beyul Retreat (26604 Frying Pan Road) hosts a three-day retreat for women “to help you claim and create your next level of love and livelihood” beginning today at 2pm. Details at www.beyulretreat.com

ACES LECTURE

The Aspen Center for Environmental Studies presents “The William A. Nitze Community Lecture with Elizabeth Kolbert,” a Pulitzer Prize winner and prolific climate communicator, at 5pm. Visit www.aspennature.org for more info and to register.

DATE NIGHT

Basalt Library welcomes couples to enjoy dinner and a concert from 5:30 to 8pm, with music by The Foreign Landers. The event is free, for details visit www.basaltlibrary.org

MAGIC WITH MELLIE

Artist Mellie Test leads a workshop in True Nature’s Kiva from 6 to 8pm, using movement and intuition to initiate personal change. Tickets at www.truenaturehealingarts.com

WINE AND DINE

The Chris Klug Foundation raises funds and awareness with a dinner at the Snowmass Club from 6 to 10pm. For tickets, visit www.chrisklugfoundation.org

CRYSTAL THEATRE

“Barbie” opens at 7:30pm and continues every evening at that time through July 27, with the exception of Sunday’s 5pm matinee.

ANDREW DUHON

Andrew Duhon performs at TACAW at 8pm. Visit www.tacaw.org for tickets.

SATURDAY, JULY 22

BREATHWORK

Nick Nicholson and Lisa Wilson lead three neo-shamanic breathwork workshops at the Third Street Center, 9am to 3pm (today, Aug. 5 and Sept. 9), coinciding with an astrological phenomenon known as the Lion’s Gate Portal. People can opt into one class if desired. Visit www.bit.ly/TCFHFbreathwork for more info.

FIFTH WORLD

“Fifth World Medicine” author, Dr. John Hughes, joins Ben Germann for a full-day workshop at True Nature including discussions, journaling and movement. Tickets at www.truenaturehealingarts.com

FREE YOGA

True Nature welcomes the community to the Peace Garden for free, outdoor yoga from 10:30 to 11:20am on Saturdays through Aug. 26 (excluding Aug. 19). A variety of teachers will offer different types of yoga for all ages and bodies — but bring your own mat and props.

GARFIELD COUNTY FAIR

The 85th annual Garfield County Fair & Rodeo in Rifle begins with a parade down Railroad Avenue at 11am. Events continue all week, with a July 28 concert by Chris Janson and Chase Wright at 7pm and a July 28-29 carnival from noon to midnight. Tickets and more info at www.garfieldcountyfair.com

LATIN DANCE

Mezclas Socials Dance teaches adults the nuances and joys of partner dance to the rhythms of salsa, bachata, merengue and more at the Basalt Library at 2pm.

LATINO CONSERVATION WEEK

Celebrate Latino Conservation Week with outdoor family activities and more at Two Rivers Park in Glenwood Springs at 4pm.

MUSIC RECITAL

Jennifer Gary (flute) and Karen Tafejian (piano) perform a free concert at the Carbondale Community Methodist Church at 6pm.

HWY 82 BAND

Glenwood Caverns Adventure Park hosts Music on the Mountain with HWY 82 performing “old songs, favorite songs, new songs” from 6 to 9pm.

STEVE’S GUITARS

Sarah Slaton and Sarah Joelle perform at Steve’s Guitars at 8pm. For tickets, visit www.stevesguitars.net

CONSENSUAL IMPROV

Consensual Improv performs at TACAW at 8pm. See www.tacaw.org for tickets.

MOVIES IN THE MEADOW

Movies in the Meadow returns to the Basalt Library, beginning with “Homeward Bound: The Incredible Journey” tonight after sunset (8:30pm).

SUNDAY, JULY 23

COLLECTIVE VOICES

Local storytellers, curated and trained by Alya Howe, share their souls at The Collective in Snowmass at 6pm.

MONDAY, JULY 24

SCHOLASTIC BOOK FAIR

The Basalt Library will host a Scholastic Book Fair in the Treehouse where kids can spend their Book Bucks (earned by keeping a summer reading log) or pay with cash/card. The book sale will be open today through July 31 during business hours.

KIDS COMEDY

Consensual Improv leads a comedy workshop for ages 11-14 from 4 to 6pm. Tickets at www.tacaw.org

EVENING POETICS

Writers, poets and curious minds are invited to “an evening of poetics” at the New Castle Library at 6pm. To share work, please sign up at the front desk.

TUESDAY, JULY 25

HIP HOP

Mr. Kneel teaches hip hop history for kids and how to beatbox and rhyme at the Carbondale Library at 11am and Glenwood Springs Library at 2pm. He’ll perform at the Basalt Library on July 28 at 2pm.

CAMP OMEGA

Beyul Retreat hosts its “Camp Omega Flow Genome Project: Future Proof Your Life,” a week-long intensive intended to level up every aspect of one’s neuropsychology and performance, today at 3pm through July 30 at 10:30am. Visit www.beyulretreat.com for more info.

BUDDY PROGRAM

Celebrate the Buddy Program’s 50th anniversary with a lawn party at the Red Brick Center for the Arts in Aspen from 3:30pm to 5:30pm.

WEDNESDAY, JULY 26

HIGHWATER LUNCH

Highwater Farm’s Youth Crew (along with Farmer and Chef Catering) prepares a lunch, with produce they planted and harvested, to be served at 11am. Visit www.hightwaterfarm.org for more info.

DISABILITY PRIDE

Cook Inclusive hosts a Disability Pride Rally and Celebration, marking the 33rd anniversary of the passage of the Americans with Disabilities Act, at the Bluebird Cafe in Glenwood Springs at 4:30pm. All are welcome.

GLENWOOD REGGAE

Glenwood Springs welcomes Niceness to Two Rivers Park for a free concert, with The Know Bodies Band opening at 6:30pm.

BASALT MUSIC

Collidoscope opens for The Mañanas performing at Basalt’s new River Park bandshell at 6:30pm.

THURSDAY, JULY 27

EAGLE COMMISSIONERS

Eagle County Commissioner Kathy Chandler-Henry will be at the Basalt Library for this month’s office hours, from 11am to 1pm.

REDSTONE HISTORY

A walking tour will depart from the Redstone Inn at 11am every Thursday and Sunday. Tickets can be purchased in advance at the inn.

MARBLE MUSEUM

The Marble Museum is open Thursdays through Sundays, 11am to 3pm. The museum is housed in the historic Marble schoolhouse, located at 412 Main Street.

FREE NARCAN/TEST STRIPS

High Rockies Harm Reduction distributes Narcan, fentanyl test strips and more (no questions asked) at The Meeting Place, 981 Cowen Drive in Carbondale, from 4 to 6pm.

EAGLES TRIBUTE

The Boys of Summer, an Eagles tribute band, performs at the Glenwood Vaudeville Revue at 6pm. Tickets are sold-out, but there is a waitlist. Details at www.gvrshow.com

FRIDAY, JULY 28

MOUNTAIN FAIR

Carbondale’s annual, three-day festival begins with the drum circle at 4pm followed by The Confluents performing at 5:15pm and Moon Hooch at 7:45pm. The fun continues all weekend, and volunteers are still being sought, learn more at www.carbondalearts.com/mountain-fair

MOON HOOCH

Following their performance at Mountain Fair, Moon Hooch will rock out at Steve’s Guitars. The show is sold-out, but dancing in the streets is likely, along with music at other Carbondale venues like Beer Works and The Black Nugget.