Scuttlebutt and Community Calendar – Oct. 19, 2023

Bilingual election coverage

Aspen Public Radio published an elections guide on its website, www.aspenpublicradio.org, and provided a Spanish translated version that is now posted on The Sopris Sun’s website. Visit www.bit.ly/APREnglishguide for the guide in English and www.bit.ly/APREspañol for the guide in Spanish.

Herald in peril

The Rio Blanco Herald, a weekly newspaper based in Meeker, alerted its readers on Oct. 13 that — after its worst month ever for advertising in September — the Herald could fold as soon as Oct. 26 without community support. “We will be letting our only full-time reporter go,” announced Caitlin and Niki Turner, the mother-daughter team managing and editing the 138-year-old community newspaper. “We are cutting the number of papers we print and distribute to the bone; we are cutting every other extraneous expense we can think of, including our own paychecks; as a last resort, we’ll try cutting the print edition entirely and go digital-only.” Learn more about the plight at www.theheraldtimes.com

Antisemitism Proclamation

In response to escalating antisemitism, Governor Jared Polis issued a proclamation on behalf of the state on Oct. 13 celebrating the contributions made by Jewish friends and neighbors and condemning hate. Read the proclamation at

www.bit.ly/COantisemitism

Educator of the Year

Autumn Rivera, an educator at Glenwood Springs Middle School named “2022 Colorado Teacher of the Year,” was presented with the “2023 Association for Middle Level Education (AMLE) Educator of the Year Award” on Oct. 12. “Autumn is so deserving of this honor,” said Stephanie Simpson, CEO of AMLE. “She embodies the middle school philosophy and is exactly the type of teacher that young adolescents need and deserve.”

Pre-licensure BSN

For the first time, Colorado Mountain College (CMC) will offer a pre-licensure Bachelor of Science in Nursing (BSN) program beginning in the fall of 2024. Currently, CMC offers an Associate of Applied Science in Nursing, or ADN degree, and a Registered Nurse to BSN program which provides a pathway for registered nurses with an associate degree to earn a bachelor’s degree. CMC will phase out the ADN program by the spring of 2025.

Deer attack

On Friday, Oct. 13, Colorado Parks and Wildlife responded to a report that a mule deer buck had attacked a woman at Rio Grande Park in Aspen. After interviewing the victim and witnesses it was determined that the deer had become accustomed to human presence and “lacked the natural fear that wildlife should have toward humans,” according to a press release. CPW personnel captured the suspected deer and observed such behaviors as reported, referring to its demeanor as “extremely aggressive.” The deer was euthanized in the interest of public safety.

Fryingpan flow

There is a volunteer fishing closure in place for what’s known as the “toilet bowl” on the Fryingpan River while the City of Aspen performs annual maintenance of the hydroelectric plant on the dam at Ruedi Reservoir. Maintenance started on Oct. 16 and is expected to take about a week to be completed. The short and voluntary closure is intended to protect fish that will be under extra stress with decreased flows to the toilet bowl during the maintenance period. Signs will be temporarily posted informing the public of the voluntary closure.

Mt. Blue Sky Wilderness

Following the U.S. Board of Geographic Names’ decision to officially rename Mount Evans to Mount Blue Sky, U.S. Senators John Hickenlooper and Michael Bennet, along with Representatives Joe Neguse and Brittany Petterson, introduced a bill to change the name of the Mount Evans Wilderness area to Mount Blue Sky Wilderness. Congress must authorize a name change for the wilderness area. The bill will go in front of the Senate Committee on Energy and Natural Resources’ Subcommittee on Public Lands, Forests and Mining on Wednesday, October 25. Mount Evans Wilderness area is named after the second territorial Governor of Colorado, John Evans, who is said to have paved the way for the Sand Creek Massacre in 1864, according to a press release.

They say it’s your birthday!

Folks celebrating another trip around the sun this week include: Hannah Condon (Oct. 19); Gabe Alcala (Oct. 20); Heidi Hendricks and Caitlin Kinney (Oct. 21); Lisa Quint and Adam Ting (Oct. 22); JoAnna Caldwell, Babbu Cheema, Anderson Cole, Tamara Haynes-Norton (Oct. 23); Jeremy Cerise, Dave Kodama, Mary Kenyon, Olivia Savard, Ron Speaker and Alicia Zeringue (Oct. 24); Liesl Bellack, Crystal Beltz, Bill Dunn and Jocelyn Murray (Oct. 25).

