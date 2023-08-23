Scuttlebutt and Calendar – Aug. 24, 2023

Email

On Monday, Aug. 21, Governor Jared Polis signed an executive order intended to increase housing in alignment with the state’s climate goals, transportation needs and economic growth. The executive order identifies Colorado as the eighth most unaffordable state in the country and estimates its population will grow by 1.72 million people by 2050. It instructs the Division of Housing within the Department of Local Affairs to make their programs and timelines more efficient, while directing specific agencies to inventory programs that provide support to local governments for housing development, transportation, economic development and water infrastructure and conservation. Read the document here: www.bit.ly/ExecutiveOrder2023-014

Equity programming

Colorado Parks and Wildlife’s Outdoor Equity Grant Program will distribute $2 million this fall to organizations helping to instill in diverse youth a sense of wonder, excitement and responsibility for the environment. Nonprofits, government entities, school districts, for-profits and federally-recognized tribes are all welcome to apply for up to $100,000 by Aug. 31. Learn more at www.cpw.info/outdoorequitygrant

School meals

Roaring Fork School District (RFSD) students will receive free breakfast and lunch this school year through the statewide Healthy School Meals for All program. The program is funded by limiting tax deductions for individuals with $300,000 taxable income or more, as approved by voters last year. To receive the meals, families need to complete the Free & Reduced Meal Application which may also qualify them for discounted school fees, bus passes and more. Additionally, as a recipient of the Local Food Program Grant, RFSD will be awarded $18,760 toward purchasing food products grown, raised or processed in Colorado.

Superintendent housing

RFSD’s Superintendent Housing Task Force invites the community to an information session on Aug. 31 at 5pm in Carbondale (400 Sopris Ave.) to learn more about three recommendations to the Board of Education for recruiting and retaining talent: 1) buy an existing house, 2) build a house on district-owned land, 3) provide assistance as an equity investment.

Glenwood Manager

Glenwood Springs’ former city manager, Beverli Marshall, and the city council mutually agreed to end her contract on Aug. 17. Marshall’s employment began March 20, according to a Post Independent article, and her contract included a $215,000 salary, plus a $2,000 per month housing allowance. She will receive five months of severance pay. “We’re parting on amicable terms and wish Dr. Marshall the best in her future endeavors,” said Mayor Ingrid Wussow. According to a press release, it is the City’s policy not to discuss personnel matters. The council has not yet determined plans to appoint a new city manager.

South Canyon

The City of Glenwood Springs is soliciting feedback on what to do with South Canyon. Nearly 3,000 acres belongs to the City of Glenwood Springs and is home to undeveloped hot springs, historic sites, a shooting range, the city landfill, trails and wildlife. The South Canyon Management Plan will shape the future use of the area. Visit www.cogs.us/SouthCanyon to complete the survey.

Congrats to APR!

Aspen Public Radio earned national recognition with an Edward R. Murrow award announced last week honoring work done in 2022. The Radio Television Digital News Association recognizes journalism that sets the standard for broadcast and digital news. Congratulations to Halle Zander for earning awards in “Hard News” and “Excellence in Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion” and to Eleanor Bennett for her “Feature Reporting” award.

Fall hours

The Marble Historical Society museum has switched to fall hours: 11am to 3pm, Saturday and Sunday. Those hours continue to early October. Admission is $5 for adults, $2 for seniors and kids are free. The museum is located in the historic Marble schoolhouse, 412 W. Main Street.

Dance and pilates

Coredination, Bonedale Ballet and Bonedale Flashmob are offering ballet classes for ages 3 and up, flashmob choreography for spontaneous community performances for ages 11 and up and pilates mat and reformer lessons for adults. Call Alexandra Jerkunica for more information: 970-379-2187.

They say it’s your birthday!

Folks celebrating another trip around the sun this week include: Dalton Handy, Sarah Meyer and Andrea Porter (Aug. 24); Lauren Gister, John Hoffmann, Alli O’Neal and Danielle Rozga (Aug. 25); Larry Day, Linda Froning, Julie Goldstein and Julia Tallmadge (Aug. 26); Mason Frisbie, Joanne Howard and Tommy Sands (Aug. 27); JoEllen Maynard and Phil Maynard (Aug. 28); Reina Katzenberger and Tyler Treadway (Aug. 29); Christina Cappelli, Lauren DeAre, Caito Foster, Elizabeth Henry, Lynn Kirchner, Emma Martin and Barbara New (Aug. 30).

