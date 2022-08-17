Scuttlebutt & Calendar – Aug. 18, 2022

Email

Safety tip

When building your go-kit, think about if there are any special items you may need such as prescription medication, infant diapers and formula or pet supplies. Other items to think about can be found at www.ready.gov/build-a-kit

Penny Hot Springs

Pitkin County is requesting public input on two alternatives for access improvements at Penny Hot Springs. The public comment period will conclude on Sept. 19 and includes an open house/presentation at the Third Street Center on Aug. 29 from 6:30 to 8 p.m. Pitkin County staff will also do outreach with a booth at First Friday on Sept. 2. Learn more and comment online at www.bit.ly/PennySurvey

GarCo grants

Garfield County awarded $16,500 in discretionary grants to local nonprofits last week. Recipients were the Colorado River Valley Chamber of Commerce toward the 43rd annual Chili Cook-off ($5,000), Aspen Public Radio for Spanish-language outreach ($1,000), Colorado Mountain College Foundation toward hosting a statewide high school mountain biking championship in October ($2,000), the Glenwood Springs Art Council for its culinary arts festival ($2,000), the GlenX Career Expo ($2,500), Glenwood Springs Youth Hockey Association toward scholarships ($2,000) and Dance Initiative for its free school dance program ($2,000). The board separately approved $15,000 toward 5Point programming and $250,000 for a transit system connecting Parachute, Battlement Mesa and Rifle.

Potato Day 113

The 113th Potato Day celebration is set for Saturday, Oct. 1 in Sopris Park. In honor of the 100th anniversary of the Lincoln Memorial, this year’s theme is “Marble Mash.” The festival will include a parade, market, potato carving contest, traditional barbecue lunch and other activities, including KDNK’s historic record sale and a contra dance. For information on how to sponsor Carbondale’s oldest community event, email jwall@carbondaleco.net

Wellness grants

Nonprofits serving Carbondale youth and families are eligible to apply for a cut of the town’s tobacco sales tax, approved by voters “to be used for prevention, cessation, treatment and enforcement related to tobacco product consumption, promotion of mental and physical health, education and public health programs associated with tobacco product consumption…” Find the application at www.bit.ly/CdaleWellness

Crystal River excavation

According to a press release from Crystal Valley Environmental Protection Association, there have been recent reports of a significant amount of work being done along the Crystal River at what is known as the Marble Airstrip. CVEPA reached out to Gunnison County which was unaware of the project. Reportedly, CVEPA did hear from the Durango office of the Army Corps of Engineers that they could not find a permit application for the project but a “courtesy notification of work” had been received in December 2021. This story continues to develop.

No more diaper tax!

As of Aug. 10, the State of Colorado no longer charges sales tax for diapers or necessary feminine hygiene products. “Eliminating the sales and use tax on period products, diapers and incontinence products makes these essential products more accessible and saves Coloradans money when they need it the most,” said Rep. Leslie Herod.

They say it’s your birthday!

~ C A L E N D A R ~

Determination is written all over Nick Said’s face as he returns a shot from his opponents during Jaywalker’s second annual pickleball tournament. The tourney took place at the Young-Calaway Pickleball Courts in Carbondale on Sunday, Aug. 14, with 16 teams competing. Although players were unrated, according to an unnamed insider, “We had everything from literally first-time players to those ready to hit the circuit!” Photo by Jane Bachrach

THURSDAY, AUGUST 18

FINAL RODEO

Carbondale’s summer rodeo series concludes at the Gus Darien Arena this Thursday. Gates open at 5:30 p.m. with slack at 6 p.m. and grand entry at 7:30 p.m.

COCKTAILS AT COFFMAN

Enjoy an evening of cocktails and hors d’oeuvres at Coffman Ranch while supporting Aspen Valley Land Trust at 5:30 p.m. Tickets at www.avlt.org

COMMUNITY OVEN

The Carbondale Community Oven, a wood-fired masonry oven at the Third Street Center, is back in action. Bring your unbaked dough to pop into the oven promptly at 6 p.m. on the third Thursday of each month.

CLIMATE CHANGE

The Aspen Center for Environmental Studies presents a Jessica Catto Dialogue at the Hotel Jerome about climate change and megafires from 6 to 7 p.m. To register, visit www.aspennature.org

HAPPY HOUR DANCE

Jen Campbell and Meagan Londy Shapiro lead an evening dance class at The Launchpad from 6:15 to 7:30 p.m. Tickets and more info at www.danceinitiative.org

YOUTH AUTHORS

Local teen authors Luana Poston and Sophia Wilson share their new book, “Spider Friend”, at the Silt Library from 6:30 to 8 p.m.

