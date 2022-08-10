Scuttlebutt and Community Calendar – Aug. 11, 2022

Email

SCUTTLEBUTT

Safety tip

If you have to evacuate, you may not be with your family; so, know how to contact each other if separated. Establish a family meeting place that’s familiar. Consider your family’s specifics — including children, those with functional needs and pets. Create a network relevant to specific areas where you may need assistance. Find information on how to make a plan at ready.gov/plan For more tips like this, sign up for Carbondale Fire’s newsletter at www.bit.ly/CarbondaleFire/

Wildland fire

At approximately 3 p.m. on Monday, Aug. 8, Carbondale Fire was paged to a wildfire on County Road 100. Due to the location and known conditions, mutual aid was requested from Roaring Fork Fire. Upon arrival, firefighters found a wildfire burning with heavy flames in pinon and juniper. “This fire had huge potential to spread,” stated Fire Chief Rob Goodwin. Thankfully, no structures were threatened and no evacuations were necessary. The fire was contained to less than two acres.

Williams Peak logging

Aspen regeneration work resumed this week near Williams Peak, after a several-month hiatus to avoid impacting elk calving and nesting birds. People using Forest Service Road 300 (Fourmile Road) should expect heavy truck traffic on weekdays as aspen trees larger than four inches in diameter are cut down and chipped on-site to be burned at the biomass plant in Gypsum. “This work is helping ensure the long-term health of aspen forests in this area by creating size and age diversity, as well as improving wildlife habitat,” said Aspen Sopris District Ranger Kevin Warner.

Rifle Gap

Rifle Gap State Park will close its boat ramps on Monday, Aug. 15 — six weeks earlier than last year — due to the low water levels. In the past, the closure would not occur until Oct. 31. Non-motorized devices, such as paddle boards and canoes, will still be allowed on the reservoir after the ramp closes.

Pitkin County STRs

Starting Sept. 20, all short-term rentals (STR) within unincorporated Pitkin County must be licensed. The new regulations, passed by the commissioners on June 22, “require a property to be rented for at least four night intervals for a maximum of 120 nights per year,” states a press release. “In addition, property owners must provide evidence showing the property was rented between May 11, 2017 and May 11, 2022.” For additional info visit pitkincounty.com/str

Local funding

The Two Rivers Community Foundation, managed by the Western Colorado Community Foundation, is accepting grant applications from nonprofits based in Carbondale, Glenwood Springs and New Castle. Grants, awarded from the Two Rivers Unrestricted Endowment (TRUE) fund, range from $500 to $2,500. Last year, $15,000 was awarded to local organizations. Applications are due Sept. 9. Visit www.http://www.2rcf.com/ for more info.

Monkeypox

On Aug. 4, Garfield County reported its first confirmed case of monkeypox. The virus is rarely fatal. It generally begins with flu-like symptoms and, typically, within five days from the onset of a fever, a rash that appears like pimples or blisters may appear on the body or inside the mouth. It is transmitted by skin to skin contact and/or direct contact with bodily fluids. For more info, visit www.bit.ly/GarfieldMonkeypox

350 garden tour

350 Roaring Fork is hosting a garden tour in the Crystal Village neighborhood in Carbondale on Aug. 27 from 9 a.m. to noon. They’ll meet at the southwest corner of Miner’s Park. Walking or biking is encouraged, but transportation by van will be provided if necessary. Interested parties should contact 350 Roaring Fork on Facebook or by calling 908-399-4197.

Made in Colorado

The Colorado Chamber of Commerce has opened nominations for a new statewide competition. Manufacturers are invited to nominate their product as the “Coolest Thing Made in Colorado” for recognition at the chamber’s annual meeting luncheon on Oct. 20. Applications are due by Sept. 9 at https://coolestthingcolorado.com/

They say it’s your birthday!

Folks celebrating another trip around the sun this week include: Tripp Adams, Morgan Hill, Bill Hofto and Sean Keery (Aug. 11); Caitlin Budahl, Sebastian Dunn, Brian Gaddis and Alyson Romanus (Aug. 12); Briana Boland, John Ginn, Larry Gottlieb and Sarah Overbeck (Aug. 13); Alex Fisher, Ariane Montez and Alejandra Rico (Aug. 14); Anna Broome, Jill Knaus, Cara Nieslanik, Maggie Seldeen and John Williams (Aug. 16); James Leonard and Jake and Heather Marine (Aug. 17).

COMMUNITY CALENDAR



The Roadside Gallery’s classic car show had 40 exceptional entries this year. Votes from 156 people of all ages placed Bob Olenick’s 1950 Chevy pickup in first (pictured) followed by Carbondale’s 1953 International Fire Truck and Michael Grillott’s 1974 Detomaso Pantera. It’s a nostalgic experience and many older adults made a point to be present for this event. Special thanks to the Roadside Gallery for bringing the show to us! Photo by Martin Garfinkle

THURSDAY, AUGUST 11

LEGAL CLINIC

Basalt Library hosts a free legal clinic from 2 to 5 p.m. To sign up, call 970-927-4311 or email info@basaltlibrary.org

RACING TO JUSTICE

The Aspen Institute explores structural racism remedies at 5 p.m. Tickets at www.aspeninstitute.org/events

MUSIC AT THE LIBRARY

Students of Aspen Music Festival and School perform at the Basalt Library at 5:15 p.m. and again at the Carbondale Library on Aug. 13 at 6 p.m.

