Rams advance with 3-0 win against James Irwin

On a beautiful fall evening, family, friends and fans crowded the bleachers at Carbondale Middle School to watch the Roaring Fork High School boys soccer team’s play-off game against James Irwin Charter Academy (Colorado Springs). Coach Nick Forbes, diagnosed with COVID-19, reportedly watched socially-distanced from White Hill.

“This one’s for Nick,” assistant coach Jeff Mohsenin told the Post Independent. “All the boys thought about that before the game, and they played for him.”

The match began with strong pressure from both sides, though more attacks on the Rams’ goal. By halftime, neither team had relented and the score remained at 0-0. “Keep it up, Blue!” shouted the audience. “Let’s go Rams!”

Within the first 10 minutes of the second half, junior Jacob Barlow made an opportunistic strike, giving the Rams a lead. Thereafter, they managed to shut the Jaguars out, with junior Josh Hernandez hammering home a goal from a free kick and sophomore Fernando Rodrigues sending a precise eight ball into the corner-pocket. The Rams emerged with a 3-0 victory.

Following last year’s success at the state championships, this new team, with many of the previous year’s stars having graduated, now advances to the quarterfinals against Liberty Common in Fort Collins on Saturday, Nov. 5.