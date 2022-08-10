Scuttlebutt and Community Calendar – Aug. 11, 2022

SCUTTLEBUTT
Safety tip
If you have to evacuate, you may not be with your family; so, know how to contact each other if separated. Establish a family meeting place that’s familiar. Consider your family’s specifics — including children, those with functional needs and pets. Create a network relevant to specific areas where you may need assistance. Find information on how to make a plan at ready.gov/plan For more tips like this, sign up for Carbondale Fire’s newsletter at www.bit.ly/CarbondaleFire/
Wildland fire
At approximately 3 p.m. on Monday, Aug. 8, Carbondale Fire was paged to a wildfire on County Road 100. Due to the location and known conditions, mutual aid was requested from Roaring Fork Fire. Upon arrival, firefighters found a wildfire burning with heavy flames in pinon and juniper. “This fire had huge potential to spread,” stated Fire Chief Rob Goodwin. Thankfully, no structures were threatened and no evacuations were necessary. The fire was contained to less than two acres.
Williams Peak logging
Aspen regeneration work resumed this week near Williams Peak, after a several-month hiatus to avoid impacting elk calving and nesting birds. People using Forest Service Road 300 (Fourmile Road) should expect heavy truck traffic on weekdays as aspen trees larger than four inches in diameter are cut down and chipped on-site to be burned at the biomass plant in Gypsum. “This work is helping ensure the long-term health of aspen forests in this area by creating size and age diversity, as well as improving wildlife habitat,” said Aspen Sopris District Ranger Kevin Warner.
Rifle Gap
Rifle Gap State Park will close its boat ramps on Monday, Aug. 15 — six weeks earlier than last year — due to the low water levels. In the past, the closure would not occur until Oct. 31. Non-motorized devices, such as paddle boards and canoes, will still be allowed on the reservoir after the ramp closes.
Pitkin County STRs
Starting Sept. 20, all short-term rentals (STR) within unincorporated Pitkin County must be licensed. The new regulations, passed by the commissioners on June 22, “require a property to be rented for at least four night intervals for a maximum of 120 nights per year,” states a press release. “In addition, property owners must provide evidence showing the property was rented between May 11, 2017 and May 11, 2022.” For additional info visit pitkincounty.com/str
Local funding
The Two Rivers Community Foundation, managed by the Western Colorado Community Foundation, is accepting grant applications from nonprofits based in Carbondale, Glenwood Springs and New Castle. Grants, awarded from the Two Rivers Unrestricted Endowment (TRUE) fund, range from $500 to $2,500. Last year, $15,000 was awarded to local organizations. Applications are due Sept. 9. Visit www.http://www.2rcf.com/ for more info.
Monkeypox
On Aug. 4, Garfield County reported its first confirmed case of monkeypox. The virus is rarely fatal. It generally begins with flu-like symptoms and, typically, within five days from the onset of a fever, a rash that appears like pimples or blisters may appear on the body or inside the mouth. It is transmitted by skin to skin contact and/or direct contact with bodily fluids. For more info, visit www.bit.ly/GarfieldMonkeypox
350 garden tour
350 Roaring Fork is hosting a garden tour in the Crystal Village neighborhood in Carbondale on Aug. 27 from 9 a.m. to noon. They’ll meet at the southwest corner of Miner’s Park. Walking or biking is encouraged, but transportation by van will be provided if necessary. Interested parties should contact 350 Roaring Fork on Facebook or by calling 908-399-4197.
Made in Colorado
The Colorado Chamber of Commerce has opened nominations for a new statewide competition. Manufacturers are invited to nominate their product as the “Coolest Thing Made in Colorado” for recognition at the chamber’s annual meeting luncheon on Oct. 20. Applications are due by Sept. 9 at https://coolestthingcolorado.com/
They say it’s your birthday!
Folks celebrating another trip around the sun this week include: Tripp Adams, Morgan Hill, Bill Hofto and Sean Keery (Aug. 11); Caitlin Budahl, Sebastian Dunn, Brian Gaddis and Alyson Romanus (Aug. 12); Briana Boland, John Ginn, Larry Gottlieb and Sarah Overbeck (Aug. 13); Alex Fisher, Ariane Montez and Alejandra Rico (Aug. 14); Anna Broome, Jill Knaus, Cara Nieslanik, Maggie Seldeen and John Williams (Aug. 16); James Leonard and Jake and Heather Marine (Aug. 17).
COMMUNITY CALENDAR
The Roadside Gallery’s classic car show had 40 exceptional entries this year. Votes from 156 people of all ages placed Bob Olenick’s 1950 Chevy pickup in first (pictured) followed by Carbondale’s 1953 International Fire Truck and Michael Grillott’s 1974 Detomaso Pantera. It’s a nostalgic experience and many older adults made a point to be present for this event. Special thanks to the Roadside Gallery for bringing the show to us! Photo by Martin Garfinkle
THURSDAY, AUGUST 11
LEGAL CLINIC
Basalt Library hosts a free legal clinic from 2 to 5 p.m. To sign up, call 970-927-4311 or email info@basaltlibrary.org
RACING TO JUSTICE
The Aspen Institute explores structural racism remedies at 5 p.m. Tickets at www.aspeninstitute.org/events
MUSIC AT THE LIBRARY
Students of Aspen Music Festival and School perform at the Basalt Library at 5:15 p.m. and again at the Carbondale Library on Aug. 13 at 6 p.m.