CALENDAR



Andy Mueller, general manager of the Colorado River Water Conservation District, presented at the Crystal Valley Environmental Protection Association’s 51st annual meeting in Marble on Aug. 20. Mueller acknowledged a “checkered past” between the two organizations stemming from the controversial West Divide Project which would have installed a dam and diversion at Placita to irrigate farms near Battlement Mesa. Mueller then explained how the Crystal Augmentation Study came about and assured attendees the district is committed to never backing another reservoir or dam on the mainstem of the Crystal River. Photo by Raleigh Burleigh

THURSDAY, AUGUST 24

BRIDGE

The Basalt Library hosts Bridge Club from 4 to 6pm.

TALK ABOUT IT

Attorney Elizabeth N. Siegel discusses recent Supreme Court decisions at Basalt Library at 5:30pm.

LIPBONE

Lipbone Redding performs at the Glenwood Vaudeville Revue at 7:30pm. Come early for dinner! Tickets at www.gvrshow.com

OPPENHEIMER

The Crystal Theatre shows “Oppenheimer” today, tomorrow, Aug. 26 and Aug. 31 at 7pm. Sunday’s 5pm screening is captioned.

CULTURAL CRISIS

Rev. Dr. Dia Lynn presents “Our Cultural Crisis as a Death/Rebirth Opportunity” at the Third Street Center from 7 to 8:30pm. Send an email to info@tcfhf to RSVP.

FRIDAY, AUGUST 25

TRAVELING SHAMANS

The Traveling Shamans Camp returns to Hotchkiss for a weekend of ceremony, art and music. Details at www.shamanscamp.com

CREATOR CLUB

Third through fifth graders are invited to make artistic creations every second and fourth Fridays, from 3:30 to 4:30pm at the Carbondale Library.

ONCE A RIVER

The Art Base hosts an opening reception for Leah Aegerter’s “Once a River” from 5 to 7pm. The show will remain on display through Sept. 22.

COWBOY UP

Celebrate Carbondale’s western heritage with dancing, country music, barbecue and more at 4th and Main from 6 to 10pm. Ticket sales benefit WindWalkers.

NATURAL DYE WORKSHOP

Katie Brown of BOX ELEVEN leads “Intro to Natural Dye: Bundle Dying and Flower Pounding” at Two Roots Farm at 6pm. Sign up at www.box-eleven.com

SOUND JOURNEY

Join Zachary Cashin for a “vibrational sound healing journey” at the Third Street Center from 7 to 8:45pm. Tickets at www.tcfhf.org

SOLSTICE

DanceAspen’s summer showcase, “Solstice,” is performed tonight and tomorrow at the Wheeler Opera House at 7:30pm. Tickets at www.aspenshowtix.com

TANZANIA TOOTH FAIRY

The Cocoa Club hosts a fundraising event with sweet delights, live entertainment, an auction and more from 7:30 to 9:30pm. For tickets, visit www.pollinatorchocolate.com

BIRDS OF PLAY

TACAW hosts an album release show for Birds of Play at 8pm, with Shafer Welch opening. Tickets at www.tacaw.org

SATURDAY, AUGUST 26

SANA RACE

“Hunger doesn’t have to be a secret!” Join the Safe and Abundant Nutrition Alliance (SANA) for a free walk/run to raise awareness about food justice. The race begins at 8am at Burning Mountain Park in New Castle. Register online at www.bit.ly/SANA2023

THOMPSON DIVIDE

Join Wilderness Workshop for an off-trail hike through a canceled oil and gas lease in the Thompson Divide, meeting at the Babbish Gulch parking lot at 9am. Register online at www.wildernessworkshop.org/events

NATURE ADVENTURE

Children 11 and younger are invited to learn about ecosystems, wildlife habitats and other relevant topics at Coffman Ranch for free from 9am to 12:30pm. Sign up at www.rfov.org

EDGY ART

Stanley Bell hosts a two-day workshop, today and tomorrow from 9:30am to 3:30pm, for pushing the boundaries of creativity. All levels of experience are welcome. Register at www.theartbase.org

REDSTONE ART SHOW

The 27th annual Redstone Art Show opens today and continues tomorrow from 10am to 5pm outside the Redstone Inn. Artists interested in joining the Plein Air Paint Out can stop by today to register and have their materials stamped.

NARCAN TRAINING

Garfield County Public Health hosts High Rockies Harm Reduction in Glenwood Springs for a Narcan training to reverse an opioid overdose from 10am to 2pm. Register at www.highrockiesharmreduction.com

WEAVING AND STORYTIME

Anderson Ranch Arts Center teaches weaving and reads stories about the tradition at the Basalt Library at 10:30am. Visit www.basaltlibrary.org for more info.

FLOTILLA

Colorado Rising and 350 Roaring Fork host “Rally for the River 2023,” a friendly “flotilla” protest against the Uinta Basin Railway from Grizzly Creek to Two Rivers Park at 11am. Professional rafters will be received by the majority of protestors in the park where Glenwood Springs Councilor Jonathan Godes and Representative Elizabeth Velasco will speak.

