Mary Valle Huger Noone: May 8, 1956 – August 5, 2022

Mary, soulmate of Bob and mother/head wrangler of Charlie, Vallee and Claire, passed away at home on Aug. 5 in Glenwood Springs. There will be a celebration of her life on Saturday, Oct. 15, from 3 to 5 p.m. at the Two Rivers Park bandshell in Glenwood Springs, rain or shine. For her full obituary, please go to the following link: www.thenaturalfuneral.com/mary-vallee-huger-noone

Sopris painting by Mary Noone