ECSTATIC DANCE

The full moon-thly ecstatic dance tradition at 13 Moons Ranch continues at 6 p.m.

FULL MOON CEREMONY

Sheridan Semple leads a special ceremony with aromatherapy at True Nature at 6 p.m. Details at truenaturehealingarts.com

HAPPY HOUR DANCE

Tiffany Mangulabnan leads an evening dance class at The Launchpad from 6:15 to 7:30 p.m. Tickets and more info at www.danceinitiative.org

5POINT FILM

The 5Point Summer Film Series continues with “The Territory” at The Art Campus at Willits at 7:30 p.m. Tickets at tacaw.org

CRYSTAL THEATRE

“Bullet Train” shows at the Crystal Theatre tonight, tomorrow and Saturday at 7:30 p.m. A captioned version will screen on Sunday at 5 p.m.

FRIDAY, AUGUST 12

EXPLORE COLOR

School-aged children are invited to mix colors, dye paper and create a sand art bottle at the Carbondale Library at 1:30 p.m.

TIE DYE FOR TEENS

Bristlecone Arts Collaborative leads a tie dye workshop for teens at the Carbondale Library at 3:30 p.m. Materials will be provided and participants are invited to bring an additional article to dye from home.

LIAM LAIRD

The Liam Laird Quartet performs at Steve’s Guitars at 8 p.m.

Y LA BAMBA

Singer and songwriter Luz Elena Mendoza and the Y La Bamba band perform at TACAW at 8 p.m. For tickets and more info, visit www.tacaw.org

SATURDAY, AUGUST 13

PERHAM CREEK HIKE

Wilderness Workshop bilingually guides a hike up Perham Creek Trail at 7:30 a.m. Along the trail, participants will learn about efforts to designate the Crystal River as wild and scenic and the Colorado Wilderness Act. For more info and to register, visit wildernessworkshop.org

PERMACULTURE ACADEMY

The Central Rocky Mountain Permaculture Institute is offering its ninth annual Permaculture Academy, Aug. 13-21. For details and registration, visit www.bit.ly/CRMPIacademy

TRAILWORK

Roaring Fork Outdoor Volunteers puts some elbow grease into a new trail at Sky Mountain Park near Aspen from 8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. RSVP online at www.rfov.org/calendar

RIVERFEST

The city of Glenwood Springs hosts a river cleanup and celebration at Two Rivers Park beginning at 9 a.m. Afterwhich a celebration will ensue with live music and catered food. To register, visit www.bit.ly/RiverFEST22

ART + HOPE

In partnership with Aspen Strong, Sheri Gaynor leads an art class focused on healing and hope at The Art Base from 9:30 to 11:30 a.m. A second session will be virtual on Aug. 14 at the same time. More at www.theartbase.org

PSYCHIC MEDITATION

Cheryl Murphy leads an interactive experience where participants will practice giving and receiving readings from 9:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. For more info and to register, visit www.bit.ly/CherylMWorkshop

NATURAL DYE

Katie Browne teaches a natural dyeing technique which creates botanical imprints, from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at The Art Base. More at www.theartbase.org

THE BODY ALIVE

Jayne Gottlieb leads participants in “The Body Alive,” a combination of yoga and dance, at TACAW from 10:30 to noon. For details and registration, visit www.tacaw.org

EMPOWERMENT

The Center for Human Flourishing presents “Harness the Wisdom, Wonder & Life-Affirming Power of Near-Death Experiences” online at 11 a.m. Details at www.bit.ly/near-deathwebinar

CELEBRATING CHACOS

Share stories, photos, love and laughter at a celebration of life honoring Chris Chacos at the Village Smithy at 4 p.m.

AUTHOR TALK

The Aspen Institute welcomes Pulitzer Prize-winning authors Annette Gordon-Reed and Jon Meacham to receive the 2022 Aspen Institute Public Service Award. National Public Radio host Scott Simon will moderate the conversation from 5 to 6:15 p.m. Tickets at aspeninstitute.org

LIBRARY MUSIC

The Aspen Music Festival and School presents a juried selection of piano recitals by students live at the Carbondale Library at 6 p.m.

SUNDAY, AUGUST 14

HOMESTAKE VALLEY

Wilderness Workshop, the Eagle Watershed Council and Walking Mountains Science Center lead a day of exploration at Homestake Valley’s wetlands. Participants will find and identify species to help with inventorying of the area. Lunch and transportation to Minturn will be provided. Visit www.bit.ly/HomestakeValley for more info.

SUNDAY CONCERT

The town of Carbondale and Steve’s Guitars present The Liam Laird Band and The Josefina Mendez Band performing for free in Sopris Park from 4 to 7 p.m.