BEE HAPPY

The Rifle Library hosts a mural unveiling for a new piece by Matt Willey, with bilingual storytime and crafts at 2pm.

THEATER AT EXPLORE

Local actors and actresses Bostyn Elswick, Hattie Rensberry, Scott Elmore, Josh Adamson and Willie Moseley present three short plays at Explore Booksellers in Aspen (221 East Main Street) at 2pm and 5pm.

WHY ASPEN?

VOICES and the Aspen Historical Society present “Why Aspen?: Indigenous & Immigrant Stories” at the Aspen Historical Society lawn at 4pm. RSVP at www.voicesrfv.org

MUSIC ON THE MOUNTAIN

Session Americana performs at the Glenwood Caverns Adventure Park at 6pm. Gondola proceeds will benefit Ascendigo.

EDDIE PEPITONE

Comedian Eddie Pepitone performs at TACAW at 8pm. Tickets at www.tacaw.org

SUNDAY, AUGUST 27

RAIZADO

The Latinx House will host an entire day of free, community-focused events to commemorate the final day of the second annual Raizado Festival in Aspen. Highlights will include a flag football clinic with Diana Flores, a fashion show by designers Mario de la Torre and Cindy Castro and a closing performance by Los Lobos! Learn more about this event and the festival (which begins on Aug. 24) at www.thelatinxhouse.org

ART AUCTION

The Redstone Art Show concludes with a live auction of pieces produced during the Plein Air Paint Out at the Redstone Inn at 3pm.

MAUI FUNDRAISER

Lahaina Strong hosts a fundraiser for the Kamohoalii Ohana affected by the devastating Maui wildfires at Carbondale Beer Works in partnership with Epic Fitness from 3 to 6pm.

GARCO DEMS

The Garfield County Democrats Annual Picnic takes place at Rislende Events in Silt (54 CR 311) from 4 to 7pm with live music, speeches, games and more.

MONDAY, AUGUST 28

NERVOUS RESET

Julie DeVilbiss hosts a nine-week online course to help you recover and recalibrate your nervous system. Find details at www.yourelementalhealth.com/IlluminateNSreset

TUESDAY, AUGUST 29

YARN GROUP

Knitters and crocheters convene at the Basalt Library at 5pm.

DRAWING CLUB

The Roaring Fork Drawing Club meets at Modern West Floral in Silt at 6:30pm. Stay in the loop by following @rfdrawingclub on Instagram.

WEDNESDAY, AUGUST 30

PINK FLOYD

Aspen Film presents “Have You Got It Yet? The Story of Syd Barrett and Pink Floyd” at the Isis Theater at 7pm. Tickets at www.aspenfilm.org

BASALT MUSIC

Basalt’s summer music season concludes with Cruz Contreras performing at the River Park. The concert begins at 5:30pm.

THURSDAY, AUGUST 31

SENIOR RESOURCES

Sopris Lodge in Carbondale (295 Rio Grande Ave.) hosts a Seniors Resource Fair from 10am to 1pm, bringing together local resources and professionals for advice on a variety of topics. This event is free and no registration is required.

STORYTIME IN SPANISH

Children up to six years old are invited to bilingual storytime at the Basalt Library. Visit www.basaltlibrary.org for more info.

STORYTIME

The Carbondale Library hosts storytime for children up to five years old every Thursday at 10:30am.

WATCHHOUSE

Watchhouse (formerly Mandolin Orange) performs at Harris Concert Hall at 8pm. Tickets at www.aspenshowtix.com

FRIDAY, SEPTEMBER 1

NATURE JOURNALING

Journal and draw about nature, and exchange pointers with peers doing the same, at the Carbondale Library at 1pm. Call 970-963-2889 for more info.

GROVESTOCK

Grovestock returns to Glenwood Springs for three days of positive vibrations, beginning with an opening ceremony today at 3pm. Find tickets and a schedule at www.grovestockfestival.com

CLAY NATIONAL

The Carbondale Clay Center hosts a First Friday opening reception for “Clay National XVII: The Autobiography of the Object” at 6pm. This year’s Clay National pieces include works by ceramists from around the country, and is juried by Sam Harvey. The exhibit will be up through Sept. 29.

RFHS FOOTBALL

Root on the Rams for their first football game of the season, versus Coal Ridge at home, at 7pm.

DIVAS

The Cocoa Club hosts “Days of Future Past” with the Roaring Divas at 7:30pm.

MONDAY, SEPTEMBER 4

SENIOR BOARD GAMES

The Carbondale Library invites those 60 and over to play board games and mingle, every first Monday of the month at 4pm. Board games are provided or people can bring their own.