Scenes from the 51st Mountain Fair

Email

Everyone is a winner when it comes to Mountain Fair. That said, there are winners among the winners, including fly casting champions Matt Koenlsheck, Nate Biro and Jerry Alcorta. Former trustee Heather Henry won the women’s wood splitting competition and Jared Shimp took the cake as men’s top wood splitter.

Speaking of cake, the Redstone General Store gals won best of show, Katie Sherman had the best non-alternative cake and Kylyn’s buttermilk maple bacon cupcakes proved a hit. Sardy Devery’s “Gooseberry Galactica” took first place in the fruit pie contest, Olivia Groth won best cream pie and Chris Bilby had the top exotic pie.

Justin Gerrar set a new course record for the Mount Sopris Run Off (18:28 for the four-miler) followed by Megan Ravenscraft. Wesley Toews and Emily Worline, meanwhile, won the 14-miler. T he fastest bikers were Larry Smith and Chloe Lutgang.

Grace Brown limboed the lowest and the Mud Dogs emerged victorious in the Clay Center’s firstever Throwdown Relay. Burley Taylor-Silt and Justin Brintnall won the horseshoes comp. This year, the police department trounced the fire department in tug-of-war.

Any winners we forgot? Send us a note at news@soprissun.com



Photos by Jane Bachrach

.

Art by Larry Day



Photos by Will Sardinsky



Photos by Raleigh Burleigh



Photos by James Steindler