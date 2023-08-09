pARTy at the Art Base: A night of celebration and creativity

Email

The Art Base, a Basalt-based arts nonprofit, is gearing up for its annual flagship fundraiser — pARTy at the Art Base. The event is pivotal in supporting arts programming for youth and adults, local artist exhibitions and scholarships for youth artists.

Art Base Executive Director Lisa DeLosso emphasized that the event “is vital to our mission of fostering creativity for all ages and abilities, and the funds raised help us do the work we need to do.”

Now in its ninth year, the “10×10 Name Unseen Silent Auction” showcases over 130 artworks — each measuring 10 inches by 10 inches — generously donated by local artists.

Art enthusiasts can view the works in person at the Art Base gallery in downtown Basalt or online through their website. The auction has an element of intrigue, as the artists’ names remain concealed until the successful bidder receives the artwork.

DeLosso called the unseen aspect of the auction one of the most enjoyable parts of the event. “You are constantly kept on your toes, guessing who made what,” she said.

The pARTy kicks off with a cocktail hour from 5 to 6:30pm during which attendees can make final bids on the “10×10” auction. During that time, there will be art activities with instructors in the Art Base’s upstairs space because, as DeLosso said, “We’re focused on education and art making.”

To further liven up the festivities, event organizers adopted a neon theme this year “to match some of the road construction happening in Basalt,” DeLosso shared. Guests are encouraged to join in on the theme, though it is not mandatory. Neon accessories will be available for those who wish to add a splash of dazzling color to their outfits.

Loren Wilder, who has been designing the decor for pARTy events for a number of years, has been enlisted again — this time to incorporate the vibrant neon pinks, greens, yellows and oranges into the decor. Wilder’s most recent eye-popping spectacle was her mainstage design for last month’s Mountain Fair.

At 7pm, the festivities will move to a tent and stage area at Basalt River Park, complete with a catered dinner and cocktails. Comedian Glenn Smith will emcee the evening presentation. A paddle raise will allow guests to bid on specific Art Base programming and activities.

A significant highlight of the evening is the presentation of the Melva Bucksbaum Dedication to the Arts Award, given annually to an individual who has made significant contributions to the arts in the community. This year, the award goes to David Floria, a former gallery owner, longtime arts supporter and community volunteer.

The award commemorates the legacy of Bucksbaum, a dedicated arts supporter who died in Aspen in 2017. “Melva had strong ties to the Valley, and David emulates the type of honoree deserving of this award because he has given so many artists in this Valley their starts,” DeLosso shared.

Floria, a ceramicist and potter, discovered his artistic passion in high school. He earned a BFA at the University of Colorado Boulder in 1971, followed by global travels, including work with famed potter Barry Brickell in New Zealand.

After a decade as a working artist, he pursued an MFA in art criticism and curation and was hired as a curator at the Aspen Art Museum in 1982. He and Tim Brown later cofounded the Floria/Brown Gallery in a log cabin connected to the storied Woody Creek Tavern. When Brown left for graduate school, Floria continued on with the David Floria Gallery, eventually moving it to Aspen.

Floria’s Aspen gallery was known for handling the works of the most-noteworthy contemporary artists and continued the business “until my vision got so bad I couldn’t see the art I was trying to sell, so I closed the gallery,” he said. He also volunteered on the Aspen Art Museum’s disability committee and as an art career coach and currently serves as vice-chair of English In Action’s board of directors.

However, after about 30 years, Floria has started working with ceramics and pottery again. “Ceramics are important because I’m totally blind. If I was trained in photography or painting, it would be a lot more difficult, but ceramics is primarily done tactilely. I can measure it, shape it and see it through my hands. And I can remember colors — sky blue, dandelion yellow, or Ferrari red — so I can imagine the art.”

Amidst the celebration, event organizers want to reassure attendees that the ongoing road construction in downtown Basalt has been addressed, with designated free parking at the Basalt Regional Library and complimentary shuttle service to and from the Art Base.

The pARTy at the Art Base combines fun and creativity in a community-style event “where people can support a longtime local organization that supports local art and artists. I hope people will be excited to join us,” DeLosso said.

To browse and bid on “10×10” works or to purchase pARTy tickets, go to theartbase.org