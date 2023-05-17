WE-cycle gets rolling

Email

Local bike-share nonprofit WE-cycle attended a Carbondale trustees work session on May 16 to give an update about their incoming services. Appropriately, the meeting took place during Bonedale Bike Week and was well-attended by cycling enthusiasts. Trustees approved moving ahead with WE-cycle back in June of 2022.

The free (tax-funded) service operates in close partnership with the Roaring Fork Transportation Authority and is primarily intended for locals, not tourists. If a bike is not docked within half an hour, penalties incur for each additional minute of ride-time.

Already, 17 solar-powered stations are being prepared throughout town, focusing on high-density residential areas and areas far outside the circulator bus services. Half of the 80 bicycles will be electric. And, while ridership was previously restricted to persons over the age of 16, this has been dropped to 14 and a station will be placed at Roaring Fork High School specifically to service students.

WE-cycle has procured office and shop space at 695 Buggy Circle and will attempt to maintain bike-share services in Carbondale year-round, which has not been the case for its programs in El Jebel, Willits, Basalt, Snowmass Village and Aspen.

Moreover, in collaboration with Carbondale Arts, artist Bailey Haines will give special flair to Carbondale’s stations and a handful of the electric bikes in Carbondale’s fleet. The partnership has been dubbed “Art in Motion.”

Carbondale Arts Executive Director Jamie Abbott explained that funding the commission was made possible through an unexpected $10,000 donation from Alpine Bank to Carbondale Arts — one of five checks given to local nonprofits in January honoring the Carbondale-founded bank’s 50th anniversary.

According to WE-cycle Executive Director Mirte Mallory, the goal is to be operational by August. “We can’t wait to roll with you,” she told the trustees. Sign up now and learn more at www.we-cycle.org