ECSTATIC DANCE
The full moon-thly ecstatic dance tradition at 13 Moons Ranch continues at 6 p.m.
FULL MOON CEREMONY
Sheridan Semple leads a special ceremony with aromatherapy at True Nature at 6 p.m. Details at truenaturehealingarts.com
HAPPY HOUR DANCE
Tiffany Mangulabnan leads an evening dance class at The Launchpad from 6:15 to 7:30 p.m. Tickets and more info at www.danceinitiative.org
5POINT FILM
The 5Point Summer Film Series continues with “The Territory” at The Art Campus at Willits at 7:30 p.m. Tickets at tacaw.org
CRYSTAL THEATRE
“Bullet Train” shows at the Crystal Theatre tonight, tomorrow and Saturday at 7:30 p.m. A captioned version will screen on Sunday at 5 p.m.
FRIDAY, AUGUST 12
EXPLORE COLOR
School-aged children are invited to mix colors, dye paper and create a sand art bottle at the Carbondale Library at 1:30 p.m.
TIE DYE FOR TEENS
Bristlecone Arts Collaborative leads a tie dye workshop for teens at the Carbondale Library at 3:30 p.m. Materials will be provided and participants are invited to bring an additional article to dye from home.
LIAM LAIRD
The Liam Laird Quartet performs at Steve’s Guitars at 8 p.m.
Y LA BAMBA
Singer and songwriter Luz Elena Mendoza and the Y La Bamba band perform at TACAW at 8 p.m. For tickets and more info, visit www.tacaw.org
SATURDAY, AUGUST 13
PERHAM CREEK HIKE
Wilderness Workshop bilingually guides a hike up Perham Creek Trail at 7:30 a.m. Along the trail, participants will learn about efforts to designate the Crystal River as wild and scenic and the Colorado Wilderness Act. For more info and to register, visit wildernessworkshop.org
PERMACULTURE ACADEMY
The Central Rocky Mountain Permaculture Institute is offering its ninth annual Permaculture Academy, Aug. 13-21. For details and registration, visit www.bit.ly/CRMPIacademy
TRAILWORK
Roaring Fork Outdoor Volunteers puts some elbow grease into a new trail at Sky Mountain Park near Aspen from 8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. RSVP online at www.rfov.org/calendar
RIVERFEST
The city of Glenwood Springs hosts a river cleanup and celebration at Two Rivers Park beginning at 9 a.m. Afterwhich a celebration will ensue with live music and catered food. To register, visit www.bit.ly/RiverFEST22
ART + HOPE
In partnership with Aspen Strong, Sheri Gaynor leads an art class focused on healing and hope at The Art Base from 9:30 to 11:30 a.m. A second session will be virtual on Aug. 14 at the same time. More at www.theartbase.org
PSYCHIC MEDITATION
Cheryl Murphy leads an interactive experience where participants will practice giving and receiving readings from 9:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. For more info and to register, visit www.bit.ly/CherylMWorkshop
NATURAL DYE
Katie Browne teaches a natural dyeing technique which creates botanical imprints, from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at The Art Base. More at www.theartbase.org
THE BODY ALIVE
Jayne Gottlieb leads participants in “The Body Alive,” a combination of yoga and dance, at TACAW from 10:30 to noon. For details and registration, visit www.tacaw.org
EMPOWERMENT
The Center for Human Flourishing presents “Harness the Wisdom, Wonder & Life-Affirming Power of Near-Death Experiences” online at 11 a.m. Details at www.bit.ly/near-deathwebinar
CELEBRATING CHACOS
Share stories, photos, love and laughter at a celebration of life honoring Chris Chacos at the Village Smithy at 4 p.m.
AUTHOR TALK
The Aspen Institute welcomes Pulitzer Prize-winning authors Annette Gordon-Reed and Jon Meacham to receive the 2022 Aspen Institute Public Service Award. National Public Radio host Scott Simon will moderate the conversation from 5 to 6:15 p.m. Tickets at aspeninstitute.org
LIBRARY MUSIC
The Aspen Music Festival and School presents a juried selection of piano recitals by students live at the Carbondale Library at 6 p.m.
SUNDAY, AUGUST 14
HOMESTAKE VALLEY
Wilderness Workshop, the Eagle Watershed Council and Walking Mountains Science Center lead a day of exploration at Homestake Valley’s wetlands. Participants will find and identify species to help with inventorying of the area. Lunch and transportation to Minturn will be provided. Visit www.bit.ly/HomestakeValley for more info.
SUNDAY CONCERT
The town of Carbondale and Steve’s Guitars present The Liam Laird Band and The Josefina Mendez Band performing for free in Sopris Park from 4 to 7 p.m.