COMMUNITY CALENDAR



High Country Sinfonia’s latest concert, “Con Dolce Espressione”, is this weekend, Oct. 19-22. Members of this volunteer orchestra will perform works by Kaija Saariaho, Gustav Mahler and Johann Sebastian Bach, with highly-acclaimed soprano Beth Noble joined by tenor Katie Hone-Wiltgen and bass David Parker to sing Bach’s “Coffee Cantata” in English. Flautist Shelley Warren accompanies “Dolce Tormento” by Finnish composer Kaija Saariaho. And Gustav Mahler’s lyrical “Adagietto” will display the deep study of Camille Backman. Catch the show: Oct. 19, 7pm at St. Vincent Catholic Church in Basalt (250 Midland Ave); Oct. 21, 7pm at the Glenwood Vaudeville Revue; Oct. 22, 4pm at the Christ Episcopal Church in Aspen (536 West North Street). Admission is free with a suggested donation of $20. Rehearsal photo by Raleigh Burleigh

THURSDAY, OCTOBER 19

OSTEOPOROSIS

Dr. Susan Inscore and Valley View Hospital’s Bone Health and Fracture Prevention Team present at Sopris Lodge at 2pm. To RSVP, call 970-456-6871 or visit www.soprislodge.com/events

BOOK CLUB

The Third Thursday Book Club discusses “Dinner with Ruth” by Nina Totenberg at the Carbondale Library at 2pm.

BRIDGE

Join fellow Bridge players at the Basalt Library at 4pm.

WALDORF EDUCATION

Waldorf educator Nancy Blanning presents “Outdated or Innovative: Exploring Waldorf Education” at the Waldorf School on the Roaring Fork at 5pm. Visit www.waldorfschoolrf.com/calendar for details and to register.

BREAD BAKE

Bring your dough to the Carbondale Community Oven (behind the Third Street Center) by 5:30pm sharp. Baking takes about 45 minutes, then share your bread or take it home for dinner!

PUBLIC COMMENT 101

Wilderness Workshop, Defiende Nuestra Tierra and Western Colorado Alliance lead a workshop about how to write a public comment, with a focus on a new Bureau of Land Management land management draft plan, at the Glenwood Springs Library at 6pm. Register at www.bit.ly/PublicComment101

CRYSTAL THEATRE

The Crystal Theatre in Carbondale shows “Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour” tonight at 6:30pm and tomorrow, Saturday and Sunday at 6pm.

TAYLOR ASHTON

Steve’s Guitars presents Brooklyn-based Canadian songwriter Taylor Ashton performing at 8pm.

FRIDAY, OCTOBER 20

HEALTH FAIR

Aspen Valley Hospital hosts a health fair, where discounted lab testing will be available, today and tomorrow at Aspen Valley Hospital, and Sunday, Oct. 22 at the Eagle County Community Center in El Jebel. Hours are 8-11:30am each day. To book an appointment, visit www.bit.ly/AVHhealthfair

ENGLISH LESSONS

Valley Settlement provides free English lessons at the Basalt Library from 9am to 12:30pm. Visit www.valleysettlement.org for more info.

TEATRO EN ESPAÑOL

VOICES presents “Nuestras Voces: Teatro en Español” tonight and tomorrow at 7pm and Sunday at 4pm at TACAW. This original theater project features local Spanish-speaking artists and will be subtitled in English.

LIBRARY EXHIBIT

Catch the opening reception for the “Art in the Stacks,” an exhibit of 50 works by members of the Glenwood Springs Art Guild, at the Glenwood Springs Library at 5pm. The exhibit will be on display through Dec. 4.

SATURDAY, OCTOBER 21

RFV YARN CLUB

The Roaring Fork Yarn Club meets at Sopris Park at 9am.

SWAP IT LIKE IT’S HOT

The Basalt Library hosts its annual Swap it Like it’s Hot clothing swap from 10am to 3pm.

MOTHER MARY

Eaden Shantay leads a welcome blessing ceremony at the True Nature Peace Garden, consecrating its newest statue, Mother Mary, at 10:30am. Shantay invites people tomorrow at 4pm for a community meditation. Visit www.truenaturehealingarts.com for more info.

KRISTI NICHOLLS

Celebrate the life of Kristi Nicholls with family and friends at Carbondale’s Ramey-Harvey Park (adjacent to Crystal Meadows Senior Housing) at 1pm.

ON HER TERMS

Age-Friendly Carbondale presents a film with Kristi Nicholls explaining her choice for medically-assisted dying at the Carbondale Library at 2pm.

MEET & GREET

Garfield County District 2 commissioner candidate Caitlin Carey hosts a meet and greet at Carbondale Beer Works at 4pm.

JAN & JD

Local singer-songwriters, JD Martin and Jan Garrett, perform at the Third Street Center at 6pm Visit www.bit.ly/JanJDconcert for tickets.

SUNDAY, OCTOBER 22

PRINCESS WARRIORS

The Princess Warrior Series, open to 7th and 8th grade girls seeking to empower themselves — individually and collectively — kicks off at 13 Moons Ranch today at 2pm. The four-part series takes place each consecutive Sunday. Registration and more info at www.bit.ly/PrincessWarriors

MONDAY, OCTOBER 23

EIA OPEN HOURS

English In Action hosts open tutoring hours for English language learners at the Basalt Library at 6pm.

