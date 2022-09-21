Rams sports update

Email

Fall sports are in full swing with each of Roaring Fork High School’s teams showing promise. Here’s a quick mid-season recap.

The Lady Rams secured another victory against Basalt on Monday, Sept. 19, winning 3-1. This followed a 3-1 loss in a non-league match with Aspen the week prior. Overall, the volleyball team is ranked second for the 3A Western Slope division with eight wins to four losses. Fans will have a string of opportunities to cheer them on at home: Sept. 29 v. Delta at 6:30 p.m.; Oct. 4 v. Moffat County at 6 p.m.; Oct. 11 v. Rifle at 6:30 p.m.; Oct. 18 v. Aspen at 6:30 p.m.; Oct. 20 v. Steamboat Springs at 6:30 p.m.

The soccer team, for their part, is now ranked third in the 3A/2A Western Slope division after defeating Vail Mountain in a league match on Tuesday, Sept. 20. Similar to the volleyball team, the soccer boys will play a series of home matches: Sept. 30 v. Crested Butte at 6 p.m.; Oct. 6 v. Delta at 6 p.m.; Oct. 8 v. Rifle at 11 a.m.; Oct. 11 v. Summit at 6 p.m.; Oct. 13 v. Aspen at 6 p.m.; Oct. 15 v. CRMS at 11 a.m.; Oct. 18 v. Basalt at 6 p.m.

The football team is ranked seventh in 1A League 1 with one loss to two wins. With one game per week, the next opportunity to catch this team at home is on Oct. 7 at 7 p.m.