MONDAY, AUGUST 15

STORYTELLER TRAINING

Do you love children and stories? Want to stay young at heart? The Roaring Fork Valley Storyteller hosts a volunteer training from 1 to 3 p.m. today, Aug. 17, 19 and 24. To register, contact Kim at 970-963-1689 or Jill at 970-379-2224.

WORD BASICS

Learn the basics of Microsoft Word at the Basalt Library from 4:30 to 5:30 p.m.

LATINO OUTREACH

Carbondale trustees discuss Latino outreach at their regular work session at 6 p.m. at town hall.

TUESDAY, AUGUST 16

DRAW TACAW

The Roaring Fork Drawing Club convenes at The Arts Campus at Willits at 6:30 p.m. No registration necessary, byo-tools!

WEDNESDAY, AUGUST 17

CHILDCARE NETWORKING

Learn about childcare and network with others in the field at the Carbondale Library from 1 to 2 p.m.

SPOON CARVING

Laura Wagner teaches you to carve, shape and finish your own wooden spoon at Rock Bottom Ranch from 5 to 8 p.m. More at www.theartbase.org

CONDUCTING LIFE

Aspen Film presents “Conducting Life: A Musical Journey” at the Isis Theatre at 5 p.m. with a post-film conversation with the director. Tickets at aspenfilm.org

BOOK REVIEW

Mary Fox will lead a discussion of “The Final Revival of Opal and Nev” written by Dawnie Walton and winner of the 2022 Aspen Words Literary Prize. For more info, visit www.basaltlibrary.org

LIBRARY TRENDS

Jamie LaRue, Garfield County Libraries executive director, talks about how libraries are changing to meet the needs of our communities in the digital age. The event will occur at the Carbondale Library from 6:30 to 8 p.m.

FURTHER OUT

THURSDAY, AUGUST 18

COCKTAILS AT COFFMAN

Enjoy an evening of cocktails and hors d’oeuvres at Coffman Ranch while supporting Aspen Valley Landtrust at 5:30 p.m. Tickets at www.avlt.org

CLIMATE CHANGE

The Aspen Center for Environmental Studies presents a Jessica Catto Dialogue at the Hotel Jerome about climate change and megafires from 6 to 7 p.m. To register, visit www.aspennature.org

HAPPY HOUR DANCE

Jen Campbell and Meagan Londy Shapiro lead an evening dance class at The Launchpad from 6:15 to 7:30 p.m. Tickets and more info at www.danceinitiative.org

YOUTH AUTHORS

Local teen authors Luana Poston and Sophia Wilson share their new book, “Spider Friend”, at the Silt Library from 6:30 to 8 p.m.

FRIDAY, AUGUST 19

LIPBONE REDDING

The Peace Garden Summer Concert Series continues with Lipbone Redding at True Nature at 5:30 p.m. Can’t join in-person? Listen live on KDNK radio.

SAY IT WITH CLAY

The Carbondale Clay Center hosts a national exhibition of ceramic art with an opening reception from 6 to 8 p.m.

SINGING BEAUTY

Jan Garrett and JD Martin perform at the Third Street Center from 7 to 8:30 p.m. For tickets, visit www.thecenterforhumanflourishing.org

SATURDAY, AUGUST 20

DOG DAY 5K

Run (or walk) in support of Colorado Animal Rescue. The 5K race starts at Two Rivers Park in Glenwood Springs at 9 a.m. Register in-person at 8 a.m. the day of the event or online through Aug. 19 at www.coloradoanimalrescue.org

BASALSA

Basalt’s salsa-dancing extravaganza returns, at The Arts Campus at Willits in partnership with The Buddy Program and Mezcla Socials, beginning at noon and continuing into the evening. This event is free.

SONIC WORKSHOP

Lipbone Redding teaches breathwork, chanting and sonic healing at True Nature from 6 to 7:30 p.m. Tickets at www.truenaturehealingarts.com

GARDEN TOUR

Seed Peace hosts another field day, offering a tour of the Sunfire Ranch gardens plus farm-fresh tastings and drinks, at no cost from 4:30 to 7:30 p.m. RSVP at www.bit.ly/SeedPeaceTour

STEVE’S GUITARS

Izzak Opatz and Austin Leonard Jones perform at Steve’s Guitars at 8 p.m.

SUNDAY, AUGUST 21

CVEPA PARTY

The Crystal Valley Environmental Protection Association celebrates its 50th anniversary at Sunfire Ranch beginning at 4 p.m. No registration is necessary.

OUR TOWN ONE TABLE

Denizens of Carbondale and friends dine on Fourth Street from 5 to 8 p.m. This year’s theme is “A Mystical Evening.” To reserve a table for free, email jwall@carbondaleco.net

MONDAY, AUGUST 22

FLY FISHING CLINIC

Backcountry Hunters and Anglers hosts a fly fishing clinic for ladies at Spring Creek Ranch from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. For more info, call 970-319-3425.