Nancy Marie Vories: January 10, 1959 – September 22, 2022

Nancy Marie Vories of Carbondale passed away on Thursday, Sept. 22 after a difficult battle with leukemia at the age of 63. Nancy was born in Alamosa to Hazel and Marion “Spike” Petty. She moved to Grand Junction for college and met her late husband Dan Vories. They had two boys, Taylor and Luke, and later moved to Carbondale where they made a beautiful life together. She and Dan built many friendships in the community and loved being a part of their church.

Nancy lived to socialize, was a wonderful host and cook, and was always around to talk to anyone who needed to chat. She touched the lives of many, and we will all greatly miss her boisterous laugh, her caring spirit and her big, beautiful smile.

Nancy is survived by her mother Hazel, her older brothers Ron, Ralph, and Gary, her sons, Luke and his wife Sarah, Taylor and his wife Kate, and her three grandchildren, Hunter, Felix, and Carter.

There will be a memorial for Nancy at the Orchard Church in Carbondale on Oct. 1 at 1 p.m.