FRIDAY, AUGUST 19

STORYTELLER TRAINING

Love children and stories? Want to stay young at heart? Join the Roaring Fork Valley Storyteller for a volunteer training today or Aug. 24 from 1 to 3 p.m. To register, call Kim at 970-963-1689 or Jill at 970-379-2224.

LIPBONE REDDING

The Peace Garden Summer Concert Series continues with Lipbone Redding at True Nature at 5:30 p.m. Can’t join in-person? Listen live on KDNK radio. See page 18, or visit www.lipbone.com/shows, for a list of Lipbone’s shows and meditations in the Valley through Aug. 28.

SAY IT WITH CLAY

The Carbondale Clay Center hosts a national exhibition of ceramic art with an opening reception from 6 to 8 p.m.

SINGING BEAUTY

Jan Garrett and JD Martin perform at the Third Street Center from 7 to 8:30 p.m. For tickets, visit www.thecenterforhumanflourishing.org

CRYSTAL THEATRE

“Mrs. Harris Goes to Paris” opens at the Crystal Theatre and continues on Saturday, Sunday, Wednesday and Thursday at 7:30 with a 5 p.m. captioned showing on Sunday, Aug. 21.

STEVE’S GUITARS

Steve’s Guitars welcomes Joe Alan and Lindsay Arnold, performing at 8 p.m.

SATURDAY, AUGUST 20

MARBLE EXTRAVAGANZA

Roaring Fork Outdoor Volunteers gets to work in Marble with a weekend campout and several stewardship projects. Camping is available on Friday and Saturday nights with pre-registration and breakfast is included. Learn more at www.rfov.org/

DOG DAY 5K

Run (or walk) in support of Colorado Animal Rescue. The 5K race starts at Two Rivers Park in Glenwood Springs at 9 a.m. Register in-person at 8 a.m. the day of the event or online through Aug. 19 at www.coloradoanimalrescue.org

YARN CLUB

Roaring Fork Yarn Club meets at Sopris Park at 9 a.m. All are welcome.

BASALSA

Basalt’s salsa-dancing extravaganza returns, at The Arts Campus at Willits in partnership with The Buddy Program and Mezcla Socials, beginning at noon and continuing into the evening. This event is free. More info at www.tacaw.org

DUNGEONS AND DRAGONS

The Glenwood Springs Library hosts “Dungeons and Dragons: Adventures in Candlekeep” every third Saturday at 2 p.m. Space is limited. Sign up at the library’s front desk.

GARDEN TOUR

Seed Peace hosts another field day, offering a tour of the Sunfire Ranch gardens plus farm-fresh tastings and drinks, at no cost from 4:30 to 7:30 p.m. RSVP at www.bit.ly/SeedPeaceTour

LIBRARY CAMPOUT

The Basalt Library invites prospective campers to campout in the library’s meadow as it plans to begin checking out camping equipment from its “Library of Things.” Campers may arrive at 5 p.m. Visit www.basaltlibrary.org for details.

SONIC WORKSHOP

Lipbone Redding teaches breathwork, chanting and sonic healing at True Nature from 6 to 7:30 p.m. Tickets at www.truenaturehealingarts.com

STEVE’S GUITARS

Izzak Opatz and Austin Leonard Jones perform at Steve’s Guitars at 8 p.m.

SUNDAY, AUGUST 21

FREE YOGA

True Nature offers a free yoga class on Sundays through August in the Peace Garden at 10:30 a.m. Mats and props are not provided.

NATAL WELLNESS

True Nature offers a wellness retreat for pregnant and postpartum mamas, as well as those contemplating motherhood, from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tickets at www.truenaturehealingarts.com

VISION GLENWOOD

The city of Glenwood Springs hosts a community picnic in Spanish with interpretation in English to receive public input for its comprehensive plan update. Free food and games will be available to participants from 12:30 to 2 p.m.

CVEPA PARTY

The Crystal Valley Environmental Protection Association celebrates its 50th anniversary at Sunfire Ranch beginning at 4 p.m. No registration is necessary.

OUR TOWN ONE TABLE

Denizens of Carbondale and friends dine on Fourth Street from 5 to 8 p.m. This year’s theme is “A Mystical Evening.” To reserve a table for free, email jwall@carbondaleco.net

MONDAY, AUGUST 22

FLY FISHING CLINIC

Backcountry Hunters and Anglers hosts a fly fishing clinic for ladies at Spring Creek Ranch from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. For more info, call 970-319-3425.