PLANT POTLUCK

The Center for Human Flourishing hosts its Community Potluck for Plant Based Whole Food Enthusiasts and Friends at the Third Street Center at 6:30pm. Questions? Email info@tcfhf.org

TUESDAY, OCTOBER 24

RAISING A READER

Bring your young ones, 0-5 years old, to storytime at the Basalt Library at 10:30am.

YARN GROUP

Yarn enthusiasts convene at the Basalt Libray to stitch together and share their projects at the Basalt Library at 5pm.

WEDNESDAY, OCTOBER 25

EIA TUTOR ORIENTATION

Discover what it takes to become a volunteer tutor with English In Action at its office (33 Gillespie in El Jebel) today from 9am to noon. Visit www.englishinaction.org for more info.

BALLOT DISCUSSION

The Basalt Library hosts “Let’s Talk About It: 2023 Ballot Issues” at noon.

BOEBERT OFFICE HOURS

Congresswoman Lauren Boebert will host a mobile office hour at the Rifle Library, study room #4, from 2-3pm.

VIDEO GAMES

Play video games and meet new friends at the Basalt Library at 2:30pm. This is intended for kids 7+.

THURSDAY, OCTOBER 26

Spanish storytime

Children up to 6 years old are invited to practice their Spanish during Spanish Storytime at the Basalt Library at 10:30am. More info at www.basaltlibrary.org

CRYSTAL RIVER SUMMIT

The Crystal River Wild & Scenic and Other Alternatives Committee is hosting a lively and informative community summit (with dinner) at Roaring Fork High School at 5pm. Registration is not required.

DEMS HAPPY HOUR

Garfield County Democrats host happy hour at the Marble Distillery in Carbondale at 5pm.

SCOOBY-DOO

SoL Theatre Company and Sopris Soarers present “Scooby-Doo Where are you!” at the Community Hall at the Third Street Center tonight, tomorrow and Saturday night at 6pm. There will be a dance party after the show on Saturday. Tickets at www.bit.ly/Scooby-DooinCdale

DRESS REHEARSAL

CoMotion Dance Company invites folks to a dress rehearsal of “Illuminate: Light on the Undergrowth” tonight at 7:45pm. Tickets at www.bit.ly/CoMotionDanceRehearsal

FRIDAY, OCTOBER 27

Indoor Baby Gym

Bring your babies, 0-3 years old, to the Basalt Library for its Indoor Baby Gym hour at 10:30am.

MEET THE AUTHOR

Meet award-winning author Benjamin Alire Saenz, author of “Aristotle & Dante Discover the Secrets of the Universe,” at Colorado Mountain College’s Aspen Campus today at noon, or at the Spring Valley Campus at 6pm. There is a livestream option for the latter. Visit www.coloradomtn.edu/commonreader for more info.

MARIO KART

The Basalt Library hosts a Mario Kart tournament for kids in fifth grad and up at 3pm. More infor at www.basaltlibrary.org

SPOOKY CLAY SLAY

Carbondale Clay Center hosts a costume party where attendees also learn how to make a clay Jack-O-Lantern at 6pm. This is a 21+ event. More info at www.carbondaleclay.org

ACT PRODUCTION

Aspen Community Theatre presents “Once Upon a Mattress” at the Wheeler Opera House tonight, Oct. 28, Nov. 3 and Nov. 4 at 7pm, and matinees on Oct. 29 and Nov. 5 at 2pm. Tickets at www.bit.ly/ACTProduction

COMOTION DANCE

In celebration of their 10th anniversary, CoMotion Dance Company presents “Illuminate: Light on the Undergrowth” tonight and tomorrow night at 7:30pm at the Launchpad.

HALLOWEEN PARTY

Mugsy Fay and Basick VVitch perform at Marble Distillery in Carbondale from 8pm to midnight in celebration of Halloween. There will also be tarot readings, a costume contest and free Narcan available.

SATURDAY, OCTOBER 28

CARING CONNECTIONS

Dede Osborn leads a three-part series “Caring Connections: Nurturing Minds and Hearts, Navigating Together,” today, Nov. 11 and Dec. 2, 10-11:30am, at the Third Street Center. Courtney Gabriel, owner of Roaring Fork Home Care, is today’s special guest. Email dede.osbborn@gmail.com for more info.

LEGION HALLOWEEN

The American Legion hosts its Halloween Party, 21+, from 5-10pm. For more info, call 970-963-2381

SUNDAY, OCTOBER 29

ECSTATIC DANCE

13 Moons Ranch (6334 Highway 133) hosts another Ecstatic Dance at 6pm. Email alyahowe@me.com for more info.