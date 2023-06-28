Scuttlebutt and the Community Calendar – June 29, 2023

Email

SCUTTLEBUTT

Health grant

La Clínica de Pueblo, The People’s Clinic, received a $400,000 grant from the Colorado Health Foundation. The grant will provide funding to hire a full time bilingual nurse practitioner and extend operating hours. La Clínica de Pueblo is a bilingual health clinic located in the Third Street Center that has focused on serving the Latinx immigrant community, but Anglos have also been known to utilize its services. Search La Clínica del Pueblo on Facebook to find out more about the organization.

Christmas in July

Sopris Lodge is partnering with Lift-Up to collect nonperishable food donations to benefit individuals and families in Carbondale experiencing food insecurity. People can drop off items at a designated drop-off in the lobby of Sopris Lodge, located at 295 Rio Grande Avenue in Carbondale, daily from 9am to 5pm. The food-drive runs from July 1 to 14.

Coal Basin

The White River National Forest has chosen Delta Brick and Climate Company to helm the Coal Basin Methane Capture Research Project this summer and fall. The project will gather data from June to October about the quality and quantity of methane venting in Coal Basin, west of Redstone. Data gathered from the air and on the ground will help identify potential future methane mitigation projects.

Spring Creek fire

High winds have pushed the Spring Creek Fire, southwest of Parachute, to 2,577 acres as of Wednesday morning, June 28, according to the Upper Colorado Interagency Fire Management Unit. The blaze was discovered on Saturday, June 24 around 2:30pm and was 5% contained as of Wednesday morning. Federal and local agency personnel are on-scene, working on protecting Battlement Mesa, Parachute, and oil and gas structures. Updates are at the Upper Colorado Interagency Fire Management Unit Facebook page or at www.inciweb.nwcg.gov The cause of the fire is under investigation.

Missing rafter

A 65-year-old male remains missing after a rafting accident on Sunday, June 25. The raft capsized soon after the man and his son entered the Colorado River at Grizzly Creek. According to the Garfield County Sheriff’s Office, the boy swam to shore but the man continued downriver holding on to the overturned raft. According to www.americanwhitewater.org, the Colorado River at Grizzly Creek was running at 6,950 cubic feet per second on Wednesday, June 28.

Federal land for sale

The Aspen-Sopris Ranger District of the White River National Forest has approved the sale or lease of all or portions of a 30-acre parcel in El Jebel. Eagle and Pitkin counties have first right of refusal. The property is currently used as employee housing and equipment storage.



Thompson Creek Road

Throughout June, there have been reports of trash left behind by apparent partiers, including glass bottles, along North Thompson Creek Road (County Road 108). Pitkin County Chief Deputy Parker Lathrop told The Sopris Sun that if the department gets notified when a party is occuring officers can address it at the time, but often it’s reported the next day. He said, if someone comes across a smoldering fire to report it immediately.

GarCo detox

Garfield County is applying for a $500,000 construction grant from the Colorado Opioid Abatement Council to help fund a new medical withdrawal management facility in Glenwood Springs. “We’ve already received a grant of roughly $700,000 from the Colorado Department of Human Services’ Behavioral Health Administration, and construction has begun, however bids came in higher, and we need to go back out for some additional grants,” said Commissioner Tom Jankovsky. The county’s Department of Human Services is applying for the grant on behalf of Mind Springs Health, which will operate the facility.

Mayor Ben skips coffee

Carbondale Mayor Ben Bohmfalk asked The Sopris Sun to pass along to its readers that he will not be able to attend “Coffee with the Mayor” June 30 or July 7, but will return July 14 and continue the Friday morning, 8 to 9 am, tradition.

They say it’s your birthday!

Folks celebrating another trip around the sun this week include: Zuleika Pevec, Patty Phelan and Drew Sorenson (June 29); Erin Rigney and John Stickney (June 30); Cory Feldman, John Matchael, Jax Moss and Kyle Obuhanick (July 1); Staci Dickerson, Jeanie Chestnutt, Giana Grossman-Loiola, Dean Harding, Miranda Hyer, Bruce Kirk and Laurie Loeb (July 2); Katie Jones, Maggie Jones, Tony Mendez, Dani Ott, Cindy Sadlowski, Sissy Sutro and Luke Turner (July 3); Trevor Allen, Rachel Cooper, Brad Geddes and Dominic Molinari (July 4); Herb Feinzig, H Mavis Fitzgerald, Adele Moss, Fiona Obuhanick, Conor Ward and Chris Wurtsmith (July 5).