TUESDAY, AUGUST 23

ALZHEIMER’S TALK

Volunteer community educator for the Alzheimer’s Association Lisa Paige presents “10 Warning Signs of Alzheimer’s” at Sopris Lodge in Carbondale at noon. RSVP at www.soprislodge.com/events

HIP HOP DANCE

Sam Stableford leads a hip hop dance class for kids at The Launchpad from 3:30 to 4:30 on Tuesdays through October 11. Tickets and more info at www.danceinitiative.org

CLIMATE ART

As part of the Aspen Space Station exhibit, Chris Erickson shows off his ASAP Fire Pod at the Red Brick Arts Center with a reception from 4:30 to 6:30 p.m.

“ASPEN UNSTRUNG”

Author Sandy Munro discusses his book “Aspen Unstrung” at the Basalt Library at 5:30 p.m. Visit www.basaltlibrary.org for details.

ART OUT

AspenOut and The Art Base host “Creations + Libation” from 6 to 8 p.m. Fiber artist Renee Ramge will teach basic embroidering techniques. Tickets at www.theartbase.org

DRAWING CLUB

The Roaring Fork Drawing Club meets at Sopris Park at 6:30 for a casual social drawing session. All are invited, no registration is necessary.

WEDNESDAY, AUGUST 24

ASPEN CHAPEL GALLERY

“Art Harvest”, a new mixed-media show, opens at the Aspen Chapel Gallery with a reception from 4 to 7 p.m. The show will continue through Oct. 1 and 10% of all sales will benefit The Farm Collaborative.

MATERIA MEDICA

Deepen your connection to growing your own herbal medicine with a workshop at True Nature from 5 to 8 p.m. Tickets at www.truenaturehealingarts.com

ELI PAPERBOY REED

Soul musician Eli “Paperboy” Reed performs at Lions Park in Basalt at 7 p.m. For tickets and more info, visit www.tacaw.org

FURTHER OUT

THURSDAY, AUGUST 25

VISION GLENWOOD

The city of Glenwood Springs gives the public two chances to attend an open house related to its comprehensive plan update: from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. and from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. at City Hall.

THE HOLLY

Terrance Roberts discusses his book and documentary film, “The Holly”, about the effects of the gentrification of a Denver neighborhood at the Basalt Library at 4 p.m. The library’s event is intended for ages 12 to 19. Subsequently, the documentary will screen at TACAW at 7:30 p.m.

REDSTONE FEAST

The Redstone General Store offers a farm-to-table meal by donation on the final Thursday of each month, from 5 to 8 p.m. Reservations are not required.

GARDEN MUSIC

Carbondale Arts’ Garden Music Series continues with “Chansons D’Amour” performed at the Third Street Center at 6 p.m. Tickets at www.carbondalearts.com

HAPPY HOUR DANCE

Passion Fruit Dance Company founder Tatiana Desardouin will guide an expressive dance workshop at The Launchpad at 6:15 p.m. Tickets at www.danceinitiative.org

SINGING BOWLS

Enjoy the vibrations of crystal singing bowls at True Nature from 6 to 7:15 p.m. Tickets at www.truenaturehealingarts.com

FRIDAY, AUGUST 26

COWBOY UP

Come celebrate Carbondale’s western heritage with dancing, barbecue and more at Fourth and Main at 6 p.m. Proceeds benefit Roaring Fork High School’s Sports Foundation.

SOUND HEALING

Dr. Zachary Cashin leads a vibrational sound healing journey at the Third Street Center from 7 to 8:30 p.m. Tickets at www.tcfhf.org

SATURDAY, AUGUST 27

VIDEO EDITING

Mathew Paul Jinks teaches video editing with Adobe Premiere Pro at The Art Base from 9 a.m. to noon. Tickets at www.theartbase.org

CLUB AND STREET DANCE

Passion Fruit Dance Company, a street, club and educational dance organization, performs at TACAW at 8 p.m. For tickets and additional info, visit www.tacaw.org

SUNDAY, AUGUST 28

COMMUNITY CONSTELLATION

Carol Shure leads a group session to address unhealed ancestral trauma at the Third Street Center from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. To register, contact Carol at (831) 218-5770 or communityconstellation@gmail.com

MONDAY, AUGUST 29

PENNY HOT SPRINGS

Pitkin County hosts an open house/presentation for access improvements at Penny Hot Springs at the Third Street Center from 6:30 to 8 p.m. Learn more and comment online at www.bit.ly/PennySurvey