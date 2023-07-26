Obituary: Jeremy George Heiman – May 5, 1949 – June 24, 2023

Email

Jeremy George Heiman, 74, of Glenwood Springs died June 24 at Valley View Hospital (VVH) from complications of multiple myeloma.

His wife, Pat Trauger, would like to thank the staff at the VVH Cancer Center, ICU, Emergency Department and Palliative Care for the excellent care Jeremy received.

A celebration of life will be held from 11am to 3pm on Saturday, Oct. 7 at Veltus Park in Glenwood Springs. Friends are invited to share memories, bring a dish for the potluck meal and a chair.

Jeremy was a writer, photographer and a lover of words. He was passionate about the environment and climate issues, actively pursued hiking, fishing, gardening and birding, and spent his best days telemark skiing and road bicycling.

He earned a BA in music and studio art from Illinois State University and an MS in journalism from the University of Colorado.

Jeremy moved to the Roaring Fork Valley in 1976 and led a diverse professional life that included running a silkscreen shop, working as a cartographer and freelance photographer, serving as a staff editor for Rocky Mountain Institute, reporting for the Glenwood Springs Post Independent and the Sopris Sun and launching the first (and only) pedicab business in Glenwood Springs.

Jeremy was born to Daniel E. and Florine (Feulmer) Heiman in Mendota, Illinois.

He is survived by his wife, Pat Trauger of Glenwood Springs, brother and sister-in-law, Daniel F. and Jineen Heiman of Libertyville, Illinois, and by a stepdaughter from his previous marriage, Corinne Pitman, and her children, Jonathan, Harper and Thaddeus of Grand Junction.