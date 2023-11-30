Forest Service building

According to a press release, work to redevelop the Aspen-Sopris Ranger District compound in Carbondale will begin next week with staff moving to a temporary office on Weant Boulevard. The existing location will be temporarily closed to the public Dec. 6-8, reopened Dec. 11-15 and then closed permanently on Dec. 18. The new office is due to open in 2025. Demolition is scheduled to begin in February, and new construction in March. In the interim, people can go in-person to the Glenwood Springs office at 900 Grand Avenue. “The Forest Service will continue to work closely with the Town of Carbondale, local businesses and residents to minimize impacts from the redevelopment,” the release stated. The statement will become available online on Thursday, Nov. 30 at www.fs.usda.gov/whiteriver

Spruce Up The Sun

It’s that time of year, when The Sopris Sun invites young people to submit artistic entries for its annual Spruce Up The Sun contest. The winning illustration(s) will be featured on the cover of the Dec. 21 holiday issue. Contestants, or their parents, can submit scanned submissions to news@soprissun.com or place a hard copy in the submission box outside of The Launchpad in Carbondale (76 South Fourth Street). Preschoolers through high school seniors are welcome to submit. This year’s theme: World Peace. Entries should reflect the theme. And, please refrain from using glitter. Submissions due by Dec. 15.

Unparalleled Universe

Do you love Brian Colley’s weekly contribution of the Unparalleled Universe comic found toward the back of every Sopris Sun issue? Well, now you can add the first compilation of those quirky, and often poignant, comics to your library. Find a copy of “The Unparalleled Universe, Volume I: March 2020 – March 2023” at White River Books or the Launchpad.

Chacos Park

From Dec. 1 through Feb. 2024, the town of Carbondale will accept community input on the future of Chacos Park, corner of 4th and Main, through a series of events. Beginning First Friday at Light up Carbondale, look for the red phone booth in Chacos Park for the first of a series of questions. Answers can be posted or dropped into the ballot box inside of the phone booth.

Multimodal Carbondale

Carbondale’s Multimodal Mobility and Access Plan (MAP) enters a new phase next month. The public is invited to provide feedback on proposed ideas for intersection improvements, mobility facilities and traffic calming on a new interactive online map (www.bit.ly/MultimodalCdale). The MAP team will be available in-person on First Friday, Dec. 1 at the Launchpad from noon to 2pm, the Town Hall Trustee Room from 2:30 to 4:30pm and at Light Up Carbondale from 5 to 7pm. More information is at www.carbondaleconnect.org/map-carbondale

Basalt Library facelift

From Monday, Dec. 4 through Friday, Dec. 15, various areas inside the library, including study rooms, will get a new coat of paint. Keep an eye out for signs noting availability. Meeting space will be limited. You can call the library at 970-927-4311 for more information.

Name those wolves

Colorado Wolf and Wildlife, a conservation organization based in Divide, Colorado, invites middle schoolers from across the state to name the gray wolves coming from Oregon next month. A contest is in the works from Nov. 27 to Dec. 20. Students can vote for their favorite from a list of 14 names. Invitations have been sent to Colorado middle schools but some may have been missed. If your school was not contacted, you can email wolfcontestco@gmail.com with “Wolf Naming Contest” in the subject line. Votes will be tallied Jan. 1, 2024. More information is at www.wolfeducation.org Colorado voters approved wolf reintroduction in Nov. 2020.

Holiday angels needed

The Roaring Fork Holiday Baskets program, now in its 40th year, needs holiday angels to purchase gifts for families in need. Each person in the program receives a City Market gift card but gifts are still needed for some of the families. You can be an angel by calling Anne Blackwell at 970-989-3383

They say it’s your birthday!

Folks celebrating another trip around the sun this week include: Chuck Dorn, Stephen Horn and Kat Lieblick (Nov. 30); Sadie Dickinson, Jim Harris and Marcel Kahhak (Dec. 1); Ted Brochet, Sierra Palmer, Elizabeth Robinson, Deva Shantay and Paul Stover (Dec. 2); Skip Doty, Hannah Feder, Rebecca Murphy and Rochelle Norwood (Dec. 3); Edgar Garcia and Carol Klein (Dec. 4); Dakotah Grett, Mark Stover, John Stroud and Kashana Tonozzi (Dec. 5); Carol Craven, Amy Kimberly, Cathleen McCourt, Colette Meagher, Frank McSwain, Collette Spears and Judy Whitmore (Dec. 6).

COMMUNITY CALENDAR

The Glenwood Springs Community Concert Association hosts pianist Charlie Albright for a performance at the Mountain View Church in Glenwood Springs on Wednesday, Dec. 6 at 7pm. Albright has been heralded as “among the most gifted musicians of his generation,” GSCCA’s Susan Ludtke told The Sopris Sun. “Our audience loved him when he played for us a few years ago, and we are thrilled to be able to have him return to our stage this season.” For more information, visit www.gsconcertassn.org

THURSDAY, NOVEMBER 30

HOLE IN THE DONUT AA

Catch an Alcoholics Anonymous meeting at The Meeting Place this morning at 6:45am. Visit www.meetingplacecarbondale.org for a list of 24 weekly recovery meetings.

