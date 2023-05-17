More than just a general store…

Email

The Redstone General Store is entering its third year under the ownership and management of Oriana Bier-Moebius and Rochelle Norwood. Their vision from the beginning has been to re-store that space as a community hub after its closure in 2020.

The store has a notable focus on health and quality. “We’re invested in ideals,” said Bier-Moebius. “Because we’re offering the value of things, so that everyone gets paid through the cycle of life of a product, we tend to be a little bit more expensive.”

Bier-Moebius, who grew up in the Crystal River Valley, has noticed a trend of commercial-residential spaces along the boulevard being converted to purely residential. Her desire is to see a thriving business community continue in the village. “The sale of the castle will draw new folks,” she said, “it’s important to hold onto the roots of Redstone and this area.”

“The town has a charm, a timelessness,” added Norwood. “You come to Redstone and time stops, and you become present in the moment.”

Beyond selling groceries, generous servings of home-style meals, coffee, ice cream, gifts, liquor and essentials, the Redstone General Store intentionally functions as a community hub. On the final Thursday of each month, anyone and everyone is invited to a special meal and music beginning at 5pm. Sweet Root will serenade the May 23 community meal. Find other events posted at www.redstonegeneralstore.com

The store also serves as a visitor center for locals and visitors alike to organize and network. A bulletin board near the front door connects people’s needs and offerings under a variety of topics, an idea that artist Sarah Uhl brought to fruition. Since the beginning, Norwood has dreamed of building a stage in the green space behind the store for musical and theatrical productions. Soon, the park across the boulevard will be fully renovated with a new gazebo and open to the public.

Since opening the store, Bier-Moebius acquired a neighboring building which she’s informally calling “The Village Within the Village.” This space is intended to function as a community cultural center. So far, it has been activated for yoga and art classes and is available to rent. Gina Tassinari, Norwood’s mother, can be contacted at the General Store for a tour and scheduling. “Don’t call or email us, come up and visit us and we’ll share it with you,” said Norwood enthusiastically.

“For me, growing up here, I didn’t see the community as any different than my family,” commented Bier-Moebius. “I was born on our waters and my ashes will probably be spread on our waters.”

The seasonal nature of Redstone, with its greatest visitation during the summer months, has made it difficult to maintain employees year-round. Bier-Moebius and Norwood are looking at innovative solutions, like involving more volunteers and possibly falling under a nonprofit umbrella similar to MANA Foods in Carbondale.

As reported by National Public Radio in April, 76 counties nationwide are without a single grocery store. Examples like the Rural Grocery Initiative, started in Kansas, are cropping up, helping local grocery stores survive under cooperatives, public-private partnerships, nonprofits and even as school-run initiatives.

“It’s neat to see other general stores are transitioning to new models,” stated Norwood. “I think we’re both humanitarians,” she said about herself and Bier-Moebius, “with our root in humanity, in helping to be a beacon of light and hub for what we feel we want and the community we want to be surrounded by, which encompasses everyone.”

About general stores, Norwood added, “in America, the business model has been eliminating them. But a general store is so much more than buying your groceries, it’s a holistic feeling.”

“It’s an extension of home,” Bier-Moebius added.

The closure of Highway 133 between Somerset and Paonia has produce runners traveling a long route and delivering to MANA Foods where the Redstone General Store then picks up their goods. “I love this idea that we’re running similar businesses in the same river valley,” said Bier-Moebius, who has known MANA Foods manager Sotantar Anderson since childhood. “I have so much respect for what she’s doing and appreciate the help she’s offering.”

Choosing convening over convenience, the Redstone General Store is open every day from 8am to 6pm, serving breakfast, lunch and love.