MONDAY, AUGUST 15
STORYTELLER TRAINING
Do you love children and stories? Want to stay young at heart? The Roaring Fork Valley Storyteller hosts a volunteer training from 1 to 3 p.m. today, Aug. 17, 19 and 24. To register, contact Kim at 970-963-1689 or Jill at 970-379-2224.
WORD BASICS
Learn the basics of Microsoft Word at the Basalt Library from 4:30 to 5:30 p.m.
LATINO OUTREACH
Carbondale trustees discuss Latino outreach at their regular work session at 6 p.m. at town hall.
TUESDAY, AUGUST 16
DRAW TACAW
The Roaring Fork Drawing Club convenes at The Arts Campus at Willits at 6:30 p.m. No registration necessary, byo-tools!
WEDNESDAY, AUGUST 17
CHILDCARE NETWORKING
Learn about childcare and network with others in the field at the Carbondale Library from 1 to 2 p.m.
SPOON CARVING
Laura Wagner teaches you to carve, shape and finish your own wooden spoon at Rock Bottom Ranch from 5 to 8 p.m. More at www.theartbase.org
CONDUCTING LIFE
Aspen Film presents “Conducting Life: A Musical Journey” at the Isis Theatre at 5 p.m. with a post-film conversation with the director. Tickets at aspenfilm.org
BOOK REVIEW
Mary Fox will lead a discussion of “The Final Revival of Opal and Nev” written by Dawnie Walton and winner of the 2022 Aspen Words Literary Prize. For more info, visit www.basaltlibrary.org
LIBRARY TRENDS
Jamie LaRue, Garfield County Libraries executive director, talks about how libraries are changing to meet the needs of our communities in the digital age. The event will occur at the Carbondale Library from 6:30 to 8 p.m.
FURTHER OUT
THURSDAY, AUGUST 18
COCKTAILS AT COFFMAN
Enjoy an evening of cocktails and hors d’oeuvres at Coffman Ranch while supporting Aspen Valley Landtrust at 5:30 p.m. Tickets at www.avlt.org
CLIMATE CHANGE
The Aspen Center for Environmental Studies presents a Jessica Catto Dialogue at the Hotel Jerome about climate change and megafires from 6 to 7 p.m. To register, visit www.aspennature.org
HAPPY HOUR DANCE
Jen Campbell and Meagan Londy Shapiro lead an evening dance class at The Launchpad from 6:15 to 7:30 p.m. Tickets and more info at www.danceinitiative.org
YOUTH AUTHORS
Local teen authors Luana Poston and Sophia Wilson share their new book, “Spider Friend”, at the Silt Library from 6:30 to 8 p.m.
FRIDAY, AUGUST 19
LIPBONE REDDING
The Peace Garden Summer Concert Series continues with Lipbone Redding at True Nature at 5:30 p.m. Can’t join in-person? Listen live on KDNK radio.
SAY IT WITH CLAY
The Carbondale Clay Center hosts a national exhibition of ceramic art with an opening reception from 6 to 8 p.m.
SINGING BEAUTY
Jan Garrett and JD Martin perform at the Third Street Center from 7 to 8:30 p.m. For tickets, visit www.thecenterforhumanflourishing.org
SATURDAY, AUGUST 20
DOG DAY 5K
Run (or walk) in support of Colorado Animal Rescue. The 5K race starts at Two Rivers Park in Glenwood Springs at 9 a.m. Register in-person at 8 a.m. the day of the event or online through Aug. 19 at www.coloradoanimalrescue.org
BASALSA
Basalt’s salsa-dancing extravaganza returns, at The Arts Campus at Willits in partnership with The Buddy Program and Mezcla Socials, beginning at noon and continuing into the evening. This event is free.
SONIC WORKSHOP
Lipbone Redding teaches breathwork, chanting and sonic healing at True Nature from 6 to 7:30 p.m. Tickets at www.truenaturehealingarts.com
GARDEN TOUR
Seed Peace hosts another field day, offering a tour of the Sunfire Ranch gardens plus farm-fresh tastings and drinks, at no cost from 4:30 to 7:30 p.m. RSVP at www.bit.ly/SeedPeaceTour
STEVE’S GUITARS
Izzak Opatz and Austin Leonard Jones perform at Steve’s Guitars at 8 p.m.
SUNDAY, AUGUST 21
CVEPA PARTY
The Crystal Valley Environmental Protection Association celebrates its 50th anniversary at Sunfire Ranch beginning at 4 p.m. No registration is necessary.
OUR TOWN ONE TABLE
Denizens of Carbondale and friends dine on Fourth Street from 5 to 8 p.m. This year’s theme is “A Mystical Evening.” To reserve a table for free, email jwall@carbondaleco.net
MONDAY, AUGUST 22
FLY FISHING CLINIC
Backcountry Hunters and Anglers hosts a fly fishing clinic for ladies at Spring Creek Ranch from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. For more info, call 970-319-3425.
