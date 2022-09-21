Carbondale Report: Local youth direct trustees

Email

Prior to a regular work session, Carbondale’s Board of Town Trustees took the time to hear from youth representing 10 local classrooms, clubs and teams. To help allocate nicotine tax funds, the youngsters shared lived experience with their town government, displaying annotated maps identifying places where they feel safe, welcome, active and otherwise.

Among their recommendations: safe Highway 133 crossings, better lighting at night, places to hang out and expanded circulator services. Each group then received a $300 stipend to direct toward a cause of their choice, using tobacco tax money.

“City Market and Peppino’s [Pizza] should be proud,” stated Trustee Erica Sparhawk. “They were recognized as two of the most welcoming and safe places in town.”

Anna Cole, Roaring Fork School District employee and member of the town’s Youth & Family Advisory Council, then met with trustees to review grant applications for already-budgeted 2022 dollars.

As reported in August, the trustees approved a budget from the council directing $120,00 from tobacco tax funds toward mental health programs in schools. An additional $95,000 was made available in the form of grants to nonprofit organizations that support health, wellness and drug-use prevention and cessation.

Of the four applicants, funding was recommended as follows: Stepping Stones, $40,000; Valley Settlement, $25,000; Family Resource Center of the Roaring Fork Schools, $20,000; YouthZone, $10,000.

The meeting continued with a review of town budget priorities for 2023, as well as updates from the Chamber of Commerce and Creative District.

Water update

Carbondale water customers were mailed a bilingual notice on Sept. 14 explaining that drinking water did not meet the state’s treatment standards. “The violation is a treatment technique violation,” Utilities Director Mark O’Meara told The Sopris Sun.

During the months of July and August, with increased flows at Nettle Creek, the amount of chlorine introduced at the treatment plant was not sufficient to meet disinfection standards at the point of discharge. As explained in the notice, measurements do not take into account the 6.5 miles that the chlorine residual travels in contact with the water between the treatment plant and town, allowing it more time to kill viruses and parasites.

O’Meara also stated that the town used to test for giardia and “never really detected” it.

The situation is not an emergency and the town has since introduced more chlorine to meet the state’s standards. To learn about lessening the risk of infection by bacteria and other disease-causing organisms, contact the EPA’s Safe Drinking Water Hotline at 1-800-426-4791.

Longtime Carbondale resident Doc Phillips surveys the changes at Fourth and Main. As stipulated by the donor of the Fourth Street Plaza/Park, a 80-by-20-foot reserved parking easement was cleared, which included removal of the town’s events shed. Weeks prior, four parking spaces had been reserved for real estate company Engel & Völkers. How the remaining four to six spaces will be allocated remains to be seen. Photo by Raleigh Burleigh