WINTERFAIRE STORE

Waldorf School on the Roaring Fork invites people to the opening of its Winterfaire Store from 5 to 8pm. This is an adults only event. The school’s Winterfaire celebration is Saturday, Dec. 2 from 11am to 3pm, which is open to all ages. More info at www.waldorfschoolrf.com

5POINT FOR FREE

5Point’s “On The Road Tour” stops at the Pitkin County Library in Aspen for a free viewing of its adventure films at 6pm. Register at www.pitcolib.org

CRYSTAL THEATRE

The Crystal Theatre shows “The Holdovers” tonight, Dec. 1, 2 and 7 at 7pm, and Sunday, Dec. 3 at 5pm. The Sunday screening includes captions.

FRIDAY, DECEMBER 1

SHINING MOUNTAINS FILM

The Aspen Indigenous Foundation presents the Shining Mountains Film Festival, with feature-length and short documentaries, as well as live Q&A sessions following each screening, today and tomorrow at The Wheeler Opera House. Tickets and more info are at www.shiningmountainsfilm.com

ENGLISH CLASS

Valley Settlement teaches an English class from 9am to 12:30pm at the Basalt Library. More info at www.valleysettlement.org

INTERIOR DESIGN POP-UP

Djuna and Te Zaal Interior Design hosts an opening for its “Interior Design and Gift Pop-Up” in Basalt (23300 Two Rivers Road, #32) at 4pm. The pop-up will be open Thursdays through Saturdays, noon to 6pm, Dec. 2-23. More info at www.djuna.com

XMAS IN WILLITS

A tree lighting celebration takes place at Triangle Park in Willits, complete with Santa and Mrs. Claus visits for kids, carolers, free horse drawn carriage rides and more from 4 to 6pm.

LABOR OF LOVE

KDNK hosts its annual Labor of Love Auction at Thunder River Theatre from 5-8:30pm. A “very merry” live auction begins at 7pm, to be emceed by KDNK DJ The Walrus. You can also bid on items from the comfort of your own home, Dec. 1-8, by visiting www.kdnk.org

LIGHT UP CARBONDALE

Carbondale lights up the Christmas Tree at Weant Boulevard and Main Street and fills downtown with holiday cheer this First Friday. The fun starts at 5pm. There will be two public engagement opportunities there for upcoming town projects and initiatives: the development of Chacos Park and the Carbondale Mobility & Access Plan.

ORNAMENT PAINTING

The Carbondale Clay Center invites little ones and their guardians to paint clay ornaments from 6 to 8pm. Walk on down to the Christmas tree lighting afterward to hang your ornament!

SOUND BATH

Danielle Klein guides “Soulful Soundscapes Sound Bath” at True Nature at 6pm. Register at www.truenaturehealingarts.com

SOPRIS THEATRE

It’s closing weekend for Sopris Theatre Company’s performance of “The Curious Incident of the Dog in the Night-Time.” Catch the show tonight or tomorrow at 7pm, or Sunday at 2pm. Tickets at www.coloradomtn.edu/theatre

SATURDAY, DECEMBER 2

XMAS TREES & POSADA

Wilderness Workshop and Defiende Nuestra Tierra host their bilingual and annual “Christmas Tree Cutting and Posada” event at Babbish Gulch Trailhead (4 Mile Road) from 10am to 2pm. Christmas tree permits will be available. More info and registration is at www.bit.ly/Xmas-Posada

HOLIDAY BAZAAR

The Glenwood Community Center hosts its Third Annual Holiday Bazaar with local makers, creators, crafters and artistic vendors from 10am to 6pm. More info at www.bit.ly/GlenwoodBazaar

HOLIDAY MARKET

The Redstone Art Foundation hosts the Redstone Holiday Market, a European style outdoor market with locally made bits and bobs, from 11am to 4pm along the Boulevard.

SHAMANIC JOURNEY

Meghan Gilroy guides “Exhale into Your Souls Wisdom” at True Nature at 1pm. Register at www.truenaturehealingarts.com

CELEBRATION OF LIFE

A celebration of life service for Paul N. Sutro will take place at St. Peter’s Episcopal Church in Basalt at 2pm. All are welcome.

ORAN MOR

Scottish-Irish musical group Oran Mor performs a holiday concert at the Carbondale Library at 2pm. The group will perform at the Glenwood Springs Library on Dec. 8 at 6pm.

NAUGHTY OR NICE?

Marble Distillery hosts family-friendly photo shoots with Santa from 2 to 5pm. Then, the adult “Bad Santa” photo shoot kicks off at 6pm.

