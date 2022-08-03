Obituary: (Joel) Brian Sparks, March 30, 1963 – June 24, 2022

Email

Brian Sparks passed away in his home in Elsmere, Delaware. Brian was born in Denver and attended Roaring Fork High School. Brian then completed studies at Colorado Mountain College in Glenwood Springs and the University of Nebraska.

After a few positions in information technology, Brian moved to Elsmere as a US Airways flight attendant based at Philadelphia International Airport. This career choice allowed him to pursue his passion for traveling through over 25 years of flight service. Besides air travel, Brian also enjoyed traveling around the country via Amtrak trains and most recently traveled by cruise.

In addition to the American Airlines family, Brian was highly involved with the Nebraska Future Business Leaders of America. Through the years, Brian was able to stay connected with many of the friends he had made at school, in work and through his travels. His energy, enthusiasm and quick wit will be missed by many.

Services will be held at Krienen-Griffith Funeral Home in Delaware on Friday, Aug. 12 at 1:30 p.m. In lieu of flowers, Brian would appreciate donations being made to your favorite organization.

Brian is survived by his sister, Cheryl, brother-in-law, Brian Hiebert, brother, Kevin, and sister-in-law, Merideth Sparks; Uncle Robert and Aunt Dorothy Sparks, cousins and members of his Arizona family.