COMMUNITY CALENDAR



Roaring Fork Audubon guides two more birding trips this summer on July 13 and 14. Get the details at www.roaringforkaudubon.org Photo by Raleigh Burleigh

THURSDAY, JUNE 29

THE TEMPEST

Theatre Aspen Education presents Shakespeare’s “The Tempest” at the Hurst Theatre (470 Grand Place, Aspen) at 10am today, tomorrow and Saturday. Learn more at www.theatreaspen.org

ASPEN PRIDE

The Aspen Music Festival and School hosts Aspen’s first Pride celebration on the David Karetsky Music Lawn at 4pm. Visit www.aspenmusicfestival.com for more info.

FRIDAY, JUNE 30

CRYSTAL THEATRE

The Crystal Theatre shows “Asteroid City” tonight, July 1, 5 and 6 at 7:30pm and Sunday, July 2 at 5pm. “It Ain’t Over” screens Saturday, July 1 at 5:15pm.

YES MA’AM

Steve’s Guitars presents “Yes Ma’am” at 8pm. Tickets at www.stevesguitars.net

SATURDAY, JULY 1

GRAB & GO

Every first Saturday of the month, middle and high school students are invited to pick up a “Grab & Go” art kit at Basalt Library, in partnership with The Art Base.

MAGICAL MOMENTS

Redstone’s free summer concert series continues with Moors & McCumber performing at Avalanche Outfitters (behind the coke ovens) from 6 to 8pm.

SUNDAY, JULY 2

FULL MOON DANCE

Dance however you like at the Full Moon Ecstatic Dance at 13 Moons Ranch, 6334 Highway 133, from 6 to 8pm. Call 970-309-2582 for more info.

MONDAY, JULY 3

ENGLISH IN ACTION

Basalt Library hosts open hours with English in Action from 6 to 7:30pm, providing English-speaking tutors for students to speak with and practice conversations, one-on-one or in small groups.

TUESDAY, FOURTH OF JULY

LIBRARIES CLOSURE

Happy July Fourth! All Valley libraries will be closed.

BOOGIE’S BUDDY RACE

The Buddy Program kicks off Fourth of July with a foot race! Five-mile, 5k and a fun run are all options, and the race is pet-friendly. The fun begins at 8am. Register online at www.buddyprogram.org/boogiesbuddyrace

REDSTONE PARADE

Redstone’s famous Fourth of July parade and party begins at 9:30am with festivities continuing through 4:30pm.

PARADE & PARTY

Carbondale’s annual Fourth of July parade is at 10:30am, followed by a party for all ages at the John M. Fleet Pool.

WEDNESDAY, JULY 5

BUDDY AUCTION

The Buddy Program’s online auction kicks off today through Saturday, July 8. Visit www.buddyprogram.org/auction to register and start bidding.

RAPTOR FAIR

Hallam Lake hosts the 2023 Raptor Fair, where attendees will learn about birds of prey, from 3 to 5pm. Visit www.aspennature.org for more info and to register.

GLENWOOD MUSIC

Shamaar Allen performs New Orleans R&B at Two Rivers Park in Glenwood Springs at 6:30pm.

‘PAST LIVES’

Aspen Film presents “Past Lives” as part of its summer Indie Showcase series at 7:30pm at the Isis Theatre. Tickets at www.aspenfilm.org

THURSDAY, JULY 6

ARTISTS IN CONVERSATION

Curator Janelle Porter speaks with painter Rebecca Morris at the Anderson Ranch Arts Center at 12:30pm. Visit www.andersonranch.org for more info.

ICE CREAM

The Carbondale Library hosts an Ice Cream Social at 1pm.

‘A WORLD ON THE WING’

Jessica Catto speaks with Scott Weidensaul, the author of “World on the Wing: The Global Odyssey of Migratory Birds,” at the Hotel Jerome at 6pm. Visit www.aspennature.org for more info.

VAUDEVILLE

Five dollars from each ticket sold for tonight and tomorrow nights’ 6pm shows at the Glenwood Vaudeville Revue will be donated to The Children’s Miracle Network.

