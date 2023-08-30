Main Street Gallery and the Framer remains in the family

Email

After more than four decades, Sally and Frank Norwood are passing their successful business, Main Street Gallery and the Framer, into the capable hands of long-time employee Cate Tallmadge. This transition was timed around the Norwoods’ lease expiring at 399 Main Street, and Tallmadge will continue their legacy in the same space. The paperwork will be signed at the Village Smithy, another of Carbondale’s most enduring businesses, on Sept. 1.

The Framer got its start in the Dinkel Building in 1982, shortly before KDNK joined the airwaves from a studio down the hall. At that time, Crystal Glass Studio also operated in the historic building along with Colorado Mountain College (CMC), and Wally Bacon sold guitars downstairs where Steve’s now hosts concerts.

Frank, an etching artist who designed several Mountain Fair posters, began framing for other artists in the ‘80s, following an economic collapse that made selling his own work more difficult. Sally, previously a school teacher, learned to frame from Frank to help him with the business.

For years, they eyed a nearby street-level, corner spot with large, southern-facing windows; and there they settled in 1993, designating gallery space visible from Main Street with a workshop in the back. They also had a shop in Glenwood Springs from 1990 to 2015, but the associated expenses meant breaking even, rather than getting ahead. As the City of Glenwood Springs prepared to replace the Grand Avenue Bridge, the Norwoods decided to concentrate their focus back in Carbondale.

Throughout their time as prominent business owners, the Norwoods have always given back to their community, supporting public radio as underwriters and making space for a dozen or so local artists to display work (including Frank and Cate). “These talented artists are such an important part of our gallery’s success and enjoyment,” remarked Sally. With careful attention to detail, the business earned itself a solid reputation.

“I can’t understand how people would do things substandard,” Frank mused. “Quality of work has always been important to all of us. I’m glad Cate is going to continue with it.”

“We’re honored she wants to keep it going,” Sally concurred.

Tallmadge was first hired in 1999, when she was a senior at Roaring Fork High School and had been working at Cafe Bernard in Basalt — but framing art beat waking up at 5:30am to bake, so she made the switch.

“Frank and Sally have employed me most of my life,” she joked, adding that she used to babysit their daughter. She continued working for the Norwoods while attending CMC, and her fondness for art steadily grew. So much so that she decided to study at the Art Institute of Chicago in 2003, remaining a framer in the big city. “This is a very transferable trade,” she commented.

After a decade in Chicago, Tallmadge felt called to return homeward. She came right back to work for Sally and Frank while developing her art on the side with a studio at S.A.W. “It has always felt like home,” Tallmadge said of the business, and growing up with Frank and Sally was like having another pair of parents. “It’s an immense honor for me to carry this on,” she added, tears swelling.

“People are bringing in things that are very important to them — sentimentally or monetarily,” she noted. “It’s not an inexpensive thing.” In this way, relationships are forged with clients, framing engagement photos, then wedding photos, then photos of their children. Or with artists, adding the final touch to the best of their work. It’s an insight into people’s lives, Tallmadge explained.

When she took that part-time gig as a high schooler, she never imagined that framing and art would become her career. Now, “I realize how lucky I am that I stumbled into it so early,” she said. “It can be meticulous and feel at times tedious. Not everybody is suited to do this kind of work,” but her sister, Julia, is up to the task and will help keep the business humming along.

Beginning Sept. 1, Cate Tallmadge will continue the Norwoods’ legacy at 399 Main Street. Photo by Raleigh Burleigh