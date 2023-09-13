School board meets with district legal counsel

Email

On Sept. 6, at a regularly scheduled meeting of the Roaring Fork School District (RFSD) Board of Education, the board entered executive session, as noticed on the approved agenda.

Under Colorado Revised Statute Sec. 24-6-402(4)(b), which pertains to conferences with an attorney for the local public body for the purposes of receiving legal advice on specific legal questions pertaining to the superintendent’s contract, the board met in executive session with RFSD legal counsel Brent Case for a little over an hour.

Upon the board’s return to the public portion of the meeting, Case addressed the board via remote video, stating that “the entire content of the executive session was an attorney-client privilege discussion and therefore not recorded.”

This consultation with the district’s legal counsel comes as Superintendent Dr. Jesús Rodríguez is currently on Family Medical Leave Act for the birth of his second child. His leave began on Aug. 14 and is scheduled to continue until Oct. 20.