FRIDAY, JULY 7

FIELD DRAWING

Patrick KiKut, the lead artist on the Sesquicentennial Colorado River Exploring Expedition (a journey that retraced John Wesley Powell’s passage down the Colorado River) leads a Field Drawing Workshop at Roaring Fork Conservancy in Basalt, 22800 Two Rivers Road, from 9am to noon. Visit www.roaringfork.org for more info or to register.

WATER DAY

The Basalt Library hosts an afternoon of splashing around in the sun from noon to 3pm. Visit www.basalt.library.org for more info.

ART OPENING

Patrick Kikut will display his paintings and drawings, based on the exploration of the Colorado River during the filming of “A River Out of Time,” at the Basalt Library at 4:30pm.

ARTISTS’ RECEPTION

The Ann Korologos Gallery hosts an opening reception for Andy Taylor and Dan Young’s exhibit, “Perspectives,” at 5pm.

DRAWN TO THE SURFACE

The Carbondale Clay Center hosts a First Friday opening reception for its upcoming exhibit, “Drawn to the Surface,” at 5pm.

SATURDAY, JULY 8

HOMESTAKE VALLEY BIOBLITZ

Wilderness Workshop and the Eagle River Watershed Council guide an exploration of the Homestake Valley, which is home to ancient fens, from 10am to 4pm. Visit www.wildernessworkshop.org/events for more info and to register.

SOUND IMMERSION

Ildi Ingraham presents a Sound Immersion at 4 pm at the Carbondale Library.

MUSIC ON THE MOUNTAIN

Wild Flight performs at the Glenwood Caverns Adventure Park at 6pm.

MONDAY, JULY 10

YOUR BRAIN, ONSTAGE!

TACAW hosts a week-long kids camp, “Your Brain, Onstage,” today through July 14, 9am to 2pm daily. Visit www.tacaw.org for more info and to register.

ART ON THE EDGE

The Art Base hosts a five-day “Art on the Edge” kids camp, ages 8-11, starting today at 9:30am. Visit www.theartbase.org for more info.

AHS’ BIRTHDAY BASH

The Aspen Historical Society celebrates its 60th anniversary at 4pm at the Wheeler/Stallard Museum. Visit www.aspenhistory.org for more info.

ARTHUR TALK

Shayla Paradeis discusses her latest book, “Footprint of a Heart,” and more at the Carbondale Library at 6pm.

TUESDAY, JULY 11

COLLEGE FUNDING

Youthentity and the Savings Collaborative offer a College Funding Workshop at the Glenwood Spring Library at 6pm. Visit www.youthentity.org for more info.

DRAWING CLUB

The Roaring Fork Drawing Club convenes during Swing, Swing, Swing, Art Ackerman’s radio show, at KDNK Community Access Radio at 6:30pm.

WEDNESDAY, JULY 12

RECOGNITION WEEK

As part of Anderson Ranch’s Recognition Week, International Artist Honoree Christian Marclay speaks with curator-in-residence Douglas Fogle at 11:30am. On Thursday, July 13, there’ll be a recognition dinner at 5:30pm featuring Marclay and Service of the Arts Honoree Dana Farouki. Recognition week wraps up with Anderson Ranch’s Annual Art Auction and Community Picnic on Saturday, July 15 at 11am. Visit www.andersonranch.org for more info.

‘ART FOR THE BIRDS’

The Aspen Chapel Gallery hosts an opening reception for its new exhibit, “Art for the Birds,” at 4pm. Visit www.aspenchapelgallery.org for more info.

BASALT MUSIC

Mama Lingua opens for Dragondeer at Basalt River Park at 5:30pm.

‘THE PUBLIC’

The Carbondale Library hosts a screening and discussion of “The Public” with Emilio Estevez tonight at 5:30pm. The film will screen again at the Glenwood Springs Library at 5:30pm tomorrow.

SAVE THE LAND

Aspen Valley Land Trust hosts its “Save the Land” celebration at T-Lazy-7 Ranch at 5:30pm. Visit www.avlt.org for tickets and more info.

THURSDAY, JULY 13

LEGAL CLINIC

Volunteer attorneys offer free legal advice at the Basalt Library from 2 to 5pm. Email info@basaltlibrary.org for more info or to register.

MOVIE NIGHT

In celebration of Disability Pride Month, Mountain Valley Developmental services and The Arc of the Central Rocky Mountains present a screening of the documentary “Crime Camp,” Rated R, at the Glenwood Vaudeville Revue at 7:30pm. Visit www.gvrshow.com for tickets and more info.