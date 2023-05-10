Of sewer lines and services

Email

Tuesday’s meeting, May 9, saw all trustees in attendance minus Chris Hassig.

Included on the unanimously approved consent agenda were: accounts payable; approval of previous meeting minutes; a waiver of plan review and building fees for We-Cycle’s build-out of office and shop space at 695 Buggy Circle; special event liquor licenses for the Carbondale Clay Center’s May 13 event and Dance Initiative’s May 20 performance; liquor, tobacco and tasting license renewals for Sopris Liquor & Wine; and a liquor license renewal for Sopris Lodge.

During public comments for persons not on the agenda, Richard Vottero expressed appreciation to the Town for contracting with Katrina Blair and Bee Happy Lands to treat Canada thistle in the Nature Park before resorting to chemical herbicides.

During trustee comments, Marty Silverstein mentioned the Town’s Arbor Day tree planting in memory of Julia Marshall and Anne Chapman. Their trees were planted outside the Historic Thompson House, near a tree dedicated to Mary Lily. He encouraged the public to consider memorializing loved ones by planting trees.

Silvertein and Luis Yllanes commended the police department for an arrest made during First Friday that resulted in the seizure of 12 grams of cocaine mixed with fentanyl. “Keeping this off the street may have saved a life,” remarked Silverstein.

Colin Laird, joining via Zoom, noted that Governor Polis’ land-use bill failed, but regional work on affordable housing continues. Mayor Ben Bohmfalk suggested that provisions of the land-use bill could be looked at locally and regionally. Bohmfalk also spoke to the State of the Arts Symposium hosted at TACAW, stating, “Carbondale continues to be the envy of the Valley with its thriving arts scene.”

During her comments, Town Manager Lauren Gister announced that a new pool manager has been hired and interviews are being conducted with building official candidates and for a public information officer. “Hopefully we’ll have a full staff soon,” she said.

After another event liquor license for the Carbondale Clay Center was granted, an agreement with Felsburg Holt & Ullevig was unanimously approved for services not to exceed $75,000 toward developing a Multi-Modal Mobility and Access Plan. This “transportation master plan” will involve ample opportunity for the public to comment. Planning Director Jared Barnes said a kick-off meeting will occur in the next few weeks and the project could be completed by the end of this year or early next year.

Next, approval was unanimously given in support of Colorado Communities for Climate Action (CC4CA) policy statement updates. “CC4CA’s policy positions reflect unanimous agreement among the coalition members on steps that should be taken at the state and federal level,” explains the document. “All 42 members adopting the same policy statement … is a fundamental way we are empowered and get a lot of stuff done,” commented Erica Sparhawk.

The meeting concluded with approval documents for the Roaring Fork School District (RFSD) Meadowood Employee Housing proposal, initially voted on at the March 28 meeting, and a special request regarding the sanitary sewer line. Bohmfalk, as a RFSD employee, recused himself and Sparhawk led the discussion as mayor pro tem. The development will add 50 multifamily residential units for RFSD employees.

The sewer line in question connects three buildings to a main line located near the North Face Park pickleball courts. RFSD requested it be treated as a main line and thus owned and maintained by the Town, as opposed to a service line which would make it RFSD’s responsibility.

Yancy Nichols with Sopris Engineering told Trustees that it would be more challenging for RFSD to take care of the sewer line, and they would likely rely on the Town anyway. Nichols estimated maintenance would cost the Town “a few hundred dollars per year on average.”

With staff recommending to treat it as a service line and the school’s responsibility, the board was split. Nonetheless, “I don’t know that it’s going to be a large maintenance responsibility regardless of what the board decides to do,” said Public Works Director Kevin Schorzman.

“I’m always hesitant about setting precedents,” said Lani Kitching. “The project was approved, and I do feel some responsibility is on the ownership or developer to follow through with the essentials to support it.” Silverstein agreed.

“This is a fellow public entity trying to build affordable housing,” countered Laird. “This benefits all of us, and we’re going to pay for it one way or another, as town residents or school district residents.”

The majority of trustees present — Sparhawk, Yllanes and Laird — agreed with the town taking responsibility for the line. Town staff was instructed to amend the approval agreement and return at a future public meeting for an official vote.

We-Cycle will present an update during next Tuesday’s work session, May 16, with an overview of the timeline and where bike-share stations will go.