GARLAND WORKSHOP

Vallee Noone guides a garland making workshop at the Launchpad today and tomorrow from 4 to 6pm. Register at www.carbondalearts.com

SUMMIT FOR LIFE

The Chris Klug Foundation hosts the 2023 Summit for Life at Aspen Mountain at 5:30pm. A post party is to follow at the Sun Deck. Alternatively, skip the uphill hike and Ride for Life by taking the Gondola straight to the top. More info at www.chrisklugfoundation.org

BRIAN BLADE

Brian Blade and the Fellowship perform at TACAW at 8pm. Tickets at www.tacaw.org

SUNDAY, DECEMBER 3

RVR HOLIDAY MARKET

Works from 30+ vendors make up the Thompson Barn Holiday Market in River Valley Ranch. Stop by anytime between 1 and 5pm.

MUSIC AT THE LIBRARY

Enjoy joyous holiday sounds performed by the Roaring Fork Youth Orchestra at the Basalt Library at 4:30pm.

BLISS YOUR HIPS

Cari Eisenson guides a “Bliss Your Hips” yoga session at Kula Yoga on Main at 5:30pm. Register at www.kulayogaonmain.com

NATIVE PRIDE

Native Pride Productions presents “Inspired by Tradition, Powered by Dance,” a live performance, and educational opportunity, of traditional Native American dances at the Wheeler Opera House at 1:30pm. Tickets at www.aspenshowtix.com

MONDAY, DECEMBER 4

MAKE AN ORNAMENT

Anyone, 10 and up, is invited to create an ornament at the Carbondale Library at 3:30pm. Space is limited. Register at www.gcpld.org

TOY MAKEOVER

Kids, 6-12, give their used toys a makeover for the holidays. Repurpose and upcycle old toys to create something new at the Community Art Center in Glenwood Springs from 5:30 to 7pm. Register at www.bit.ly/glenwoodrec-arts Adults are invited to a similar event on Dec. 11 and 12, 5:30 to 8pm.

EIA OPEN HOURS

English in Action hosts open English tutoring hours at the Basalt Library from 6 to 7:30pm.

TUESDAY, DECEMBER 5

LGBT PEER SUPPORT

YouthZone hosts LGBTQ+ youth peer support groups at CMC’s Glenwood Springs Blake Avenue campus every Tuesday at 4pm, and at TACAW in Willits every Wednesday at 3:30pm.

BOOK TALK

Discuss Gabrielle Zevin’s New York Times bestseller, “Tomorrow, and Tomorrow, and Tomorrow,” at the Basalt Library at 5:30pm. More info at www.basaltlibrary.org

MUSIC TRIVIA

The Andy Zanca Youth Empowerment Program hosts its Music Trivia Night fundraiser at Carbondale Beer Works at 7pm. This is a 21 and up event. Register your team at www.bit.ly/AZYEPtrivia

WEDNESDAY, DECEMBER 6

COSECHA TEXTILES

Learn and experiment with textiling at the Cosecha Textiles studio south of Carbondale every first Wednesday from 4 to 9pm. Register at www.cosechatextiles.com

NORDIC SOCIAL

Mount Sopris Nordic Council hosts its annual Nordic Social, kicking off the cross country ski season, at El Dorado in Carbondale at 6pm. Members will each receive a free drink ticket.

HOUSING PANEL

Curtis Wackerle, Aspen Journalism’s executive director, moderates a housing-oriented panel, “Is the dream still livable: Fighting to Maintain Community in the Roaring Fork Valley,” at Marble Distillery from 5:30 to 7pm. Other panelists include Glenwood Springs Director of Economic and Community Development Hannah Klausman and West Mountain Regional Housing Coalition Program Director April Long.

‘THE GRINCH’

The Glenwood Vaudeville Revue screens the 2018 animated rendition of “The Grinch” at 6:30pm. Tickets at www.gvrshow.com

THURSDAY, DECEMBER 7

SoL THEATRE

Youth company SoL Theatre presents “A Christmas Story” at Thunder River Theatre tonight, tomorrow and Saturday at 6pm. Catch the matinee on Sunday, Dec. 10 at 2pm. Tickets at www.soltheatrecompany.org

MEN’S GROUP

HeadQuarters in Basalt hosts Common Roots, a monthly open gathering for anyone 18 and up who identifies by he/him pronouns, at 6pm. Register at www.headq.org

CLIMBING FILM TOUR

TACAW presents the fourth season of the Climbing Film Tour, which includes a selection of short films celebrating the global climbing community, at 7:30pm. Tickets at www.tacaw.org

FRIDAY, DECEMBER 8

ART FOR THE HOLIDAYS

The Art Base hosts its Holiday Open House at 4pm.

BASALT CHRISTMAS

A Band Called Alexis takes the stage at the Basalt River Park performing twists of favorite holiday songs, along with a light show. There will be a petting zoo and visits with Santa and Mrs. Claus to boot. It all starts at 4pm.

CUP AUCTION

The Carbondale Clay Center hosts its 25th Annual Cup Auction fundraiser at 6pm at the Third Street Center. More info at www.carbondaleclay.org

‘THE NUTCRACKER’

Aspen Santa Fe Ballet presents “The Nutcracker” at the Aspen District Theater tonight and tomorrow at 7:30pm, tomorrow at 2pm and Sunday, Dec. 10 at 1pm. Tickets at www.aspensantafeballet.com