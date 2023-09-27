Obituary: Barbara Seymour Reese

Email

Barbara Seymour Reese, 71, died Sunday, Sept. 17 from pancreatic cancer at her childhood home in Havre de Grace, Maryland. Barbara was a loving mother to Sarah Dyer, Tessa Knag, and Andrew Currie. While she called many places home, she lived for more than 15 years in both Colorado and Pennsylvania.

A graduate of Garrison Forest School and Arizona State University, Barbara championed children’s education and literacy. In her early career, she taught Montessori and, in 2016, she founded the Colorado nonprofit VOICES to amplify often-silenced voices through the arts.

Barbara loved poetry, birds, dancing and traveling. She was the author of the children’s book “Storm Angels.” Her love and generosity will be deeply missed by her friends and family.

Barbara was predeceased by her sister, Kathy Reese (1950-2013), and brother, William S. Reese (1955-2018). She is survived by her children, their spouses, and her grandchildren.

If you wish to support her legacy, please donate to VOICES (voicesrfv.org).